The UN’s nuclear agency has criticised “reckless attacks” endangering the safety of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine after reports of an explosion and fire at the site.

Dark smoke could be seen rising from a cooling tower at the Russia-occupied nuclear power plant on Sunday, with Moscow and Kyiv blaming each other for starting the fire.

A Russian governor claimed the fire began with Ukrainian shelling, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia forces had caused the fire.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said experts “witnessed thick dark smoke” after hearing multiple explosions throughout the evening.

It comes as the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 30km into Russia’s Kursk region in an audacious cross-border attack that began a week ago.

Moscow said its forces were engaging the Ukrainian troops in the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez which are 25km to 30km from the border between the two countries.

Zelensky said around 2,000 cross-border attacks had been launched by Russia from Kursk this summer, acknowledging the attack directly for the first time.