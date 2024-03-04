✕ Close Navalny supporters chant outside funeral service in Moscow

Thousands of mourners have bravely defied a heavy riot police presence to pay tribute to Alexei Navalny as he was buried in Moscow.

As his coffin was removed from the hearse and taken inside the church, the crowd waiting outside broke into respectful applause and then chanted: “Navalny! Navalny!” Some also shouted, “You weren’t afraid, neither are we!” and later “No to war!”

Others were heard chanting: “Russia without Putin” and “Russia will be free”.

The Kremlin warned that unauthorised gatherings would be broken up with arrests, with allies of the Russian opposition politician fearing a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the Arctic prison where he was being held. Western leaders have lined up to hold Vladimir Putin responsible.

In an emotional tribute, Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya thanked her late husband for 26 years of absolute happiness. She posted on X: “I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don’t know if I can handle it or not, but I will try.”

