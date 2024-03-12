✕ Close Russian gas pipeline explodes in huge fireball blast amid series of 'Ukrainian strikes'

Ukraine has summoned the Vatican’s envoy over Pope Francis’s suggestion that Kyiv should “show the courage of the white flag”, remarks that have drawn a widespread backlash.

The Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas was told that Kyiv was “disappointed” as Ukraine urged the Pope to refrain from statements that “legalise the right of might and encourage further disregard for the norms of international law”, the foreign ministry said.

The Pope sparked anger after a transcript of an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI was released ahead of its broadcast next week.

Russian lawmakers, meanwhile, are seeking to nullify the Soviet decision in 1954 to transfer Crimea from Russia to Ukraine. The move appears to be an effort by Vladimir Putin to rewrite history and justify his illegal 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

It comes as Russia said Ukraine had launched 25 drones overnight, including one that was downed just outside Moscow.

Operations were halted at an oil refinery in western Russia after a drone strike caused a fire in the town of Kstovo.