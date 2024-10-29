Ukraine-Russia war live: North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to join Putin’s invasion, Pentagon says
Some North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, says Pentagon
North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks”, the Pentagon said last night.
Some of the North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said, and were believed to be heading for the Kursk border region where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.
Earlier in the day, Nato chief Mark Rutte alleged that North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk, where Vladimir Putin’s forces are seeking to repel Ukraine’s forces following their incursion in August.
Speaking after Russian officials claimed yesterday to have blocked an attempt by an “armed group” to breach the border from Ukraine into the nearby Bryansk region, Mr Rutte said he could confirm the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Kursk.
Their presence in Russia marks “a significant escalation” in North Korea’s involvement in the conflict and “a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war”, he said.
Meanwhile, at least four people died in Russia’s overnight bombing of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor of Kharkiv said this morning.
BREAKING: North Korea military officials, troops in Russia might go to frontline – report
Some high-ranking North Korean military officials and troops deployed to Russia for the war in Ukraine might move to the frontline, the Yonhap news agency reported today, citing South Korea’s spy agency.
Pentagon has already said last night that North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks”. The move will intensify the almost three-year war and jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the western leaders.
Adding thousands of North Korean soldiers to Europe’s biggest conflict since the second World War will pile more pressure on Ukraine’s weary and overstretched army. It will also stoke geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula and the wider Indo-Pacific region, including Japan and Australia, Western officials say.
No new limits on Ukraine's use of US arms if North Korea joins Russia's fight, Pentagon says
The US will not enforce any new limits on Ukraine’s use of American weapons if North Korea joins Russia’s war, the Pentagon has said.
On being asked if the US will have limits on what American weapons can be used if it’s a bunch of North Korean soldiers, Pentagon press secretary said: “No... If North Korea – if we see DPRK troops moving in and towards the front lines, I mean, they are co-belligerents in the war. And so, they are fighting on these front lines and the Ukrainians are defending their sovereign territory and pushing the Russians back,” she said.
“...But they would — if they are in combat, you know, they’re fighting the Ukrainians, who are fighting for their sovereign territory. And we’ve made a commitment to Ukraine that we’re going to continue to support them with whatever it takes,” she said.
Ms Singh added that North Korea is sending their soldiers in into a war where Russian casualties and losses are “upwards of 500,000 at this point”.
“That is a calculation that, you know, DPRK leadership is making to send their soldiers into combat,” she said.
Two people injured in Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv, mayor says
Falling debris from a destroyed Russian drone injured two people and set a residential building on fire in Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said today.
One of the people injured by debris in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district was taken to hospital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. He said several cars were also on fire.
A Reuters’ witness saw smoke rising over the district’s residential area, which is located in Kyiv’s west. Photos posted by Kyiv’s military administration on its Telegram channel showed a residential building and nearby cars burning in the dark.
The administration said Ukraine’s air defence units were trying to repel a Russian drone attack on the city and that drone debris fell also onto the Sviatoshynskyi district in Kyiv’s west, but there was no immediate reports of damage.
Four people die in Russia’s bombing of Kharkiv, mayor says
At least four people died in Russia’s overnight bombing of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor of Kharkiv said.
The four were killed after midnight in Russia’s bombardment of Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district, mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Full report: Russian forces ‘thwart attempted cross-border assault from Ukraine’
Russian forces thwart attempted cross-border assault from Ukraine, official says
A local official says Russian forces have thwarted an attempt at another cross-border incursion from Ukraine into southwestern Russia
Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia
North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks,” the Pentagon said last night, in a move that Western leaders say will intensify the almost three-year war and jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Some of the North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, and were believed to be heading for the Kursk border region, where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.
Earlier yesterday, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte confirmed recent Ukrainian intelligence reports that some North Korean military units were already in the Kursk region.
North Korean deployment represents “a significant escalation” in Pyongyang’s involvement in the conflict and “a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war,” he has said.
Ukraine ‘sabotages railway bridge in Berdyansk', sources claim
Ukraine’s military intelligence forces and resistance fighters sabotaged a railway bridge in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk, a military intelligence source has claimed. to the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 28.
The bridge between the Vodokanal utility company building and a car wash at Skhidnyi Avenue was blown up after several explosions overnight, the source told the Kyiv Independent.
Berdyansk – a port city in the Zaporizhzhia region – has been occupied by Russia from the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Trump presidency ‘would be rocky’ for Nato members, says ex-CIA analyst
A Trump presidency would “be rocky” for Germany, France and other Nato members not spending 2 per cent of their GDP on defence, a former Trump administration official has suggested.
“I think it’s going to be rocky for them, and for Nato members not paying the 2 per cent. It’s a big deal for Trump,” Fred Fleitz, a former CIA analyst, now at the America First Policy Institute Centre for American Security, told the Financial Times.
Trump could look to Minsk-type deal to end Ukraine war, report suggests
If elected US president, Donald Trump could seek to reimagine the Minsk agreements, which aimed to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists, a longtime adviser has told the Financial Times.
But this time there would be enforcement mechanisms with consequences for breaching the deal, policed by European troops – as opposed to Nato or UN peacekeeping forces, the aide said, adding: “There are two things America will insist on. We will not have any men or women in the enforcement mechanism. We’re not paying for it. Europe is paying for it.”
