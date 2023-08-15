Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin’s forces strike eastern towns after Kyiv makes gains in Bakhmut
Towns of Kupyansk and Lyman hit by Moscow as their troops regroup
Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow
Ukrainian forces have made incremental gains in blood-stained Bakhmut, provoking a wave of revenge attacks from Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said the Ukrainian military managed to retake nearly two square miles during the past week around the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut.
But Russian troops were continuing their assault around the eastern towns of Kupyansk and Lyman, where she said they were regrouping.
“The Russians have intensified these offensives after success of the Ukrainian army on Bakhmut axis,” she said.
She added: “The Armed Forces are facing complete mining of the territory, cement fortifications of the key heights, (and) constant mortar and artillery shelling,” she said. “Additionally the Russians are densely using aviation.”
Troops were also fighting for control of the neighbouring settlement of Urozhaine, the deputy defence minister said.
A Moscow-installed official in an occupied part of Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region said on Sunday that Kyiv was attempting to pierce Russian lines by gaining a foothold in both villages.
North Korea's Kim vows stronger ties to Russia in letter to Putin
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in a letter to Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pledged stronger ties with Russia, Pyongyang’s state media KCNA said.
The letters mark the 78th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule, which is also celebrated as a national holiday in South Korea.
In his letter to Mr Putin, he said the two countries’ friendship was forged in World War II with victory over Japan and is now “fully demonstrating their invincibility and might in the struggle to smash the imperialists’ arbitrary practices and hegemony,” KCNA said.
“I am firmly convinced that the friendship and solidarity ... will be further developed into a long-standing strategic relationship in conformity with the demand of the new era,” Kim was quoted as saying in the letter.
“The two countries will always emerge victorious, strongly supporting and cooperating with each other in the course of achieving their common goal and cause.”
ICYMI: Ukraine pushes back Putin’s troops around Bakhmut
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited troops close to the frontline in eastern Ukraine, with his military reporting gains around the town of Bakhmut.
The deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said that Kyiv’s troops had managed to retake nearly 2 square miles during the past week around the ruined Bakhmut – the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of Russia’s near 18-month war, which has gained symbolic significance for both nations.
Mr Zelensky visited brigades involved in attacks on the section of the frontline facing Soledar, the Russian-held town north of Bakhmut.
Our international editor Chris Stevenson has more:
Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich ‘remains strong’, says American ambassador
US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday made her third visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.
Ms Tracy last visited Gershkovich in early July.
“Ambassador Tracy said that Evan appears in good health and remains strong, despite his very challenging circumstances. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family. And we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.
More in this report:
As Russia’s rouble hits lowest level since early in war, central bank plans to step in
The Russian rouble on Monday reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports.
It led Russia’s central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate, raising the likelihood of an increase in borrowing costs that would support the flagging rouble.
The Russian currency had passed 101 roubles to the dollar, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year and hitting the lowest level in almost 17 months. The ruble recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement.
The meeting was set after president Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, blamed the weak rouble on “loose monetary policy” in an op-ed Monday for state news agency Tass.
He said a strong rouble is in the interest of the Russian economy and that a weak currency “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”
Blasts heard in Ukraine's western region of Lviv - officials
Explosions were heard earlier today in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv that borders with Poland, local officials said.
“Explosions again in Lviv,” Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were air defence systems engaged in repelling an attack or ground targets being hit.
Urging people to seek shelter, the Lviv region’s governor Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram earlier that Russia-launched missiles were heading towards the region.
Recap: RAF jets launched to intercept Russian bombers off coast of UK
Royal Air Force jets intercepted Russian bombers just north of Scotland, the government said on Monday.
Typhoon fighters were scrambled to intercept two Russian long-range maritime patrol bombers that were travelling north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland in the early hours of Monday.
The jets, which were launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, monitored the Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J aircraft – used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare – as they passed north of the UK.
Prague government opposes local performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko
The local government in Prague has said it “unequivocally” opposes a scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital while Russia wages war on Ukraine.
Deputy Mayor Jiri Pospisil, who oversees culture in the city, said that all the members of Prague’s governing coalition shared the same view.
“All the parties perceive that at a time when the war (in Ukraine) has been ongoing and we read every day about the victims of the Russian attacks in the media, it is insensitive for such a singer to perform here in Prague,” Pospisil said.
The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine during the war. The governing coalition in Prague is made up of the same political parties that comprise the Czech government.
The view from City Hall does not necessarily mean Netrebko’s Oct 16 performance at Prague’s Municipal House won’t take place as planned. The management of the venue, which is a civic building as well as a concert venue, has the final say.
Pospisil acknowledged it would be “very difficult” to find a legal reason to cancel the soprano’s contract. Netrebko sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York City over its decision to cut ties with her last year for refusing to repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Her 2023-24 season includes engagements with Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden, the Vienna State Opera, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opera.
Watch: Newborn among those killed in ‘brutal’ strikes on Kherson region, Zelensky says
Russia’s rouble sinks to 16-month low amid invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s central bank is due to hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the level of its key interest rate – in the wake of the rouble falling to its lowest value for more than 16 months.
Pressure on the Russian economy is growing as the Kremlin continues pumping vast sums into its invasion of Ukraine. The country has been targeted with sanctions led by Western nations since the invasion began.
Imports are also rising faster than exports sending the rouble past 100 per US dollar. The rouble plummeted as low as 119 per US dollar shortly after President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in February 2002, but was later stabilised through capital controls and Russia’s lucrative oil and gas exports. The rouble has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar since the start of the war.
