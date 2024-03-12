Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky summons Vatican envoy over Pope’s ‘white flag’ remarks
Kyiv says it is ‘disappointed’ with pontiff’s remarks that could ‘encourage’ Russia
Ukraine has summoned the Vatican’s envoy over Pope Francis’s suggestion that Kyiv should “show the courage of the white flag”, remarks that have drawn a widespread backlash.
The Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas was told that Kyiv was “disappointed” as Ukraine urged the Pope to refrain from statements that “legalise the right of might and encourage further disregard for the norms of international law”, the foreign ministry said.
The Pope sparked anger after a transcript of an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI was released ahead of its broadcast next week.
Russian lawmakers, meanwhile, are seeking to nullify the Soviet decision in 1954 to transfer Crimea from Russia to Ukraine. The move appears to be an effort by Vladimir Putin to rewrite history and justify his illegal 2014 annexation of the peninsula.
It comes as Russia said Ukraine had launched 25 drones overnight, including one that was downed just outside Moscow.
Operations were halted at an oil refinery in western Russia after a drone strike caused a fire in the town of Kstovo.
Russian politicians submit draft bill seeking to nullify 1954 transfer of Crimea
Russian politicians have submitted a draft bill which would seek to rewrite history by nullifying the Soviet decision in 1954 to transfer Crimea from Russia to Ukraine.
The move appears aimed at establishing a legal basis for Russia to argue that Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which it claims to have annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was never really part of Ukraine to begin with.
The draft, submitted by a politician from each of Russia’s two houses of parliament, describes the 1954 handover as arbitrary and illegal because no referendum was held and Soviet authorities had no right to transfer territory from one constituent republic to another without consent.
There was no announcement of when it would be debated.
Vladimir Putin has previously denounced the 1954 handover of Crimea under then Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev as a violation of legal norms in place at the time.
Crimea residents voted in favour of independence along with the rest of Ukraine in a referendum when the Soviet Union broke up, and Russia and Ukraine subsequently recognised each other’s borders. But Moscow seized military control of Crimea in 2014 and annexed it after a referendum that Ukraine and Western governments declared illegal.
Russia arrests South Korean man for spying, Tass says
A South Korean man has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
Law enforcement agencies said the man, identified as Park Won-soon, had been detained in the far eastern city of Vladivostok before being transferred to Moscow for “investigative actions”.
The state news outlet said it was the first such case against a South Korean national. It did not provide any detail on the nature of the alleged spying.
An official reached at South Korea’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.
Russia regards South Korea as an “unfriendly” country because of Seoul’s support for Western sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine while it has forged closer relations with North Korea.
Tory MP accuses government of cutting defence spending
The government should be “ashamed” for making “deeply dishonourable” cuts to defence spending, a Conservative former defence minister has said.
Mark Francois, a member of the cross-party defence committee, told the Commons: “The red book, the Budget bible, shows very clearly in tables 2.1 and 2.2 that the core defence budget next year has been cut by £2.5bn, that is true.
“It ill beholds any government, let alone one which purports to call itself Conservative, to then try and use one-off payments to Ukraine or for overspends in the nuclear budget from the consolidated fund and pretend they’re part of the defence budget, when everyone in this House knows they’re not.
“So I say to the government, if not to the minister who I have great regard for, as the son of a D-Day veteran, more in anger than in sorrow, what the government have done is deeply dishonourable and they should be ashamed of themselves.”
Defence minister James Cartlidge replied: “When we talk about spending on the nuclear deterrent, or spending to support Ukraine which is purchasing weapons, providing ordnance to them to help ultimately defend ourselves, I do think they are legitimately described as defence expenditure.
“After all, how else are we to pay for them, which budget are we supposed to pay from?”
Drone downed outside Moscow – officials
Russia says its air defence systems destroyed a drone launched from Ukraine that was flying towards Moscow.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties and no damage at the site in the Ramensky district where the drone debris fell.
Watch: Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'
Russian student jailed for pro-Ukraine WiFi network name
A Russian student has been jailed for 10 days for naming his WiFi after a pro-Ukrainian slogan, the latest case of an ordinary citizen being swept up in Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on freedom of speech around the war, reports my colleague Shweta Sharma.
A court in Moscow found Oleg Tarasov guilty of spreading propaganda and the “public display of Nazi symbols” on Thursday as it sent him to prison, reported state-run Ria. The Kremlin accuses the Ukrainian government of being composed of neo-Nazis, despite the fact it has a democratically elected Jewish leader in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Tarasov, a student at Moscow State University, had named his WiFi network “Slava Ukraini!”, a popular anti-war slogan that translates to “Glory to Ukraine” in English, according to the independent Russian Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti.
The student was arrested on Wednesday morning after a police officer reported the WiFi network to the authorities.
Mother of dead Briton who fought in Ukraine says Liz Truss has ‘blood on her hands’
The mother of a young man who took his own life after fighting on the frontline in Ukraine has accused Liz Truss of “having blood on her hands” for previously encouraging Britons to join the war.
Harry Gregg was just 23 when he enlisted to fight in Ukraine. His only previous military experience was six years in the Army Cadets during secondary school.
According to his family, he decided to go after the then-foreign secretary, who was Mr Gregg’s local MP at the time, said she “absolutely” supported Britons who wanted to travel to fight the Russians, arguing they would be joining a battle “for democracy”.
At the time, Downing Street quickly distanced itself from the comments, while a week later Ms Truss retracted her statement, saying there were “better ways” to contribute to the war effort. But Mr Gregg’s mother, Sandi Gregg, 57, said the damage had already been done.
My colleague Tom Watling has the full report:
Kremlin refuses to comment on claims Russian navy chief was sacked
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on a media report which said that Nikolai Yevmenov, the head of the Russian Navy, had been replaced.
Mr Peskov said he did not comment on decrees which were classified.
The Izvestia newspaper said that Alexander Moiseyev, who previously served as commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet, had reportedly been appointed as acting Navy chief.
