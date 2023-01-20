✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

Pressure is building on Germany to approve sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Western allies are meeting to discuss further military support for Kyiv amid fears of a renewed offensive by the Kremlin over the coming months.

Defence ministers and military chiefs from around 50 nations are expected to participate in the talks convened by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein - the main US airbase in Europe - in Germany.

It follows the announcement at the weekend that the UK is to become the first nation to respond to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for modern western tanks with the dispatch of 14 British Army Challenger 2s.

Speaking yesterday, ahead of today’s meeting, Mr Zelenksy said he expects “strong decisions” from Western countries.

Germany has previously said it will only send Leopard 2 battle tanks whenever Washington confirms that it is willing to do so.