Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Joe Biden for offering America’s support through a “terrible war” on Ukraine by Russia as he lauded the US president’s “tough but strong” decision to end his reelection campaign and not run for a second term.

“Ukraine is grateful to president Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical,” Mr Zelensky said.

“He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” the Ukrainian president said.

On the war frontline, Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks yesterday, killing at least two people in Ukrainian strikes on the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes wounded at least five people. In the eastern war theatre, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.