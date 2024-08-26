Ukraine-Russia war latest: Explosions in Kyiv after huge Russian drone and missile attacks on half of Ukraine
At least three people killed in what appeared to be Moscow’s biggest attack in weeks
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
More than half of Ukraine’s regions have been fired at in a massive Russian missile and drone barrage that appeared to target energy infrastructure and reportedly left at least three people dead.
In what appeared to be Moscow’s biggest attack against the country in weeks, 15 Ukrainian regions were targeted early on Monday, with the barrage beginning around midnight and continuing beyond daybreak.
Explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, with power and water supplies disrupted, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
At least three people were killed – one in the western city of Lutsk, one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and one in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in the south-east – while thirteen others were injured, according to local officials.
It comes after a British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine died in a suspected Russian missile strike.
Former British soldier Ryan Evans, 38, was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.
Polish army says object entered Poland during Russian attack on Ukraine, according to local reports
An object flew into Polish airspace during Russia's attack on Ukraine on Monday and probably landed on Polish territory, state news agency PAP reported, citing the Polish army's operational command.
PAP reported that searches for the object, which was not a missile, were underway.
Kremlin says it has yet to see accusations against Telegram's Durov
The Kremlin said on Monday it did not know what Telegram founder Pavel Durov, arrested by French police on Saturday, was accused of, and said Russia would wait for an official statement on his detention before commenting further.
Durov, the Russia-born billionaire owner of the Telegram messaging app, was detained at Le Bourget airport outside the French capital shortly after landing on a private jet late on Saturday, three sources told Reuters.
"We do not yet know what exactly Durov is accused of," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
"We have not yet heard any official statement on the matter, and before we say anything, we should wait for the situation to be clarified.
"With what exactly are they trying to incriminate Durov? Without (knowing), it would probably be wrong to make any statements," Peskov said.
Durov was still in detention on Monday and was being questioned by police, French media reported. Paris has not officially confirmed his arrest.
Durov, who has dual French and United Arab Emirates citizenship, was arrested as part of a preliminary police investigation into allegedly allowing a wide range of crimes to be committed using his platform due to a lack of moderators on Telegram and a lack of cooperation with police, a French police source told Reuters over the weekend.
The encrypted Telegram app, based in Dubai, has close to 1 billion users and is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the republics of the former Soviet Union.
Durov himself left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on the VKontakte social media platform, which he also founded and has since sold.
Peskov on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not met Durov last week in Baku, where the Kremlin leader was on a state visit.
Russia launched 100 missiles and 100 drones on Ukraine, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia used more than 100 missiles and about 100 drones in Monday's strike on Ukraine.
"A lot of damage in the energy sector," he said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy called on allies to stick to agreements to supply air defence systems and missiles. He also said that Ukraine and partners should make a joint air defence agreement to shoot down Russian drones and missiles.
Kremlin warns there will be a response to Ukraine’s Kursk attack
The Kremlin said on Monday that there would have to be a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion into the western Kursk region and that the idea of ceasefire talks with Kyiv was no longer relevant.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such hostile actions could not go without a response.
The Kremlin also said that Moscow and Kyiv had held no ceasefire talks and that the topic of negotiations with Ukraine has “pretty much lost its relevance”.
Russia confirms large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to local media
The Russian military has said it used high-precision weapons to strike important energy infrastructure in Ukraine that supports the military-industrial complex, according to Russian news agency Interfax.
Ukraine’s presidential advisor calls on allies to allow long-range strikes on Russia
Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff has called on Kyiv’s allies to allow long-range strikes on Russia.
It comes after Moscow’s large-scale attack against Ukraine on Monday morning.
Ukraine says Russia hit energy infrastructure in three regions
Energy facilities in at least three Ukrainian regions were hit in a massive Russian attack on Monday morning, regional officials said.
Authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, and Lviv regions said on Telegram that energy infrastructure in their areas came under attack.
Local officials in several other regions reported that energy facilities and critical infrastructure were targeted well.
Ukraine downs around 15 missiles and 15 drones targeting Kyiv, authorities say
Ukraine's air defences shot down approximately 15 missiles and 15 drones targeting the capital of Kyiv during Russia's overnight attack on Monday, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said via the Telegram messaging app.
Kyiv calls on allies to down Russian drones and missiles close to their airspace
Ukraine's foreign minister called on allies to agree to shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukrainian territory after a massive Russian strike on Monday.
Dmytro Kuleba said on X that "agreeing to use partners' air defence capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones close to their airspace" would help to end Russian attacks on Ukraine sooner.
Everything we know about British national Ryan Evans killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans, a British safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, has been identified as the man killed in a missile strike on Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Saturday.
The incident occurred while Evans was staying at the hotel as part of a six-person team covering the Ukraine war.
Reuters said Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who had been with the agency since 2022. He died when a suspected Russian Iskander missile struck the hotel on Saturday.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Everything we know about the British national killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans was working as a safety adviser for Reuters when he was killed in a Russian strike on a hotel
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments