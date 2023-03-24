Ukraine war – live: Russia will bomb any country that attempts to arrest Putin, says Medvedev
Former Russian leader earlier warned ‘nuclear apocalypse’ was nearing
Any attempt to arrest Vladimir Putin would be a declaration of war against Russia, the president’s ally Dmitry Medvedev said after the International Criminal Court (ICC) put out a warrant for the Russian leader over alleged war crimes.
Mr Putin stands accused of bearing personal responsibility for the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Speaking to Russian media, Mr Medvedev, a former president, said the ICC, which countries including Russia, China and the United States do not recognise, was a “legal nonentity” that had never done anything significant.
On an attempt to arrest Mr Putin, he said: “What would that be? It would be a declaration of war on the Russian Federation.”
Earlier Mr Medvedev said the threat of nuclear conflict was rising and the constant arms supply to Ukraine is bringing a “nuclear apocalypse” closer.
Russia has accused Britain of driving the stakes of nuclear war after the Ministry of Defence revealed it was sending Ukraine missiles tipped with depleted uranium – a common, if not uncontroversial, type of munitions.
Delay in weapon delivery will allow Russia to prepare for years of war – Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his European allies to increase and speed up their supply of weapons, as he called on them for long-range missiles, ammunition and modern aircraft after making battlefield visits in Luhansk, Kherson and Bakhmut.
He warned that any delay will give Russia time to regroup and strike harder.
“Let each meeting, each discussion, each day of our work together bring the return of peace closer – bring closer the liberation of our land and all of Europe from Russian evil. If Europe hesitates, evil may have time to regroup and prepare itself for years of war. It is in your power not to allow this to happen,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address yesterday.
In pictures: Zelensky awards Medals of Honour to Bakhmut servicemen
Russia likely shifting focus from Bakhmut
With the war frontlines frozen since February and most battle seen concentrated in the eastern sector’s Bakhmut, analysts are witnessing a likely slowdown in the Russian offensive on the symbolic salt-mining city.
This could mean that Russia is diverting its troops and resources to other areas.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov agreed with the British assessment that Russia had made further gains in the north and hit the pause button on Bakhmut’s grinding battle.
The attacks on Bakhmut were decreasing, and Russia was shifting its efforts south to the town of Avdiivka, the military analyst said.
“Russia’s forces have become more active in areas to the north in the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions as well as central Zaporizhzhia and southern Kherson regions,” he said.
Britain said on Thursday that Russian troops had made gains further north this month, partially regaining control over the approaches to the town of Kreminna. Intense battles were also under way further south.
Any shift in momentum in Bakhmut, if confirmed, will be deemed remarkable and a step back by Russia for capturing the city.
Wagner fighters ‘running out of steam’, says Ukraine
A Ukrainian top ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has said Russia’s Wagner mercenaries “are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam”.
“Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we did in the past near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk,” the commander said, listing Ukrainian counteroffensives last year that recaptured swathes of land.
Russia’s private mercenary group Wagner has positioned its troops at the front line of Moscow’s assault on eastern and southern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian commander added that his forces are set to begin a counter offensive soon after withstanding Russia’s brutal winter campaign.
Moscow or Wagner have not commented on reports that the Russian fighters in Bakhmut region are losing momentum.
Watch: Prince William thanks British troops near Ukrainian border for 'defending our freedoms'
King speaks of desire to visit Ukraine at opening of EBRD headquarters
The King has spoken of his desire to visit Ukraine after being presented with a painting of the country’s golden fields and blue sky.
Charles admired the artwork by 16-year-old Ukrainian Sofia Franchuk during a visit to open the global headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) which has invested heavily in Ukraine.
Hundreds of Ukrainian children have begun painting as part of the Kids and Art for Ukraine project, which provides humanitarian and educational support, and its organisers put on a display of some of their work for the King.
Latest images from embattled Bakhmut
Russian officials seek another opposition activist's arrest
A Russian court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for an opposition activist on charges of disparaging the military, and auhorities declared other activists and bloggers “foreign agents” amid efforts to muzzle criticism of Russia’s action in Ukraine.
