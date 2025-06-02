Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin launches airstrikes killing five people just hours before peace talks in Istanbul
Kyiv and Moscow are still far apart on how to end the war and the fighting is stepping up
Five people have been killed and six others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, ahead of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul later today.
Russian shelling and air attacks killed five people outside the south-east Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, while a drone attack on the northeast region of Sumy injured at least six early on Monday, including two children, regional officials said.
Ivan Fedorov said three women died in a series of Russian shelling incidents targeting the village of Ternuvate. A man died in a nearby district in a Russian strike by a guided aerial bomb, Fedorov said.
The strikes came just before Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived in Istanbul for the second round of direct peace talks since 2022.
The two sides are still far apart on how to end the war and the fighting is stepping up, despite calls from US president Donald Trump and European allies to call a ceasefire.
The first round of talks on 16 May yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war but no sign of peace – or even a ceasefire as both sides merely set out their opening negotiating positions.
‘UK learning the lessons of Ukraine,’ Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is learning the lessons of Ukraine and will deliver an army 10 times more lethal than it is now by 2035.
The prime minister said he has spoken repeatedly to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky about ensuring all aspects of Britain’s military “work seamlessly together”.
“To ensure that drones, destroyers, AI, aircraft, and each different branch of our armed services are fully integrated,” he said.
For context,
The UK government will build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme, Sir Keir announced today as the government unveils its strategic defence review.
Ukrainians and Russians enter Istanbul venue for peace talks
Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace, along with senior Turkish officials, for their second round of direct peace talks in three years.
The delegations arrived in cars and entered the venue, the Russians mostly wearing suits and several of the Ukrainians wearing camouflaged military uniforms.
Danish PM says Ukraine seems successful in defending itself
Ukraine's attack against several Russian air bases on Sunday shows that Kyiv is successful in defending itself, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.
"I think they (Ukraine) have the right to defend themselves and sometimes it includes pushing back so it seems that it has been successful," Ms Frederiksen said when asked to comment on Ukraine's attack.
Ukraine's domestic intelligence service, the SBU, acknowledged it carried out the attack, codenamed "Operation Spider's Web," planned for more than a year and a half.
At a meeting of Nordic, Baltic and Eastern European leaders in the capital of Lithuania, Ms Frederiksen also said it was crucial to focus on rearming Europe.
"Russia is a threat to all of us and therefore we need to strengthen our Eastern flank... We have to push for a ceasefire still but at the same time we have to do what is needed at the battlefield in Ukraine so they can actually win this war," she said.
Number of people injured in Russian bridge collapse rises – reports
The number of people who have been injured during one of two bridge collapses on Saturday has risen, according to Russian media reports.
Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported the number of those injured in the bridge collapse in the Bryansk Region has risen to 104.
In total, seven people were killed.
The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing casualties. The train's driver was among those killed, state-run Russian Railways said.
Hours later, officials said a second train derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.
Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, said explosions had caused the two bridges to collapse without giving more detail. Several hours later, it edited the statement to remove the words "explosions", but did not explain why.
Listen: Keir Starmer refuses to rule out war with Russia
Zelensky in Lithuania while peace talks take place in Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Lithuania with leaders from Nato's eastern flank for a meeting ahead of the Hague Nato summit later in June.
This includes the Bucharest Nine – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – and the Nordics – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte is also in attendance.
There will be a joint press conference later today. We will bring you the latest lines.
Watch | Zelensky praises Ukraine's security service for 'brilliant operation' in Russian territory
Who will be present at the second round of peace talks?
After keeping the world guessing on whether Ukraine would even turn up for the second round, president Volodymyr Zelensky said his Defence Minister Rustem Umerov would meet with Russian officials in Istanbul.
The Russian delegation will be headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who after the first round invoked French general and statesman Napoleon Bonaparte to assert that war and negotiations should always be conducted at the same time.
According to Trump envoy Keith Kellogg, the two sides will in Turkey present their respective documents outlining their ideas for peace terms, though it is clear that after three years of war, Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart.
Mr Medinsky said on Sunday that Moscow had received Ukraine's draft memorandum and told Russia’s RIA news agency the Kremlin would react to it on Monday.
Mr Kellogg has indicated that the US will be involved in the talks and that even representatives from Britain, France and Germany will be too, though it was not clear at what level the United States would be represented.
Ukraine's delegation will also include its deputy foreign minister, as well as several military and intelligence officials, according to an executive order by Mr Zelensky on Sunday.
What happened at the last peace talks between Russia and Ukraine?
The last round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place earlier this month in Turkey.
Both countries agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each in their first talks for more than three years.
However, the two sides fell short of negotiating a ceasefire as Kyiv said Moscow had presented conditions that were “non-starters”.
The negotiations were held in Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace and mediated by a Turkish team.
It took place after a turbulent two days cast doubt over whether the meeting would take place at all. The talks lasted under two hours.
Ukraine said its next goal is for Vladimir Putin to meet directly with Volodymyr Zelensky; Russia said it had "taken note" of the request.
Neither Mr Zelensky nor Mr Putin are attending the second round of peace talks starting today.
Below is a video of the prisoner swap that was agreed by both sides:
