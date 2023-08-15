✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukrainian forces have made incremental gains in blood-stained Bakhmut, provoking a wave of revenge attacks from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said the Ukrainian military managed to retake nearly two square miles during the past week around the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut.

But Russian troops were continuing their assault around the eastern towns of Kupyansk and Lyman, where she said they were regrouping.

“The Russians have intensified these offensives after success of the Ukrainian army on Bakhmut axis,” she said.

She added: “The Armed Forces are facing complete mining of the territory, cement fortifications of the key heights, (and) constant mortar and artillery shelling,” she said. “Additionally the Russians are densely using aviation.”

Troops were also fighting for control of the neighbouring settlement of Urozhaine, the deputy defence minister said.

A Moscow-installed official in an occupied part of Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region said on Sunday that Kyiv was attempting to pierce Russian lines by gaining a foothold in both villages.