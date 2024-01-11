✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian forces have been accidentally bombing territories in their own country, or in occupied Ukraine, due to poor training and crew fatigue, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed.

In the past week, Russia has twice accidentally discharged aerial munitions as they flew over the mainland and occupied territory in northeast Ukraine.

The first incident, on 2 January, damaged nine private properties in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, which borders Ukraine’s northeast, while the latter accident hit the village of Rubizhne in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said the likelihood of these accidents had increased due to “inadequate training and crew fatigue, leading to poor execution of tactics during missions”.

The Russian MoD described the 2 January incident at the time as an “abnormal discharge” but did not go into any further detail.

It comes as Ukrainian shelling injured three people in the Russian region of Belgorod late on Monday and air defences downed 10 RM-70 Vampir rockets, Russian officials and the defence ministry said.

Belgorod has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. A missile and drone attack late last month killed 25 civilians, including five children.