A Russian strike on a hotel in Kharkiv has injured 13 people as it has been claimed Vladimir Putin’s exhausted troops have been hitting their own towns.
Two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday in the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram. Kharkiv’s prosecutor’s office said that among the 13 wounded is a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured and two Turkish journalists covering the war.
Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed Russian forces have been accidentally bombing territories in their own country, or in occupied Ukraine. In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said the likelihood of these accidents had increased due to “inadequate training and crew fatigue”.
It comes as Ukrainian shelling injured three people in the Russian region of Belgorod late on Monday and air defences downed 10 RM-70 Vampir rockets, Russian officials and the defence ministry said.
Belgorod has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. A missile and drone attack late last month killed 25 civilians, including five children.
Davos 2024: Ukraine to hold fourth peace formula talks on Sunday
Ukraine and Switzerland will host around 120 national security advisors on Sunday in the Swiss resort town of Davos, Switzerland's foreign affairs department said, the latest in a series of meetings to rally support for Ukraine's peace plan.
The meeting, taking place in the run up to the World Economic Forum which begins the following day, is the fourth of its kind and the biggest yet, following previous gatherings in Copenhagen, Jeddah and most recently in Malta in October.
Officials had hoped the meeting in Malta would lead to the setting of a date for a global peace summit to build a coalition of support for Ukraine's 10-point peace plan, drafted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in December 2022.
However, co-chairs limited themselves at the time to a joint statement referring to the participants' commitment to just and lasting peace.
A top Kyiv official told Reuters in November that a summit to begin implementing the plan "might" take place in February 2024, with Ukraine fearing the war in Gaza is making it harder to win over diplomatic support for its blueprint for peace.
Zelenskiy's plan includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.
The peace formula talks do not involve Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has occupied nearly a fifth of the country. Russia has rejected the peace "formula", saying it would be impossible to implement.
Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites
A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that any Ukrainian attacks on missile launch sites inside Russia with arms supplied by the United States and its allies would risk a nuclear response from Moscow.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that some Ukrainian military commanders were considering hitting missile launch sites inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range missiles.
He did not name the commanders or disclose more details of the alleged plan and there was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to his threat.
"What does this mean? It means only one thing, they risk running into the action of paragraph 19 of the fundamentals of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "This should be remembered.”
Paragraph nineteen of Russia's 2020 nuclear doctrine sets out the conditions under which a Russian president would consider using a nuclear weapon: broadly as a response to an attack using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, or to the use of conventional weapons against Russia "when the very existence of the state is put under threat."
Medvedev made specific mention of point "g" of paragraph nineteen, which deals with the nuclear response to a conventional weapons attack.
Russian oil executive who fled to UK took his own life after assets frozen over war in Ukraine
A Russian oil executive who fled to the UK and claimed political asylum has died by suicide after some of his assets were frozen over the war in Ukraine, The Independent can reveal.
Mikhail Anatolyevich Trushin, 61, worked for Yukos oil company, which was worth nearly $40bn at its peak in the early 2000s, but was effectively renationalised by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Trushin was among a group of Yukos executives who fled Russia in 2004 after the chief executive, and prominent Russian dissident, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was thrown in jail.
Holly Bancroft reports:
Russian oil executive who fled to UK took his own life after assets frozen
Exclusive: Mikhail Trushin was described as a ‘well liked, intelligent man’ and a ‘successful manager’
Ukraine's criticized draft bill on mobilization withdrawn for amendments
Ukraine's hotly debated draft law on tightening mobilization rules was returned to the government for further work, the parliamentary speaker said on Thursday.
The bill would enable Kyiv to call up more people to the army as the war with Russia approaches the two-year mark. The draft proposals included electronic call-ups and series of tight sanctions for those who flout the law on mobilization.
After a meeting between parliamentary leadership and military commanders, speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said the bill would be reworked.
"A joint decision was approved to send all developed recommendations and proposals to the government," Stefanchuk said on Telegram.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said there will be no movement in parliament on this particular draft in the nearest future.
Immediately after Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, thousands of Ukrainians rushed to enlist and defend their homeland. However, nearly two years into the war, many men are trying to avoid the fight.
Hard for Ukraine to survive without EU aid, Zelenskiy says
It will be difficult for Ukraine to survive unless it receives a delayed package of financial support from the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Zelenskiy spoke during a visit to Estonia while on a wider tour of the Baltic region as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing its second anniversary.
Kremlin accuses US of pressuring Europe over Russian asset seizures, reports news agency
The Kremlin accused the United States on Thursday of trying to pressure European countries into backing what it said was an illegal idea to seize frozen Russian assets to help finance the rebuilding of Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
RIA said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a US media report which suggested that the Biden administration had in principle backed proposed US legislation to facilitate such a seizure.
"They (the US) are trying to put pressure on the Europeans. There is a very paradoxical situation here because the main body of our assets is in Europe and not in America," RIA quoted Peskov as saying.
Europe will face "inevitable" legal consequences if it gives in to American pressure, he added.
RIA also cited Peskov as saying that Moscow had not been informed of the development.
Peskov was responding to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden's administration is backing legislation that would allow it to seize some of the frozen Russian assets to help pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine.
Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria ink deal to clear floating Black Sea mines
Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria signed an agreement on Thursday on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, following months of talks between the NATO allies.
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria's Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul to form a trilateral initiative to clear the explosives.
"With the start of the war, a threat of floating mines in the Black Sea has arisen. To combat it...we agreed to form a Black Sea mine counter-measures task group," Guler said at the signing ceremony.
Sea mines have posed a threat to Ukraine's export routes via the Black Sea since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and several commercial ships have been hit, including a bulk carrier heading to the River Danube port to load grain in December.
Three minehunting ships from each country and one command control ship, will be assigned to the initiative, a Turkish defence ministry official said.
Naval commanders of the three countries will form a committee to run the operation, Guler said, adding that it might include other Black Sea states after the war in Ukraine ends.
Guler said Turkey viewed potential contributions to this initiative by non-Black Sea NATO allies as "valuable" but that it will only be open to ships of the "three littoral allied countries."
Russian pro-war leftist charged with ‘justifying terrorism’, reports TASS citing lawyer
Sergei Udaltsov, a prominent Russian left-wing political activist, was arrested and charged with "justifying terrorism" on Thursday, state news agency TASS quoted Udaltsov's lawyer as saying.
Udaltsov, who has supported the war in Ukraine, had written on the Telegram messenger app earlier on Thursday morning that police were breaking down his front door.
Udaltsov's lawyer provided no further information about the charges levelled at her client.
Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front, a coalition of Russian left-wing groups affiliated with Russia's Communist Party. His wife Anastasia serves as a communist member of Russia's parliament.
Udaltsov rose to prominence during 2011-2012 protests in Moscow after allegations of widespread electoral falsification, and was allied at the time with now-jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Udaltsov was jailed in 2014 for organising protests and released in 2017.
While remaining critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Udaltsov has, since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, broken with former opposition allies by supporting the Kremlin's military campaign.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war would not lead to political dialogue, and would only benefit Russia as this would allow Moscow to boost its supply of munitions.
Zelenskiy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.
The Ukrainian president spoke during a visit to Estonia as part of a wider tour of the Baltic region.
Turkish journalists among 11 injured in Russian missile strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kharkiv
A Russian missile attack on a hotel in Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv has injured at least 11 people, including Turkish journalists covering the war, local officials said.
The strike involved S-300 missiles, officials confirmed.
“Nine of those injured have been taken to medical facilities,” said Kharkiv’s regional governor Oleh Synehubov on his official Telegram channel. “One of them, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition,” he said.
Arpan Rai reports:
Turkish journalists among 11 injured in Russian missile strike on hotel
Photos and videos of missile strike show windows blown out and glass shards everywhere
