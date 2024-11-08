Ukraine-Russia latest: Putin hails ‘courageous’ Trump after election win as Zelensky rejects ceasefire
Biden administration reaffirms commitment to ramping up support for Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US election and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with the president-elect.
In his first public remarks since Mr Trump’s historic win, Mr Putin said yesterday Mr Trump had acted “like a real man” during an assassination attempt on him while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.
Mr Trump’s win has raised tensions, especially in Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces have made swift advances, supported by North Korean troops stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.
Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky praised Mr Trump’s election victory and described a recent phone conversation with him as “excellent”.
He however denounced calls for a ceasefire without firm security guarantees, calling it “nonsense”.
The Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ramping up support for Ukraine ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, ensuring continued aid even if Mr Trump assumes office in January.
“That’s not going to change,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as she clarified that there would be no disruption in the flow of assistance. “We’re going to surge and get that out there to Ukraine.”
Russian drone strikes Odesa region, leaving one dead and nine injured
Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone assault on Ukraine’s southern Odesa Oblast early this morning, leaving one person dead and injuring at least nine others, reported Kyiv Independent, citing local officials.
The attack caused significant damage to residential buildings, with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirming casualties. Odesa’s regional governor, Oleh Kiper, reported that shockwaves shattered windows at a city school, while shrapnel punctured and ignited two gas pipelines in another district, heightening the risk to nearby areas.
Pentagon responds to claims North Korean troops in Russia ‘gorging on pornography’
Internet access in Russia is not unrestricted, but is far more open than in the closed off North Korea
What funds could Biden send to Ukraine before Trump takes office?
A senior White House official says they are rushing to send a significant support package to Ukraine before Donald Trump is inaugurated in January
Could South Korea send troops to fight for Ukraine?
The alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers to aid Russia’s war effort in Ukraine has prompted South Korea to warn that it could send military monitors as well as weapons to Kyiv.
South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae Yul said earlier this week that all options were on the table, but experts noted that Seoul was more likely to send a variety of military support short of soldiers.
The alleged presence of around 12,000 North Korean troops in Russia, reportedly under a defence treaty that Russian president Vladimir Putin signed with Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this year, has set off alarm bells on the Korean peninsula.
Could South Korea send troops to fight for Ukraine?
Seoul says all options are on table
Europe must take more responsibilty for defence and support for Ukraine, says EU chief
In the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election in the US, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has called on the European Union to take more responsibilty for it’s defence and for support of Ukraine.
EU officials have reportedly expressed concern privately that a second Trump administration could see the US withdraw at least some of it’s support from the continent.
The Pentagon has responded to claims that North Korean troops sent to Russia to bolster Vladimir Putin’s forces are consuming online pornography as they now have less restricted internet access.
US department of defence spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said he couldn’t verify “any North Korean internet habits or virtual ‘extracurriculars’” taking place in Russia.
He continued: “As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns”.
Internet access in Russia is not unrestricted, but is far more open than in the closed off North Korea
Starmer says allies must ‘step up’ Ukraine support in meeting with Zelensky
Sir Keir Starmer said allies must “step up” support for Ukraine, as he met the country’s president amid uncertainty about the future of US backing for Kyiv after Donald Trump’s election victory.
The prime minister told Volodymyr Zelensky the UK had an “unwavering” commitment to help the country defend itself against Russia’s invasion during bilateral talks at a European Political Community summit in Hungary.
Sir Keir also said the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was “proof of Putin’s increasing desperation” and that the UK would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes for Russia to withdraw”.
The gathering of European leaders on Thursday was largely overshadowed by Mr Trump’s historic win at the US polls which puts him on course for a second term in the White House.
But figures including Sir Keir used the summit to insist international partners “see this through” and strengthen their resolve to offer continued support for Ukraine.
Europe must make clear to US its continued backing for Ukraine, Finnish PM says
European countries need to send a clear message to the United States and the incoming Trump administration that they will support Ukraine as much as needed, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday.
“Our message needs to be clear and strong,” Orpo told reporters ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Budapest.
Orpo added that Ukraine was fighting for a “model” that included membership of the European Union and NATO. Finland, which is an EU member, joined NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Ukraine had ‘good conversations’ with Donald Trump, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky revealed his country has had “good conversations” with Donald Trump, following the latter’s election victory in the US.
Mr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris in a new video address on Wednesday evening.
The Ukrainian president said: “I congratulate him on this victory. In general, it was extremely important for us in Ukraine and for all of Europe to consistently hear the words of the then-45th President of the United States about “peace through strength.”
“And if this becomes the policy principle of the 47th President of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it.”
During his election campaign, Trump has threatened both a withdrawal of NATO commitments and a fundamental shift of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Zelensky rejects ceasefire proposal as ‘nonsense,’ citing security concerns for Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced calls for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict without firm security guarantees for Kyiv, arguing that such proposals ultimately serve Russian interests. At a recent summit, Mr Zelensky sharply criticised the notion of halting hostilities without measures to prevent a future Russian escalation, calling it a “very scary challenge” for Ukrainians.
“A ceasefire is being proposed, for instance, by a leader who is against having Ukraine in Nato. Imagine... this is nonsense and disharmony,” Mr Zelensky said.
He also noted that similar appeals for a ceasefire have been voiced by other countries, including Brazil and China, and argued that such suggestions align with Moscow’s objectives rather than prioritising Ukraine’s security needs.
