Ukraine-Russia war – live: Moscow may have used new guided bomb to attack Kharkiv injuring 19
Comes as Kyiv claims more than 5,500 Ukrainians have been tortured by Vladimir Putin’s troops
A newborn is among several injured after Russia may have used a new type of guided bomb in airstrikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Local officials said four children including a three-month-old baby were among 19 people wounded in the attack on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned as “Russian terror”.
Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb, which he described as the UMPB D-30. "This is something between a guided aerial bomb which they (the Russians) have used recently, and a missile. It's a flying bomb so to say," Tymoshko said at the site of the strike.
It comes as Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told Interfax-Ukraine that more than 5,500 Ukrainians have reportedly been tortured by Vladimir Putin’s troops, while he claimed over 10,000 peaceful civilians are being held in occupied territories.
The Kremlin has strongly denied any allegations of torture or maltreatment.
Russian rights group warns jailed leader's health is deteriorating
Leading Russian human rights group Memorial has warned that the health of its jailed 70-year-old head, Oleg Orlov, is deteriorating, accusing prison authorities of subjecting him to inhumane treatment.
Orlov, a leader of Memorial which won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, was sentenced last month to 2-1/2 years in prison for "discrediting the armed forces" after he took part in anti-war demonstrations and published an article in which he said Russia had descended into fascism.
He has since filed an appeal.
Memorial said on Wednesday that Orlov's health was suffering due to a strict diet of "dry rations" added to boiling water. He is also forced at the request of the judge to make daily trips between the detention centre and the court to review the case materials for his appeal, travelling in an unheated and smoke-filled police van, the group said.
It also said he is not being granted regular and confidential access to his lawyers.
"Orlov's constant trips to court, as well as the conditions of transportation and detention during trips, together constitute cruel and degrading treatment and violate Orlov's rights," his defence team wrote in official complaints it filed to the court and posted on Memorial's website.
"The current situation gives me serious fears for the life and health of my client," the complaint says.
Ukraine destroys 26 Russian drones in latest overnight strike
Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Kyiv's military said on Thursday.
The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the air force added.
The Zaporizhzhia region's governor said on Telegram that two women had been wounded when debris struck a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital.
Prosecutors in the eastern Kharkiv region said a restaurant, a store and offices were damaged by debris from three drones.
The air force added that Russia's overnight attack included several types of missiles. The military's southern command reported on Telegram that those launched from planes over the Black Sea had "lost their combat capability".
Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said Russia carried out a separate missile strike later in the morning but that no injuries had been reported. He did not specify the target.
Russia has launched regular air strikes on population centres far behind the lines of its two-year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The four gunmen who carried out the attack have reportedly been arrested
Death toll in Moscow hall attack rises to 143
The death toll from the Moscow concert hall attack has increased to 143, Russian officials said.
Around 80 other people wounded in the siege by gunmen remain in hospital.
The Friday night massacre in Crocus City Hall, a sprawling shopping and entertainment venue on the north-western outskirts of Moscow, was the deadliest terror attack on the Russian soil in nearly 20 years. At least four men armed with automatic rifles shot at thousands of concertgoers and set the venue on fire.
An affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the violence, while US intelligence said it had information confirming the group was responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said France also has intelligence pointing to “an IS entity” as responsible for the attack.
The updated fatalities from Russia‘s Emergencies Ministry did not state the number of wounded, but health minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier on Wednesday that 80 people were in hospitals and another 205 had sought medical treatment from the attack.
Russia‘s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had arrested 11 people the day after the attack, including four suspected gunmen.
