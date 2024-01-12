✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

A Russian strike on a hotel in Kharkiv has injured 13 people as it has been claimed Vladimir Putin’s exhausted troops have been hitting their own towns.

Two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday in the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram. Kharkiv’s prosecutor’s office said that among the 13 wounded is a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured and two Turkish journalists covering the war.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed Russian forces have been accidentally bombing territories in their own country, or in occupied Ukraine. In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said the likelihood of these accidents had increased due to “inadequate training and crew fatigue”.

It comes as Ukrainian shelling injured three people in the Russian region of Belgorod late on Monday and air defences downed 10 RM-70 Vampir rockets, Russian officials and the defence ministry said.

Belgorod has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. A missile and drone attack late last month killed 25 civilians, including five children.