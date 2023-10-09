Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin inflicts ‘terrible’ shelling as Kyiv warn of record drone attacks
Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson provence over the past 24 hours
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Vladimir Putin has stepped up air attacks in the war with Ukraine with one of his latest assaults injuring a dozen people, including a baby - as Ukraine’s air force warned of a record number of Russian drone attacks on its soil this winter.
The assault was on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, which was taken by Ukraine in November last year. However, the city remains within firing range of the Russians, which shelled the settlement on Saturday night.
The attack hit civilian infrastructure, damaging residential buildings, household facilities, cars, and gas pipelines. Among those injured was a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson provence, the region’s administration said on Telegram, including 19 instances of shelling of Kherson city. “The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.
The assault came just days after a missile attack on the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, killing 52 people. Over the weekend, people were pictured remembering those who lost their lives.
Kherson experiences a ‘terrible night’, says governor
Russia’s barrage of airstrikes and shelling led to a ‘terrible night’ in the southern Ukrainian region Kherson, said the region’s governor on Sunday morning.
A dozen people were wounded in the attack, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby.
“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson, the region’s administration said on Telegram, including 19 instances of shelling of Kherson city, the region’s administrative centre.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Two Ukrainian women among those killed in Israel
Two Ukrainian women were among those killed in Israel after Hamas invaded the country on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy has told news agency Interfax-Ukraine.
The identities of the two women have not been confirmed, but officials said the women had lived in Israel for a long time.
“The Embassy of Ukraine received confirmation from the Israeli police regarding the death of two Ukrainian citizens”, said the embassy in a statement on Sunday.
“Measures are being taken to organise the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased. There is currently no information on the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the wounded or missing.”
The expat community of Ukrainians in Israe is estimated to stand at around 500,000 people, according to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.
Kremlin ‘to exploit the Hamas attacks in Israel’
Russia will exploit the Hamas attacks in Israel to spread propaganda supporting its invasion of Ukraine, according to the American think tank The Study of War.
The Kremlin has already blamed the West for “neglecting conflicts” in the Middle East by concentrating efforts in Ukraine, according to the group.
Now Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Russian Security Council claims the Us and its allies should have been working on the Palestinian and Israeli issue, rather than “intefering” with Russia.
The group added: “These Kremiline narratives target Western audiences to drive a wedge in military support for Ukraine, seek to demoralize Ukrainian socity by claiming Ukraine will lose international support, and intend to reassure Russian domestic audiences that the international society will ignore Ukraine’s war effort.”
Ukraine village reels after deadly missile strike: ‘Everything was burning’
Every family in Ukraine’s northeastern village of Hroza was affected after a missile strike killed 52 people on Thursday, obliterating a sixth of the local population, say locals.
A precision missile strike kills 52 in Hroza affecting ‘every household’
Uefa torn over plans to reinstate Russian youth teams
The fall-out from Uefa’s plans to reinstate Russian underage teams to European competition is causing a huge split within the governing body, putting president Aleksander Ceferin under immense pressure to “revisit” the issue at this week’s Executive Committee meeting.
The controversy has already caused the confederation vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson to resign as boss of the Swedish Sports Confederation and led Denmark to become the latest association to say they will not play Russian sides to go with England, Ireland and Ukraine.
The Independent has been told that there is tension within some national associations that didn’t immediately reject the idea out of hand.
New Ukraine ambassador wears kilt for first meeting with Zelensky
The UK’s new ambassador for Ukraine wore a kilt for his first meeting with President Vlodymyr Zelensky.
Father-of-three Martin Harris, 54, previously served from 2003 to 2008 in Kyiv as deputy head of mission and consul general, and raised his children in Ukraine.
Mr Harris, who grew up in Scotland, wore his family’s Ferguson tartan for his initiation into the role, which was admired by President Zelensky.
Two Ukrainian nationals died in unrest in Israel
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that two Ukrainian nationals had died in unrest in Israel and that more than 100 citizens had contacted the country’s embassy.
“Unfortunately, the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Zelenskiy said he spoke on Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed “solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack”.
A community remembers its dead
The community of Hroza in the Kharkiv region pay tribute to those who lost their lives when a missile hit a cafe on Friday.
Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”
Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said the death toll stood at 51 and that “debris analysis is ongoing”. The village has a population of 330.
Centre for Civil Liberties calls for Russian war crimes to be documented
The head of the Centre for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviichuk, has made a heartfelt speech calling for the documentation of Russian war crimes on Sunday.
Speaking at the Lviv Book Forum, which was streamed online by the UK’s Hay Festival, Matviichuk said: “Every survivor, every affected person has to get a shot at justice because if we say that every life matters, then we have to turn it into our practice.”
She added that she had been developing strategies to ensure “every person in Ukraine who has suffered from Russian aggression gets a shot at justice, regardless of who the person is, their social standing, the type of crime they were a victim of, what type of violence they experienced, whether international organisations care about their fate or not, or international media care about their fate or not.”
