Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin pushing to capture Bakhmut within next 24 hours, warns Ukrainian general
Wagner chief decides to stay in critical city after Moscow promises weapons
The top commander of Ukraine’s ground forces says Vladimir Putin is pushing to try and capture Bakhmut before tomorrow’s Victory Day celebrations in Russia, with an increase of shelling in the frontline city.
“Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel.
“The Russians still hope to capture the city by 9 May. Our task is to prevent this,” he said.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has climbed down on his threat to exit from Bakhmut yesterday amid renewed promises on weapons by Moscow.
In an audio recording posted on his Telegram channel, he said: “We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed.”
At least five people have been injured in overnight large wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Wagner hopes to take Bakhmut by tomorrow, says Ukraine
Russian forces, including the Wagner mercenary fighters, have amped up their shelling on Bakhmut as they look to take it by Tuesday – Russia’s annual Victory Day – Ukraine’s top general leading the defence said.
This comes as Wagner Group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to climb down on his threat to exit from Bakhmut yesterday amid renewed promises of weapons by Moscow.
In an audio recording posted on his Telegram channel, he said: “We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed.”
How Wagner has decided to fight in Bakhmut and not exit
Wagner mercenary group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had issued an angry warning on Friday that his fighters, who have spearheaded a months-long assault on the eastern Ukraine city, would pull out after being starved of ammunition and suffering “useless and unjustified” losses.
But on Sunday, he took a U-turn on the warning for the Kremlin.
“We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed,” he said in an audio message shared to his press service channel on Telegram.
Wagner group appears to U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal threat
UN warns of ‘very real nuclear safety risk’ at Zaporizhzhia power plant
Food warehouse in Black Sea city engulfed in fire after Russian attack
A food warehouse in the Ukrainian city of Odesa near the Black Sea has been set ablaze in an overnight attack by Russia, officials said.
Several other blasts were also reported in other parts of Ukraine.
Photos of a large structure fully engulfed in flames were shared by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, in what he said was a Russian attack on a foodstuff warehouse, among others.
Other visuals on social media of the food warehouse under attack showed the entire facility up in flames as emergency workers were engaged in rescue efforts at the spot.
Five injured in Russia’s mass strikes on Kyiv ahead of Victory Day holiday
At least five people were injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv, officials in Ukraine said early today as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a large-scale wave of drones and missiles across the capital and besieged country.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district.
Some of the drone wreckage also fell on a runway of the Zhuliany airport, Kyiv’s military administration said.
No fire has been reported from one of two passenger airports but emergency services were working on the site, officials added.
This comes a day before Moscow prepares to march its military forces for the cherished Victory Day holiday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Blast heard in Odesa, say reports
Ukrainian media reported an explosion overnight in the Black Sea city of Odesa.
Air raid alerts were also reported in capital Kyiv, as well as in other regions of the country.
The Independent could not immediately confirm the reports.
Recent weeks have seen Russia resume airstrikes against Ukrainian cities following an attack on a Crimean fuel depot which Moscow blamed on Kyiv.
Ukraine is meanwhile preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces in occupied territory.
EU mulls sanctions on Chinese firms linked to Russian war effort
The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia’s war machine, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The bloc’s proposal follows a US move to sanction Chinese business for involvement with Russia. Last month, the US put five firms based in mainland China and Hong Kong on its “entity list,” barring them from trading with any US firms without gaining a nearly unobtainable special license.
Beijing protested, calling it an illegal move that endangers global supply chains.
Nine Ukrainian explosives experts killed in Kherson, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that nine Ukrainian explosives experts who were engaged in demining were killed in a single Russian attack in the southern Kherson region on Saturday.
“They were ... restoring safety for our people,” Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine farmers risk losing their lives or livelihoods
A grassy lane rutted with tire tracks leads to Volodymyr Zaiets’ farm in southern Ukraine. He is careful, driving only within those shallow grooves — veering away might cost him his life in the field dotted with explosive mines (Samya Kullab writes).
Weeds grow tall where rows of sunflowers once bloomed. Zaiets’ land hasn’t been touched since the fall of 2021, when it was last seeded with wheat. Now, it’s a minefield left by retreating Russian forces.
Zaiets eschewed official warnings and demined this patch of land himself, determined not to lose the year’s harvest. He expects that 15 per cent of his 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) of farmland was salvaged.
Click here to read on:
Ukraine farmers risk losing their lives or livelihoods
Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma
Ukraine ‘bombards Crimea targets’ ahead of counteroffensive
Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol.
“No objects (in Sevastopol) were damaged,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were no immediate details of any damage from the strikes elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported earlier on Sunday that according to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties in what it said was a series of attacks on Crimea.
Russian forces evacuate towns near Zaporizhzhia plant as IAEA warns of ‘very real nuclear safety risk’
Russian forces evacuated residents from a town near the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Sunday as the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said he was “extremely concerned” about the safety of the facility.
Ukraine’s military said local Russian passport-holders were being taken to the port city of Berdyansk and the town Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
The evacuation, which could not be verified on the ground, comes as Ukraine is expected to launch a much-anticipated counteroffensive to retake Moscow-held territory in the area.
Click here for the full story:
Russia evacuates towns near nuclear plant as IAEA warns of ‘very real’ safety risk
Russian forces evacuated residents from a town near the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Sunday as the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said he was “extremely concerned” about the safety of the facility.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies