Ukraine-Russia war latest: Fire at nuclear power plant as Ukrainian troops advance 30km into Russia
Kyiv now exerting ‘necessary pressure on aggressor’, says Volodymyr Zelensky
The UN’s nuclear agency has criticised “reckless attacks” endangering the safety of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine after reports of an explosion and fire at the site.
Dark smoke could be seen rising from a cooling tower at the Russia-occupied nuclear power plant on Sunday, with Moscow and Kyiv blaming each other for starting the fire.
A Russian governor claimed the fire began with Ukrainian shelling, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia forces had caused the fire.
The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said experts “witnessed thick dark smoke” after hearing multiple explosions throughout the evening.
It comes as the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 30km into Russia’s Kursk region in an audacious cross-border attack that began a week ago.
Moscow said its forces were engaging the Ukrainian troops in the villages of Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez which are 25km to 30km from the border between the two countries.
Zelensky said around 2,000 cross-border attacks had been launched by Russia from Kursk this summer, acknowledging the attack directly for the first time.
Kursk governor admits Ukrainian invasion ‘challenging’
The governor of Russia’s Kursk region held a meeting with the Russian deputy defence minister on Sunday after hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers advanced into the border territory, posing one of the biggest challenges to Putin’s forces since the war began.
Governor Alexey Smirnov met the deputy defence minister Andrey Bulyga, who promised additional forces and capabilities were headed towards Kursk and the army was doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of civilians, Tass reported.
“Yes, the situation continues to be challenging. But at the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry and all uniformed agencies are taking a full range of measures to stabilise the situation in the region,” Mr Smirnov said.
Russia has said more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from the border areas and more than 6,000 have been placed in temporary accommodation centres.
UN atomic agency says attacks at nuclear plants ‘must stop now’
The UN nuclear watchdog’s director has strongly criticised the “reckless attacks” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after explosions were heard and a fire broke out at the site.
The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “These reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident. They must stop now.”
The watchdog said the team was informed that an alleged drone attack on one of the plant’s cooling towers took place on Sunday.
However, there is no impact on nuclear safety, he said.
IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) has requested immediate access to the cooling tower to assess the damage.
In pictures: Russian missile strike on villiage in Kyiv region that killed father and son, 4
Zelenskiy: Russian strikes from Kursk region deserved fair response
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russia had launched nearly 2,000 cross-border strikes from its western Kursk region at Ukraine's Sumy region over the summer, something he said had deserved a "fair" Ukrainian response.
"Artillery, mortars, drones. We also record missile strikes, and each such strike deserves a fair response," the Ukrainian leader said in his nightly address to the nation amid a Ukrainian cross-border incursion into the Kursk region.
Belarus pledges to send more troops to border after accusing Ukraine of violating airspace
Belarus said that it was sending more troops to its border with Ukraine on Saturday, saying Ukrainian drones had violated its airspace as part of Kyiv's military incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
Authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Belarusian air defense forces destroyed dozens of targets flying from Ukraine over the Mogilev region, which borders Russia, on Friday evening.
"The Ukrainian armed forces violated all rules of conduct and violated the airspace of the Republic of Belarus. In the eastern direction, very close to us in the Kostyukovichi district," Lukashenko said at a meeting in Minsk on Saturday.
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the government regards the violation of its airspace as a provocation and is "ready for retaliatory action."
Fire at Russia-controlled nuclear plant in Ukraine extinguished, TASS agency reports
The main fire at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has been extinguished, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.
Ukraine's nuclear power company Energoatom said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that one of the cooling towers and other equipment was damaged.
TASS also reported, citing Rosatom's statement, that a cooling tower was damaged. Citing local Russian emergency ministry representatives, TASS said that it was a non-functioning tower.
Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over fire at occupied nuclear plant
Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of starting a fire on the grounds of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday, as Ukraine urged residents to remain calm and reported no sign of elevated radiation.
The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog, which has a presence at the vast six-reactor facility, said its experts had seen strong, dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant in southern Ukraine following multiple explosions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of lighting a fire which he said was visible from the Kyiv-held city of Nikopol which looks out onto the Russian-held plant.
Evgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in the occupied south, accused Kyiv’s forces of causing the fire by shelling the nearby city of Enerhodar which, like the plant, was captured by Russia soon after its February 2022 invasion.
The IAEA said there had been no reported impact on nuclear safety at the site. “Team was told by (the nuclear plant) of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site,” it wrote on X.
Yevhen Yevtushenko, a local Ukrainian official in Nikopol said there was “unofficial” information that Russian forces had set fire to a large number of automobile tires in the cooling towers.
Zelenskiy published grainy video showing belching black smoke that appeared to be coming out a cooling tower with a blaze burning at its foot. “Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal,” he said.
The Russian management of the facility said emergency workers had contained the fire and that there was no threat of it spreading further. “The fire did not affect the operation of the station,” it said.
