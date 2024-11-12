Ukraine-Russia war live: North Korea ratifies military pact with Moscow as 50,000 of Putin’s forces in Kursk
North Korea could formally enter the Russia-Ukraine war soon under new treaty
North Korea ratified a major defence treaty with Russia stipulating mutual military aid, the reclusive country’s state media reported today, as the US, South Korea, and Ukraine said Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to support the Russian war against Ukraine.
On the war front, Ukraine’s forces are engaged against nearly 50,000 enemy troops in Russia’s Kursk region, president Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
Ukraine’s top commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, insisted yesterday that Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk operation was still successfully diverting Russian forces from mounting heavier attacks on the eastern front. He confirmed a New York Times report that Moscow had assembled some 50,000 troops in Kursk.
The NYT report, citing a US assessment, said Russia had built up the force in Kursk – where North Korean troops have reportedly been stationed in recent days – without needing to move troops from eastern Ukraine.
Russian attacks kills at least two, injure 19 in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region
Russian attacks have killed at least two people in Ukraine’s central-east Dnipropetrovsk region and injured at least 19, with more people likely trapped under the rubble, officials said.
Shelling by artillery killed two people in Nikopol and injured five more, damaging a medical facility, a cafe and shops, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.
Separately, at least 14 people were wounded after Moscow’s troops launched a missile at a residential building in Kryvyi Rih in the morning, according to Lysak. Rescuers were looking for a woman with three children likely trapped under the rubble, he added. A 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were among the injured.
Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile kill 6, injure 30 in Ukraine
Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern Ukraine yesterday, officials said, killing at least six civilians and injuring about 30 others.
Ukraine resident Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has recently intensified strikes that have long tormented civilian areas, in an apparent effort to unnerve Ukrainians and wear down their willingness to keep up a war that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone.
“Every day, every night, Russia commits the same terror,” Mr Zelensky said.
“Except that an increasing number of civilian objects are becoming targets.”Both Russia and Ukraine are waiting to see how Washington will change its policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office as the US president in January.
The US is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine, but Mr Trump has chided the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars of aid.
Russia had completed the ratification of the treaty last week after it was signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June. It is considered both countries’ biggest defence deal since the end of the Cold War.
North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, has the right to ratify treaties but Kim can unilaterally ratify major ones, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty will take effect when both sides exchange documents on the ratification, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korea ratified the treaty through a decree signed Monday by the country’s president of state affairs, KCNA said, using one of Mr Kim’s titles.
Kremlin claims to sense that Europe is nervous about Trump’s re-election
The Kremlin has claimed to sense that European nations are nervous about Donald Trump’s re-election, but said that they were still “pumping weapons into Ukraine in order to continue this war to the end”.
Asked about reports that Sir Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron want to convince Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “Nothing can be ruled out”, adding that European leaders still want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
“We, in turn, will continue the [special military operation] until we achieve all our goals,” he added. “The dynamic of the SMO is well understood by the military. They understand well what is happening. And it is probably important to note that no individual types of weapons are able to change this dynamic anymore.”
Fire reported as Ukraine attacks Russia’s fuel depot in Belgorod
A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire in Russia’s southern Belgorod region and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, the regional governor said early today.
Vyacheslav Gladkov said one of the tanks at the depot had caught fire in the Starkooskolsky District near the Ukrainian border. At least 10 fire crews were dispatched to the site and put out the blaze.
ICYMI: Zelensky reveals Ukraine's 'good conversations' with Donald Trump in new video address
British family pays tribute to ‘brave’ 22-year-old son who died fighting in Ukraine
A British family has paid tribute to their “brave” son who has been killed while fighting in Ukraine.
Callum Tindal-Draper, 22, from Gunnislake, Cornwall, was killed in action while serving with the foreign volunteer platoon in the country’s struggle against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, his father Steven Draper said he begged his son not to travel to Ukraine, but he told him he was “not frightened of bullies”.
“We begged and begged and begged him not to go,” his father said. “But Callum said ‘dad, I’m not frightened of bullies and what’s going on in Ukraine is awful and someone needs to stand up for these people’.”
In a tribute, his mother Caroline Tindal wrote: “He fought till he could no longer hold them off any more and his platoon are calling him a ‘hero’ and ‘As brave as they come’. 22 is a young age. But you lived and died following your heart, soul and morals.”
Donald Trump Jr mocks Zelensky by suggesting that he’s just weeks away from ‘losing allowance’
Donald Trump Jr took a swipe at Volodymyr Zelensky after sharing a social media post suggesting that the Ukrainian president was just weeks away from losing his “allowance” – a reference to US military funding for fighting Vladimir Putin’s.
President-elect Donald Trump has staunchly criticised the Biden Administration spending more than $64 billion in providing security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the nation in February 2022, according to figures from the US Department of State.
On Sunday, Trump’s eldest son mocked Mr Zelensky in a social media tirade, teasing that Ukraine’s military aid budget was about to be abolished.
The outspoken political scion shared an Instagram post by former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, as per screenshots taken by the Daily Beast, with the caption: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.”
Our US news reporter James Liddell has more details in this report:
EU has supplied Ukraine with over 980,000 shells, foreign policy chief says
The European Union has supplied Ukraine with more than 980,000 artillery shells, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
A target to supply a total of one million shells would be reached “very soon”, Mr Borrell told Ukrainian outlet European Pravda.
He said: “I know that we made a commitment to reach this level by spring and we failed,” adding: “But we can do it by the end of the year.”
Winter will be ‘critical point’ in war, says Ukrainian official
This coming winter will be “a critical point” in the war against Russia, a Ukrainian official has warned.
As Donald Trump’s election win brings the prospect of talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine closer, Kyiv is battling to put itself in the strongest position for any negotiations, including by securing more arms and holding out on the battlefield.
A senior Ukrainian official said the next four to five months would be pivotal, signalling how Trump’s return to the White House is focusing minds in Kyiv on a possible end game in the war.
“This winter is a critical point ... I hope the war is drawing to an end. Right now we will define the positions for both sides on negotiations, the starting positions,” the official told Reuters.
