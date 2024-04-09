✕ Close Russian attack through Avdiivka detailed on timeline map

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited near the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region amid Russia’s ramped up assault on the area.

The Ukrainian leader visited fortifications behind the frontline and was shown around by the governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov.

“The Kharkiv region. Fortification construction. I am grateful to everyone who works to strengthen Ukraine!” Mr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia has escalated its assault on the city in recent weeks, knocking out swathes of the electricity stations feeding the city and dropping deadly glide bombs, nicknamed “building destroyers” on residential areas.

It came as footage showed the moment a Ukrainian strike hit a Russian aviation factory in the early hours of this morning.

A Ukrainian intelligence source said the 711th aviation repair plant in the town of Borisoglebsk was hit. It did not provide any details of the scale of the damage.

The town is at least 350 kilometres away from the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the northeast.

Ukraine has waged a significant long-range missile and drone assault on towns deep inside mainland Russia this year as it looks to expand its efforts against Putin’s full-scale invasion.