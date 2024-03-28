✕ Close Related video: RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

A newborn is among several injured after Russia may have used a new type of guided bomb in airstrikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Local officials said four children including a three-month-old baby were among 19 people wounded in the attack on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned as “Russian terror”.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb, which he described as the UMPB D-30. "This is something between a guided aerial bomb which they (the Russians) have used recently, and a missile. It's a flying bomb so to say," Tymoshko said at the site of the strike.

It comes as Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine that more than 5,500 Ukrainians have reportedly been tortured by Vladimir Putin’s troops, while he claimed over 10,000 peaceful civilians are being held in occupied territories.

The Kremlin has strongly denied any allegations of torture or maltreatment.