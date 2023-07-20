Russia-Ukraine war – live: Global wheat prices soar as Putin destroys 60,000 tonnes of Odesa grain
White Housewarns Russia preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea
Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours
Global wheat prices have soared following Russia’s attack in Odesa oblast that destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain.
The attack comes after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian produce via the Black Sea. Instead, the Russian defence ministry said it would consider all vessels sailing on the water to Ukrainian ports as “potential carriers of military cargo”.
“Flag states of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” it added.
Wheat prices on the European stock exchange soared by 8.2 per cent, while corn prices were up by 5.4 per cent.
Wheat futures in the US jumped nearly 9 per cent yesterday, reportedly the highest daily rise since Russia’s invasion.
The White House said Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the grain deal will “worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world”.
Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video claiming his troops would not fight in Russia’s war for now.
“What is going on at the front is a disgrace that we do not need to get involved in,” Mr Prigozhin said in the purported video.
Ireland will stand with Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’
Ireland’s premier has vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes after holding talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Kyiv.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the sites of several atrocities committed in the early weeks of the Russian invasion, before meeting the Ukrainian leader in the capital.
After an engagement with the president, Mr Varadkar then met Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal and the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
More here.
Ireland will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, vows Leo Varadkar
Ireland’s premier held a press conference after an hour-long meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia lost over 240,000 troops in 17 months, claims Ukraine
Russia has lost 240,010 troops in Ukraine since the onset of the invasion in February 2022, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.
At least 530 Russian soldiers were killed just over the past day, it alleged.
Russia has lost 4,129 tanks, 8,065 armored fighting vehicles, 7,134 vehicles and fuel tanks and 4,592 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian armed forces report.
Video appears to show Wagner boss for first time since mutiny
A new video appears to show Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for the first time since he led an armed mutiny last month.
The mercenary leader is seen telling his troops they will spend some time in Belarus training its military before deploying to Africa.
Messaging app channels linked to Mr Prigozhin’s Wagner private military company said he spoke at a field camp in Belarus and ran a blurry video purported to show him there, his silhouette seen against the sky at dusk.
His gravelly voice was clearly distinguishable as he said: “Welcome guys! I am happy to greet you all. Welcome to the Belarusian land!“We fought with dignity! We have done a lot for Russia.”
Matt Drake reports.
Video appears to show Wagner boss for first time since armed mutiny
‘’We fought with dignity! We have done a lot for Russia,’ he says in new footage
18 injured in fresh Russian airstrike
At least 18 people sustained injuries after a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.
A three-storey residential building was hit in the Mykolaiv city centre, and emergency services rescued two people from the rubble, the governor wrote on Telegram.
He had written earlier that some people had been killed but provided no further information in subsequent messages.
Zelensky says Russia ‘deliberately’ targeted grain storage
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting grain infrastructure in Odesa oblast after a Russian strike destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain and equipment in the port city.
“Russian terrorists absolutely deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but also to everyone in the world who seeks a normal and safe life,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
The Russian attack also hit an infrastructure site and damaged recreational centres and hotels along with several buildings in Odesa, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
Wheat prices soar as Russia attacks grain storage
Global wheat prices have soared following Russia’s attack in Odesa oblast that destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain.
Wheat prices on the European stock exchange soared by 8.2 per cent, while corn prices were up by 5.4 per cent. Wheat futures in the US jumped nearly 9 per cent yesterday, reportedly the highest daily rise since Russia’s invasion.
The White House said the deal had been “critical” to bringing down food prices, which spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world,” said Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the US national security council.
Wheat prices, however, were still down more than 50 per cent from their all-time high in March 2022.
Ukraine says Russia ‘blackmailing world with hunger’
Kyiv has accused Moscow of “blackmailing the world with hunger” after Russia launched its fiercest attack yet on Ukraine’s port city of Odesa, destroying 60,000 tonnes of grain and key infrastructure.
Odesa’s mayor said Tuesday night was “one of the most terrifying” for the Black Sea city since the start of president Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of the country last February.
For a second consecutive night, Russia bombarded the southern coast, destroying food terminals and tens of thousands of tonnes of grain that was due to be shipped out via a United Nations-brokered grain corridor, according to Ukraine’s agriculture ministry.
The attack came after Moscow pulled out of the year-old agreement allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian produce via the Black Sea, which was mediated by the UN and Turkey to minimise the impact of the war on global food security.
Bel Trew reports.
Ukraine says Russia ‘blackmailing world with hunger’ after attack on Odesa port
Having pulled out of a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, Moscow has repeatedly struck one of the port cities involved in some of the fiercest assaults of its invasion
Russia likely to attack civilian ships in Black Sea, claims White House
The White House has warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.
The warning comes days after Moscow suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Deal, which allowed the export of grains from Ukraine.
Since leaving the deal, Russia has already struck Ukraine’s grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks, destroying nearly 60,000 tons of grain.
“Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” White House national security council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.
“We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks.”
Nine injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv
At least nine people sustained injuries in a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.
A three-storey residential building was hit in the Mykolaiv city centre, the governor wrote on the Telegram.
According to Odesa administration speaker Serhiy Bratchuk, two people were hospitalised after a strike on Odesa which damaged a building and caused a fire.
Ireland will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, vows Leo Varadkar
Ireland’s premier has vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes after holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Kyiv.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the sites of several atrocities committed in the early weeks of the Russian invasion, before meeting the Ukrainian leader in the capital.
After an engagement with the president, Mr Varadkar then met Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
Read more
Ireland will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, vows Leo Varadkar
Ireland’s premier held a press conference after an hour-long meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies