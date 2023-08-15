✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s defence minister has reportedly claimed that Ukraine is subjecting its own Zaporizhzhia power plant to regular shelling.

The Mail Online reported that Sergei Shoigu said: “The actions by the Ukrainian armed forces could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.”

Mr Shoigu spoke after the West claimed that Russia is planning a “false flag operation” - in blaming Ukraine for a potentially deadly nuclear leak.

Kyiv has denied the reports, the Mail said.

Meanwhile, three people have been killed and dozens more wounded in large-scale Russian air strikes that have hit two western regions of Ukraine that border NATO member Poland.

The fatalities were reported in the northwestern region of Volyn. Officials said an industrial enterprise in the regional capital Lutsk was struck in the overnight attack. Several people were also hospitalised, Governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko said.

Fifteen people were also wounded in the Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Six missiles damaged dozens of buildings and a kindergarten playground in and around the regional capital. Kozytskyi said the youngest victim was 10-years-old.