Ukraine-Russia latest: Zelensky thanks Biden for support through ‘terrible war’ as Kyiv gets third Patriot
Biden assisted Kyiv during most dramatic moment in history, says Zelensky
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Joe Biden for offering America’s support through a “terrible war” on Ukraine by Russia as he lauded the US president’s “tough but strong” decision to end his reelection campaign and not run for a second term.
“Ukraine is grateful to president Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical,” Mr Zelensky said.
“He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” the Ukrainian president said.
On the war frontline, Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks yesterday, killing at least two people in Ukrainian strikes on the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes wounded at least five people. In the eastern war theatre, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.
Russia downs 75 Ukraine-launched drones, some near Tuapse oil refinery
Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 75 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including eight near the town of Tuapse on the Black Sea where Russia’s oil major Rosneft has a refinery, the Russian defence ministry said this morning.
Of these, 47 drones were downed over the Rostov region in Russia’s southwest, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region, where Tuapse is located, and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region, the ministry said.
The ministry did not say whether its defence systems destroyed the drones, or whether the attack had caused any damage.
Sergei Boiko, head of the Tuapse district in the Krasnodar region, said on Telegram infrastructure and residential buildings had not been damaged.
Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks. The Tuapse refinery has been a target of several Ukrainian air attacks since the start of the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022.
Russia’s SHOT and Mash Telegram news channels reported that a series of blasts were heard near the refinery early this morning.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that the attacks on Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine‘s territory.
The loneliness of an Olympic athlete training in wartime Ukraine
Francisco Seco, based in Istanbul, enjoys making photos of daily life in cities around the world. This assignment, though, took The Associated Press photographer to Ukraine to document the toll Russia’s invasion of the country has had on the lives of athletes trying to train for the Paris Olympics, which starts next week. Here is what Seco had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
Why this photo
This photograph is part of a story about Ukrainian athletes who are going to participate in the Olympic Games this summer in Paris. Because of Russia’s full-scale invasion, many athletes are training outside Ukraine, but high jumper Oleh Doroshchuk is doing his training in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine. The city has been bombed a few times since the beginning of the war.
Our AP team joined Oleh for two days during his training sessions. On the second day, he trained in an open-air stadium, surrounded by other young athletes. A couple of times he had to stop his training because of the sound of anti-aircraft alarms.
The loneliness of an Olympic athlete training in wartime Ukraine through an AP photographer’s lens
Francisco Seco, based in Istanbul, enjoys making photos of daily life in cities around the world
Kyiv gets another Patriot missile system, says Zelensky
The Ukrainian forces have received another Patriot system from Germany, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, thanking his allies for “more power for Ukraine”.
“The German Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine, and I extend my gratitude to Germany and the United States for this step. We will be able to do more in the skies. While much work remains ahead and this is far from guaranteed protection, nonetheless, it means more power for Ukraine,” he said in his nightly address yesterday, adding that it is likely ready for deployment.
He hinted at the countering of Russian missiles in the frontline update. “Today, the Commander of the Air Forces reported on the operations of our fire teams, the downing of ‘Shahed’ drones, and countering Russian missiles. We can now say that our air defence has been strengthened,” Mr Zelensky said.
Inside the escape from a Ukraine border village as Putin’s forces closed in: ‘Mummy, when will this war end?’
Inside the escape from a Ukraine border village as Putin’s forces closed in
A family of refugees now living in the city of Kharkiv recount to Tom Watling the horrifying story of their last-minute evacuation as Russian soldiers approached
Civilians killed and wounded as Russia and Ukraine trade attacks
Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks yesterday, killing at least two people in Ukrainian strikes on the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Russian state media said.
Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes wounded at least five people. Along the frontline in the east, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.
Ukrainian shelling of Russia-held areas of the Donetsk region killed two people in the village of Horlivka, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.
Three people were wounded by Russian drone strikes in southern Ukraine‘s partly occupied Kherson region, local officials said yesterday morning. In the country’s northeast, officials in the Kharkiv region said two people were wounded when a village was hit by Russian shells.
Overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s air defences intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to air force commander Mykola Oleschuk. In addition, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and two guided air missiles, which did not reach their targets, he said.
Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed yesterday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment.
Kidnapped, abused, humiliated – the Ukrainian children stolen by Russia
Kidnapped, abused, humiliated – the Ukrainian children stolen by Russia
In a special investigation, Tom Watling tells the story of five teenagers who were taken into Russia or Russian-occupied territory before eventually being rescued. Many others are still believed to be trapped
Zelensky says he respects Biden’s ‘tough but strong’ decision
Volodymyr Zelensky said he respected US president Joe Biden’s “tough but strong” decision to end his reelection campaign and not run for a second term.
“Ukraine is grateful to president Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical,” Mr Zelensky said.
“Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today’s tough but strong decision.”
He added: “We will always be thankful for president Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”
“The current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging, and we sincerely hope that America’s continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off,” the Ukrainian president said.
Watch: Starmer and Zelensky embrace as new prime minister hosts first major European summit
Watch: Zelensky becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet for nearly 30 years
Starmer’s words will be welcomed in Kyiv – but Zelensky needs action more than ever
The PM is keen to maintain Britain’s position as one of the world’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine – a role that will become even more important as backing from other powers begins to waver, writes Mary Dejevsky.
Starmer’s words will be welcomed in Kyiv – but Zelensky needs action more than ever
The PM is keen to maintain Britain’s position as one of the world’s most vocal supporters of Ukraine – a role that will become even more important as backing from other powers begins to waver, writes Mary Dejevsky
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments