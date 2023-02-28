Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces trying to encircle last Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut
Zelensky says last defenders of Donetsk city are ‘true heroes’
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are encircling Bakhmut and destroying the fortifications built by the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers, as the war’s frontline blurs around the critical mining city.
“The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes,” said Volodymyr Zelensky.
Bakhmut has been the scene of the fiercest fighting as Russia’s forces, primarily led by the mercenary group Wagner, ravages the city in a bid to capture it as a stepping stone to more territory in Donetsk.
If captured, Bakhmut will be Russia’s biggest land grab in more than half a year.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhadnov said only the southern patch of Bakhmut remains under Ukraine’s control with the situation fast becoming “unpredictable”.
“It is impossible to say where the frontline lies,” he said.
Visuals of Bakhmut show a city charred to its skeletal core and constant shelling and bombing sounds in several residential neighbourhoods which now stand abandoned.
Putin’s fighters trying to encircle Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut
Russian fighters are trying to cut the critical ammunition supply lines meant for replenishing Ukrainian forces in the region.
"The southern part of Bakhmut is the only area which can be described as under Ukrainian control. In all other districts, the situation is unpredictable," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a video commentary, adding: "It is impossible to say where the front line lies."
Russia won’t resume New START nuclear talks 'until US listens to Moscow'
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will not resume participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States until Washington listens to Moscow’s position.
The “attitude of the collective West” led by the United States needs to change towards Moscow, he told daily Izvestia in an interview, adding that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the cost of the security of another.
The Kremlin spokesperson added that by arming Ukraine, Nato “acts as a single bloc no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies”.
‘Senseless’ invasion condemned by UN rights chief
The UN rights chief condemned Russia’s “senseless” invasion of Ukraine yesterday at the start of a Human Rights Council session at which countries want to strengthen scrutiny of Moscow’s alleged war crimes and raise China’s treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.
Volker Turk, the United Nations high commissioner, in one of his first speeches to the 47-member council, warned that human rights gains were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of oppression.
UN secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a separate speech that the war had triggered “massive violations” of rights.
During the meeting, which runs until April 4, many states will seek to extend and deepen the mandate of a U.N. investigation body set up to probe possible atrocities in Ukraine.
Russia accused of ‘genocidal crime'
Russia’s alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is “probably the largest forced deportation in modern history”, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday at an event on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council.
“The most chilling crime is that Russia steals Ukrainian children,” Kuleba said in a video message to a packed room on the opening day of the council in Geneva where Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine are being addressed.
“This is a genocidal crime,” he added.
Zelensky calls for end of ‘aviation taboo'
Mr Zelenskiy said in his speech on Monday that his country can only defend its skies if an “aviation taboo” is ended.
“Our pilots and anti-aircraft units, and other experts of our air force are doing a great job,” he said. “But we will be able to completely protect our skies when the aviation taboo is fully lifted in relations with our partners.”
Situation becoming ‘more difficult’ in Bakhmut
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the military situation is becoming increasingly difficult around the town of Bakhmut, the focal point of Russia’s advances in eastern Ukraine.
“In the Bakhmut sector, the situation is constantly becoming more difficult,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
The US welcomes the announcement by Saudi Arabia that it was providing $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top Ukrainian officials in a surprise visit to Kyiv over weekend.
Ukraine claims to have shot down 11 drones as air raid sounded
The Ukraine ministry of defence claims to have shot 11 out of 14 drones deployed down on Sunday, which includes 9 over Kyiv.
The regional military administration in Kyiv confirmed the air defences were at work last night as alerts sounded across the city.
Two emergency services workers were killed and three more people injured in a drone attack on the city of Khmelnytskyi yesterday, according to the mayor.
US Treasury secretary makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, made a trip to Ukraine today to meet with President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials to firm up Washington’s support for Kyiv.
In a tweet, Ms Yellen said: “Following @POTUS’s visit to Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine, discuss ways we can continue our support – including through economic assistance – and pay tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian people a year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion.”
Yellen said to the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal: “America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.”
Documentary about Ukraine’s search for missing and dead premieres
The Independent’s first feature-length documentary, The Body in the Woods - about Ukraine’s unprecedented search for its missing and dead - has premiered at a Kyiv railway station.
The documentary details the discovery of a body of a young man, found bound, shot and burned beside an abandoned Russian camp in the woods outside Kyiv, and international correspondent Bel Trew’s search to find out who he was and what happened to him.
