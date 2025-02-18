Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin and US begin peace talks in Saudi Arabia after Moscow launches huge drone attack
Ukraine says no peace deal can be made on its behalf in the talks in Saudi Arabia today
Officials from the Donald Trump administration and from Vladimir Putin’s delegation are meeting in Riyadh today for talks aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The war-hit nation has said that no peace deal can be made on its behalf in the talks, to which Kyiv was not invited. European nations have also been eliminated in a shock process by the Trump administration.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will also travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but that his trip was unrelated to the US-Russia talks.
Just hours before the controversial meeting began, Russia launched another mass overnight drone attack using 176 drones. A mother and her two children were injured and 38 civilian apartments evacuated in the central city of Dolynska, Ukrainian officials reported.
It came after Sir Keir Starmer demanded that the Trump administration provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again after he attended an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris, and vowed to send British troops to Ukraine to enforce a peace deal with Russia if necessary.
Investment in defence will be matched by reform of the sector, says John Healey
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Investment in defence will be matched by reform of the sector, John Healey has announced, announcing a new command structure in the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The defence secretary announced plans for four senior leadership roles in the department, which will act as “clear points of accountability at every level within UK defence”.
Giving a speech at the Institute of Directors, Mr Healey said: “I’m here to declare that investment in defence will be matched by reform.”
"They'll shift the approach as an organisation which too often has been obsessed with process to one focused on outcomes in which information flows quickly, accountabilities are clear and results are demanded. And this new quad will be up and running from the 31st of March."
Britain not getting value for money for armed forces, defence secretary warns
Britain is “simply not securing the value for money that our armed forces” need, the UK’s defence secretary has warned.
Speaking at an Institute for Government event, John Healey said: “When everyone agrees that defence spending needs to increase, it’s not just how much you spend, but it’s how well you spend it. And we’re simply not securing the value for money that our armed forces and our economy needs for every defence pound.
“We duplicate even the most central tasks. For example, we have 11 separate finance functions –2,500 people doing the same activity in different places, in different ways.”
UK defence secretary insists positive change is under way
The UK’s defence secretary has insisted that the new Labour government is delivering on bringing the change promised ahead of the general election.
“In the middle of everything else last week, the new defence secretary Pete Hegseth from the US and I made time to discuss the aims we share on defence reform.
“Our new government was elected on a mandate in one word: change. We govern on an instruction in one word: delivery. And as a new government we’re delivering for defence over this first seven months.
“We’ve stepped up and speeded up support for Ukraine. We’ve increased defence spending this year by nearly £3bn and will set a path to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP in the spring. We’ve launched a new defence-industrial strategy, we’ve secured a deal to buy back 36,000 military homes to improve conditions for personnel.
“We’ve given the men and women of our armed forces the biggest pay increase in 20 years. We signed the landmark Trinity House agreement with Germany, and we’ve already progressed the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill through the Commons to give a strong independent voice to improve service life.
“We have within the MoD two major change programmes – both launched within the first month of government. One – the strategic defence review. Two – our defence reform programme. Each is essential for the other.”
Coming weeks will determine fate of global security for a generation to come, warns UK defence secretary
Britain’s defence secretary has warned that the coming weeks will determine not only the outcome of the Ukraine war but “the security of our world for a generation to come”.
John Healey told an Institute for Government event: “The pace of the geopolitical change ... that we’re seeing right now confirms what I would argue is the need for change within defence.”
He added: “The decisions that we make right now over the coming weeks will not only define the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, but the security of our world for a generation to come.
“And the nature of government means dealing with these challenges. But in my view, the test of political leadership isn’t just about managing the immediate, it’s also about reforming for the future.
“We’re in a new of threat, and that demands a new era for defence.”
UK defence secretary John Healey arrives for discussion on bolstering armed forces
Britain’s defence secretary John Healey has arrived at an Institute for Government event in which he will discuss efforts to reform the UK’s armed forces in the face of a rapidly shifting Western security landscape.
We’ll be bringing you live updates from the event, which is due to start imminently.
Readers criticise Donald Trump’s ‘simplistic’ plan for peace in Ukraine
We've been asking for your opinions on Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate peace in Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Many readers shared concerns that Trump’s plan is too simplistic, with several warning that leaving Kyiv out of the talks and pushing Nato aside could weaken Ukraine and encourage Putin to take more land.
They argued that Trump’s approach focuses on quick deals instead of long-term peace and could hurt international support for Ukraine.
Some also criticised Trump for putting his own goals above global security. They stressed that any peace deal should protect Ukraine’s independence and Europe’s safety.
Read the full debate and get involved in the conversation here.
Why is Saudi Arabia hosting Trump’s Ukraine peace talks and who is attending?
Russia’s war in Ukraine has reached a sudden critical stage this week as talks begin between political leaders across the globe to decide on the future of the conflict.
My colleague Albert Toth has this rundown of what to expect from the various talks being held on Ukraine’s future:
Why is Saudi Arabia hosting Trump’s Ukraine peace talks and who is attending?
The next week could prove the most fateful for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022
What is being discussed during US-Russian talks in Riyadh?
The meeting of the delegation led by US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov marks the first direct contact between Moscow and Washington officials since prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Rubio’s officials have sought to describe the meeting today as an initial step to establish whether Russia may be serious about engaging in talks to end the war, while stressing that no decisions on Ukraine’s future would be taken without Kyiv’s involvement – as Ukraine is shut out of Tuesday’s talks.
However, the Kremlin has appeared to go further, describing the talks as being aimed at normalising US-Russian relations, in a signal that it may hope for Mr Trump’s administration to ease some of the pressure levied against Moscow in response to Ukraine’s war.
Moscow has also said that the talks could pave the way for a face-to-face meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin “very soon”, after US president shocked his Western allies with a surprise three-hour phone call with Mr Putin in which he appeared to discuss handing major concessions to the Russian president over Ukraine.
While Mr Rubio has previously suggested that Ukraine must concede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement, US national security adviser Michael Waltz – who is also part of the delegation – has recently stressed that Moscow must not be able to claim a victory in Ukraine.
In a piece for The Economist in November, Mr Waltz suggested that Washington could either offer to ease sanctions on Moscow in order to bring Mr Putin to the table – or else threaten increased economic pressure and military assistance to Kyiv.
Russia launches huge overnight drone strike after another heavy day of fighting on front line
Russia has launched a huge overnight drone strike on Ukraine, as Kyiv’s military reported another intense 24 hours of fighting along the front line.
The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 176 drones during an overnight attack, 103 of which were shot down and 67 of which did not reach their targets – likely as a result of electronic jamming.
A mother and her two children were injured in a drone strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dolynska, which forced the evacuation of residents from 38 flats after their apartment building was damaged, regional officials said.
On the front line, Ukraine’s military reported another intense day of fighting, with a total of 139 combat clashes against Vladimir Putin’s troops, among whom they claimed to have inflicted 1,170 casualties.
Ukrainian military chiefs also claimed to have repelled 55 Russian attacks in the direction of Povrovsk, the Ukrainian-held Donetsk city at the heart of Moscow’s current war effort.
'Entirely right' for Starmer to say UK could send peacekeeping force, minister says
It is entirely right for Sir Keir Starmer to say that Britain would consider being part of peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, the Transport Secretary has said.
Asked if she was in support of putting British troops on the ground in Ukraine, Heidi Alexander told Sky News: “I support the UK playing its role in creating an enduring and lasting peace, and I think that the prime minister is entirely right to say that we would consider all options.
“If that was ... British troops being part of an international peacekeeping force backed up by support from the US, then I don’t think we should be ruling that out at this stage, but we’re quite a long way away from any specific decisions being taken.
“There isn't a peace agreement at the moment, but also clear that there can't be any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine being at the table as well.”
