The top commander of Ukraine’s ground forces says Vladimir Putin is pushing to try and capture Bakhmut before tomorrow’s Victory Day celebrations in Russia, with an increase of shelling in the frontline city.

“Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel.

“The Russians still hope to capture the city by 9 May. Our task is to prevent this,” he said.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has climbed down on his threat to exit from Bakhmut yesterday amid renewed promises on weapons by Moscow.

In an audio recording posted on his Telegram channel, he said: “We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed.”

At least five people have been injured in overnight large wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.