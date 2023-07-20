✕ Close Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

Global wheat prices have soared following Russia’s attack in Odesa oblast that destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain.

The attack comes after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian produce via the Black Sea. Instead, the Russian defence ministry said it would consider all vessels sailing on the water to Ukrainian ports as “potential carriers of military cargo”.

“Flag states of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” it added.

Wheat prices on the European stock exchange soared by 8.2 per cent, while corn prices were up by 5.4 per cent.

Wheat futures in the US jumped nearly 9 per cent yesterday, reportedly the highest daily rise since Russia’s invasion.

The White House said Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the grain deal will “worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world”.

Meanwhile, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video claiming his troops would not fight in Russia’s war for now.

“What is going on at the front is a disgrace that we do not need to get involved in,” Mr Prigozhin said in the purported video.