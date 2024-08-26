✕ Close Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine

More than half of Ukraine’s regions have been fired at in a massive Russian missile and drone barrage that appeared to target energy infrastructure and reportedly left at least three people dead.

In what appeared to be Moscow’s biggest attack against the country in weeks, 15 Ukrainian regions were targeted early on Monday, with the barrage beginning around midnight and continuing beyond daybreak.

Explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, with power and water supplies disrupted, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

At least three people were killed – one in the western city of Lutsk, one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and one in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in the south-east – while thirteen others were injured, according to local officials.

It comes after a British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine died in a suspected Russian missile strike.

Former British soldier Ryan Evans, 38, was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.