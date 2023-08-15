Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces strike near Nato territory while Russian minister issues nuclear warning
Sergei Shoigu gives warning as air strikes hit region near Polish border
Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow
Vladimir Putin’s defence minister has reportedly claimed that Ukraine is subjecting its own Zaporizhzhia power plant to regular shelling.
The Mail Online reported that Sergei Shoigu said: “The actions by the Ukrainian armed forces could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.”
Mr Shoigu spoke after the West claimed that Russia is planning a “false flag operation” - in blaming Ukraine for a potentially deadly nuclear leak.
Kyiv has denied the reports, the Mail said.
Meanwhile, three people have been killed and dozens more wounded in large-scale Russian air strikes that have hit two western regions of Ukraine that border NATO member Poland.
The fatalities were reported in the northwestern region of Volyn. Officials said an industrial enterprise in the regional capital Lutsk was struck in the overnight attack. Several people were also hospitalised, Governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko said.
Fifteen people were also wounded in the Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Six missiles damaged dozens of buildings and a kindergarten playground in and around the regional capital. Kozytskyi said the youngest victim was 10-years-old.
Russia responds to ‘false flag’ claims - reports
Vladimir Putin’s defence minister has reportedly claimed that Ukraine is subjecting its own Zaporizhzhia power plant to regular shelling.
The Mail Online reported that Sergei Shoigu said: “The actions by the Ukrainian armed forces could trigger a nuclear catastrophe.”
Mr Shoigu spoke after the West claimed that Russia is planning a “false flag operation” - in blaming Ukraine for a potentially deadly nuclear leak.
Kyiv has denied the reports, the Mail said.
Pictures: Ukraine conflict August 15
Poland’s military show of force in parade
Poland has staged a military parade to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defence systems as war rages across its south-eastern border in Ukraine.
The show of force is also ahead of parliamentary elections on October 15.
Crowds gathered in scorching temperatures, that are expected to reach 35C, to see US-made Abrams tanks, Himars mobile artillery systems and Patriot missile systems, as well as South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and K9 howitzers.
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland’s right-wing government has spent more than 16 billion dollars (£12.6bn) on tanks, missile interceptor systems and fighter jets, many purchased from the US and South Korea.
Poland, a Nato member, supports Kyiv in its war against Russia.
Live video: Poland stages military parade
Watch live as Poland celebrates Armed Forces Day with military parade.
The parade is being held in Poland's capital on the anniversary of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish troops defeated Bolshevik forces advancing on Europe.
Power line supplying Chornobyl power station shut down due to damage in Belarus - reports
The power line that is supplying Chernobyl power station in central Ukraine has reportedly been shut down due to damage in Belarus.
The Kyiv Independent said on Tuesday that the 330 kV power line was stopped - and that this has been confirmed by the Ukraine Energy Ministry.
The report could not be independently verified.
Update: Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain
British police have said they had charged two men and a woman with identity document offences after the BBC reported the group were accused of spying for Russia.
The individuals are Bulgarian nationals, who were alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said in its report.
The broadcaster said they had been held as part of a major national security investigation.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed five people had been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in February under the Official Secrets Act and three had since been charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention.
Orlin Roussev, 45, Biser Dzambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, appeared at the Old Bailey Court in July and were remanded in custody until a future date.
The police declined to comment on whether they were suspected of being Russian spies.
Sweden prepares military support package for Ukraine
Sweden has announced a military support package worth 3.4 billion Kr (£240 million) to support Ukraine’s defence.
Defence minister Pal Jonson said on Tuesday the package would be consisting mainly of ammunition and spare parts to previously delivered weapon systems.
Mr Jonson told a news conference: “We have to prepare ourselves for the fact this could be a long-lasting war and we also have a long-term perspective so that we can support those platforms that we are sending to Ukraine in a lasting manner.”
The new military aid package will be Sweden’s 13th to Ukraine since the start of the war.
Problems for Germany - including Ukraine invasion - allowing China to catch up
Germany’s economy is reportedly suffering as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - which is allowing Chinese manufacturers an increasing share of the market.
Reuters has reported that China is catching up with the Germans in the field of advanced industrial goods where Germany is a leader.
A study by the employers’ economic think tank IW found that in some sectors China’s share of EU imports had risen as much as or more in the two years to 2022 as they had in the preceding decade, prompting the think tank to warn that there was a risk of Germany’s economic motor stalling.
After years of growth, Germany’s economy entered recession in May as its champion exporters were battered by supply chain woes, inflation and rising energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting much debate on the industrial future of Europe’s economic powerhouse.
“These findings give cause to worry given the challenges of the energy change and problems with Germany’s competitiveness,” said researcher Juergen Matthes.
Volodymyr Zelensky meets with brigades in Donetsk
Volodymyr Zelensky has met with brigades in Donetsk to “speak with warriors” directly.
The president of Ukraine shared the video on Twitter on Monday.
Mr Zelensky tweeted: “Today, I visited our brigades in the Donetsk region to speak directly with our warriors.
“Third and 5th Assault, 80th Airborne, 57th Motorized, 22nd and 24th Mechanized, 26th Artillery, 92nd Mechanized.
“I was honored to thank each of them for their bravery and results for Ukraine.”
Hopes of ‘Hollywood’-style breakthrough in Ukraine ‘unrealistic’
Western pressure on Ukraine’s counteroffensive to achieve a “Hollywood”-style breakthrough against Russia was “unrealistic” from the outset, and Kyiv’s allies must be prepared for the war to “drag on far longer” than they imagined, analysts have said.
With rains expected to muddy the battlefield in Zaporizhzhia as soon as September, the “odds are getting longer” on the “triumphant breakthrough” many in the West were hoping for, experts told The Independent.
Facing heavily fortified Russian defences, including vast minefields, Ukraine has been forced to broaden its focus away from the frontlines to wider attacks, which are having “real successes” in degrading Russia’s military capabilities and zapping the morale of its increasingly stretched forces.
Andy Gregory reports:
Ukraine’s frontline push damaged by Western pressure for ‘Hollywood’ breakthrough
Outcome of Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘may have been predetermined by Western choices’, experts tell The Independent
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies