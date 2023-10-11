Ukraine-Russia war – live: Blow for Putin as Kyiv repels frontline attacks on key village Avdiivka
Kyiv confirms escalation of Moscow’s military offensive actions on same front
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled Russian attacks along the war frontline at Avdiivka on Tuesday in a blow to Vladimir Putin’s forces, officials said.
“I can add that our defenders on the Avdiivka front repelled all the attacks of the enemy, no losses of lines and positions were sustained,” colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Kyiv’s spokesperson of the joint press centre of defence forces, said.
He confirmed an escalation of Russian military offensive actions on the same front. He said Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in Keramika, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk oblast.
It comes as Vladimir Putin is set to visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the presidential office of the Central Asian country said, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Meanwhile, Russia has failed in its bid to return to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday, in a sign Moscow will continue to be isolated on the international stage.
Putin travelling on first trip abroad since ICC arrest warrant
Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the presidential office of the Central Asian country said, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Putin has rarely travelled abroad since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 and is not known to have left Russia since the ICC issued in March a warrant for him on suspicion of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin denies those allegations.
"At the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, on October 12 of this year, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will make an official visit to the country," the Kyrgyz presidential administration said in a statement on its website.
Putin agreed in May during talks with Japarov to visit Kyrgyzstan, but there has been no official confirmation yet from the Kremlin that the Russian president will travel there on Thursday.
The Russian leader is also due to travel to China next week for the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the ICC, which was established to prosecute war crimes.
Moscow denies the ICC allegations and the Kremlin said the warrant was evidence of the West's hostility to Russia, which opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and the judges who issued the warrant.
Russian military facing mental health crisis, says MoD
The Russian military is facing a mental health crisis, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in its latest intelligence update.
In December, 100,000 military personnel were found by Russian psychologists to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the MoD, with this number expected to have risen since.
Consequently, the MoD said: “Russia’s combat fighting effectiveness continues to operate at sub-optimal levels.”
Ukraine accuses two villagers of helping deadly strike on Hroza
Ukraine's domestic intelligence service on Wednesday accused two villagers who fled to Russia of helping guide a missile strike that killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, at a soldiers' wake in the Ukrainian village of Hroza.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the two suspects, who were brothers, worked for Russian occupation authorities when Moscow controlled the village for several months in 2022.
The SBU said the men fled to Russia shortly before Ukraine regained control of the village in September last year. After this, the agency said the men continued to work for Russia by building a network of informants in Ukraine.
When Reuters visited the village last Friday, two residents said that SBU officials had visited the village and checked residents' phones after the attack.
According to the SBU, the brothers started gathering information on the wake in Hroza at the beginning of October.
"Under the guise of friendly conversations and correspondence in the messenger (service), the traitors asked people for information about the deployment of the Defence Forces and mass events in the region," the SBU said.
The agency posted images which appeared to show Russian passports and other documents belonging to the men, as well as screenshots of messenger conversations where the men obtained information about the wake.
NATO boss says Putin planning to use winter as 'weapon'
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Putin was "preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war" by attacking energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
"We need to prevent that, with more advanced and increased capabilities for air defence, we can make a big difference," Stoltenberg said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked NATO allies for more weapons and air defences to tide his country through another wartime winter as it braces for a barrage of Russian attacks on power stations and other infrastructure.
Denmark to send Ukraine F-16 fighters jets by March or April next year
Denmark expects to make its first delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in March or April next year, national broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday, citing Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
Geolocated footage shows destroyed Russian military vehicle near Avdiivka
Geolocated footage has shown the Ukrainian destruction of a Russian BMP-1, an infantry fighting vehicle, near the frontline in Avdiivka.
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine was “repelling” Russian attacks in the area as they launched an offensive.
US says it will support Ukraine for as long as it takes
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, amid political chaos in Congress and the crisis in the Middle East.
"The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Austin said at the start of a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Brussels.
"We’re here to dig deep to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs, especially for air defence and ammunition," Austin said, sitting alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelensky expresses solidarity with Israel
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed solidarity with Israel, saying that it is “important not to be alone” during times of violence.
Speaking in Brussels ahead of the 16th Ramstein meeting to discuss military aid to Ukraine, he said of Israel and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine: “We are in the war, so we understand these terrorist attacks.”
Russia says it will maintain contact with both sides of Israel-Palestine conflict
Russia will maintain contacts with both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will remain involved in its settlement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Moscow’s top priority is the safety of its citizens who are present on territories controlled by both parties, Peskov told a briefing.
The Kremlin finds itself in a “tricky position” over the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, according to Pavel Luzin, a Russian foreign policy expert.
He told The Independent that Russian officials are struggling to find a balance between maintaining its well-known alliances with Iran and Hamas, as well as Hezbollah, without jeopardising its “vulnerabilities in the region”, namely military bases in Syria, that Israel could target.
Russia and Israel may be allied with opposing sides of the wider geopolitical conflict but they have maintained a “deconfliction mechanism” in Syria.
Russian air defences are not allowed to be used in Syria to strike Israeli air forces, which have been tasked with preventing Iranian weapons making it to Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon.
Footage shows Zelensky’s meeting in Brussels as US pledges $200m
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has released footage of his meeting with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin in Brussels.
It came as the Pentagon announced a new $200 million package to Kyiv.
The package includes weapons for air defense such as the AIM-9 Sidewinder missile, artillery munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, and 155mm and 105mm rounds, according to a US official who spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity to discuss the package prior to its announcement.
