Russia-Ukraine war – live: Zelensky visits east frontline as Kyiv claims long-range attack on Kremlin factory
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, a longstanding aide to Vladimir Putin, says Kremlin ties to China are at an all time high
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited near the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region amid Russia’s ramped up assault on the area.
The Ukrainian leader visited fortifications behind the frontline and was shown around by the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov.
“The Kharkiv region. Fortification construction. I am grateful to everyone who works to strengthen Ukraine!” Mr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Russia has escalated its assault on the city in recent weeks, knocking out swathes of the electricity stations feeding the city and dropping deadly glide bombs, nicknamed “building destroyers” on residential areas.
It came as footage showed the moment a Ukrainian strike hit a Russian aviation factory in the early hours of this morning.
A Ukrainian intelligence source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit. It did not provide any details of the scale of the damage.
The town is at least 350 kilometres away from the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the northeast.
Ukraine has waged a significant long-range missile and drone assault on towns deep inside mainland Russia this year as it looks to expand its efforts against Putin’s full-scale invasion.
Two killed by shelling in Russia's Bryansk region, governor says
A woman and a child were killed when Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Klimovo in Russia’s Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz has claimed.
He alleged that artillery hit the “very centre of the village”, causing a building to catch fire and damaging several cars.
He did not provide any images detailing the destruction. The Independent could not verify his claims.
Zelensky visits trenches in Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited near the frontlines in Kharkiv, where the construction of fortifications is ongoing.
The exact location of his visit was not disclosed but the region has come under increasing pressure from Russian missiles and drones over the past few weeks.
Russian land forces are also continuing a lengthy attempt to surround the city of Kupyansk towards the southeastern corner of the region.
Three killed by shelling in Russian-held part of Kherson region, official says
Three people were killed in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine‘s southern Kherson region by Ukrainian shelling on Monday, the Russian-installed regional head Vladimir Saldo has claimed.
6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors
Six northern Europe countries bordering the North Sea said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean from an increased risk of sabotage.
The Danish Ministry for Climate, Energy and Utilities called the North Sea a hub for critical infrastructure that connects Europe through electricity cables, gas pipes and telecommunications connections and is an important source of renewable energy.
Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says
Ukraine‘s military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Russia’s Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.
Russia’s defence ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two drones were downed over the region.
The source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit. It did not provide any details of the scale of the damage.
The town is at least 350 kilometres away from the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the northeast.
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Kyiv has recently stepped up attacks deep in Russia’s territory, targeting military facilities and energy infrastructure that helps Moscow’s war effort. It mostly uses various types of long-range domestically produced drones.
IAEA Board to meet on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, diplomats say
An extraordinary meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors called by Russia to discuss attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is due to be held on Thursday, three diplomats said on Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to announce a date for the meeting. The Board’s rules state that any country on it, including Russia, can call a meeting. Russia’s ambassador to the IAEA said on Monday that Russia had done so.
David Cameron holds talks with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago surprise meeting
Lord Cameron has held face to face meetings with Donald Trump in Florida during his push for the US to back more funding for Ukraine.
The foreign secretary is visiting the former US president despite previously calling him “divisive, stupid and wrong”. It was the first meeting between a senior British minister and the former Republican president since he left office in 2021.
Lord Cameron is on a high profile visit to the US to press Congress to pass the blocked aid package for Ukraine and will also discuss Israel’s war in Gaza.
Russians stage a rare protest after a dam bursts and homes flood near the Kazakh border
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan.
Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while videos shared on Russian social media channels showed people chanting “Putin, help us,” and “shame.”
UN warns of ‘reckless’ Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant drone attacks
The United Nations has urged restraint from Russia and Ukraine after numerous drones were shot down over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – as the organisation warned that such activity around the plant risked causing a “major nuclear accident”.
Russia claimed on Monday that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the roof of reactor 6 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), less than 24 hours after the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed three earlier attacks on Sunday.
China supports holding of timely conference between Russia and Ukraine, foreign ministry says
China supports the holding of a timely conference between Russia and Ukraine, which will recognise equal participation of all parties and discuss all peace proposals on an equal footing, the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying on Tuesday.
Wang made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing.
