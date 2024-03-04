Ukraine-Russia war live : Crowd chants anti-Putin slogans as opposition leader is buried in Moscow
Brave mourners gather outside church to pay tribute to Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic
Thousands of mourners have bravely defied a heavy riot police presence to pay tribute to Alexei Navalny as he was buried in Moscow.
As his coffin was removed from the hearse and taken inside the church, the crowd waiting outside broke into respectful applause and then chanted: “Navalny! Navalny!” Some also shouted, “You weren’t afraid, neither are we!” and later “No to war!”
Others were heard chanting: “Russia without Putin” and “Russia will be free”.
The Kremlin warned that unauthorised gatherings would be broken up with arrests, with allies of the Russian opposition politician fearing a police crackdown two weeks after he suddenly died at the Arctic prison where he was being held. Western leaders have lined up to hold Vladimir Putin responsible.
In an emotional tribute, Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya thanked her late husband for 26 years of absolute happiness. She posted on X: “I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to make you up there happy for me and proud of me. I don’t know if I can handle it or not, but I will try.”
Crowds chant as family heads for burial
Watch: Mourners chant Navalny’s name at Putin critic’s funeral in Moscow
Supporters of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny chanted his name as his coffin was carried out of a black hearse on arrival at a Moscow church on Friday (1 March).
People formed long queues at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God for Navalny’s funeral and could be heard chanting “Navalny” repeatedly.
The leading critic of President Vladimir Putin, who died in a Russian prison last month, will today be buried at the Borisovskoye cemetery nearby.
Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya attended the service and was seen being comforted by supporters.
Netherlands to help fund purchase of artillery to hold Russian forces back
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security deal with Ukraine in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday and said the Netherlands would help fund the supply of 800,000 artillery shells to hold back Russian forces.
Rutte met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a surprise visit to Kharkiv, just 40 km (26 miles) from the Russian border, and became the seventh Western leader to sign a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine in the last two months.
“The Netherlands will contribute to the Czech Republic’s initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells, he told a news conference, saying they would arrive within weeks.
Ukraine is critically short of artillery rounds as its troops try to hold back Russian forces who are again on the offensive in the east, two years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
The Czech Republic said last month it had sourced 500,000 rounds of 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm rounds from third countries, which could be delivered to Ukraine in weeks if funding was secured.
Alexei Navalny’s wife shares touching tribute to husband on day of Putin critic’s funeral
The wife of Alexei Navalny has shared a touching tribute to her husband on the day of the Putin critic’s funeral.
Yulia Navalnaya shared a video montage of special moments with her husband on Instagram on Friday (1 March). The clips include footage of him enjoying a family meal, partying at a concert, and playing computer games with his son.
Ms Navalnaya said in her caption: “I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to make you up there happy and proud of me. I don’t know if I can do it or not, but I’ll try.”
Ms Navalnaya did not attend the funeral service in Russia over safety concerns.
Watch live as hundreds gather near cemetery where Alexei Navalny buried
Watch live as hundreds of people gather on the side of a main road about a kilometre from the Borisovskoye Cemetery, where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was buried on Friday 1 March.
Navalny’s death leaves Russia fragmented
Public demonstrations in Russia are risky and rare, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”. More than 20,000 people have been detained in the past two years.
Despite Friday’s high turnout and flashes of defiance, Navalny’s death leaves Russia‘s fragmented opposition in an even more precarious position as Putin prepares to extend his 24-year rule by another six years in an election this month. All of the president’s leading critics are behind bars or have fled the country.
Even from prison, Navalny had cheered his supporters with displays of resilience and humour in his frequent legal hearings and social media posts. His death leaves many feeling bereft.
“I want to do what Navalny told us to and not give up but I don’t know what to do right now,” said one young man in the crowd.
On a memorial website, more than 140,000 people lit “virtual candles” for Navalny. It was unclear how many of those were inside Russia.
Nuclear war, Nato and no mention of Navalny: Putin steps up threats against West in rambling speech
Vladimir Putin has spoken for more than two hours in a rambling state of the nation speech, during which he issued a series of nuclear threats against the West ahead of presidential elections in two weeks. But there was one name he would not say, Alexei Navalny, his most prominent critic.
Navalny died in an Arctic prison earlier this month. The opposition leader’s family and supporters say he was killed by Putin. Western leaders have also lined up to lay the blame at Putin’s door.
Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday. He was serving a decades-long prison sentence on charges that were seen as trumped up to silence him, having been seen as a threat to Putin for his ability to pull together dissent against the Kremlin.
‘Thank you for your son,’ mourners say to Navalny’s parents
Inside the church, Alexei Navalny’s body laid in an open coffin dressed in a suit and tie and draped with bouquets of flowers.
“A picture that should never have existed,” Navalny’s political ally Leonid Volkov said on a live YouTube stream following the funeral.
Navalny was a Christian who condemned Putin’s decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine as a crazy enterprise built on lies.
In the run-up to his funeral, his allies accused the authorities of blocking their plans to hold a bigger civil memorial service.
The Kremlin has said it has nothing to do with Navalny’s funeral arrangements.
As Navalny’s body was transferred from the church to the cemetery in a black van with tinted windows, mourners hugged his mother and father and said: “Thank you for your son.”
Thousands followed the hearse across the bridge to the cemetery, where Navalny was buried in a grave decorated with green pine branches to Frank Sinatra’s song My Way and music from Terminator 2, one of his favourite films.
Pondering Russia‘s future without Navalny, the most determined challenger to Putin’s rule, some supporters who attended the day’s events said they held onto hope, and others that his death had erased it.
“I don’t see anything good happening,” said one man queueing outside the funeral, asked what he thought would come next. The abyss,” he answered.
Kirill, a 25-year-old mourner, said he worried for Russia but hoped Navalny’s struggle would continue.
“We won’t give up. We will believe in something better,” he said.
‘We came here to honour the memory of a man who wasn’t afraid of anything'
Among the mourners were foreign dignitaries including U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who stood solemnly in black outside the church before the funeral carrying red roses.
No mourners would give reporters their full names.
But all expressed their admiration for Navalny’s fearlessness in the face of a government he believed would kill him one day, and said he had been a rare hope for change in a country whose veteran leader Putin is set to rule into at least the next decade.
“We came here to honour the memory of a man who also wasn’t afraid, who wasn’t afraid of anything,” said one young woman standing outside the church, giving her name only as Kamila.
Another young woman said the police presence made her nervous, but that turning up for the funeral was a way to remember Navalny.
“Navalny was a great man, he fought for the rights of us, Russians, so that we could live in a better world.”
“They wanted us to be afraid so they rounded up all these cars, all these police ... He wasn’t afraid. Well, maybe he was afraid, but he fought,” the woman said.
Russians wait patiently to pay their respects to Navalny at Moscow funeral
Standing under grey skies holding red and white bouquets, Russians lined up patiently along pavements leading towards opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s funeral on Friday, two weeks after his death in a Siberian penal colony.
By the time the coffin was being driven to a cemetery on the opposite bank of the Moskva River, thousands had gathered, chanting Navalny’s name. Some called President Vladimir Putin, who Navalny’s allies accuse of ordering his death, a murderer.
The Kremlin, which cast Navalny and his supporters as U.S.-backed extremists out to foment revolution, denies any state involvement in his death.
The protest went little further. The Kremlin said any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would violate the law, and police had deployed hours before the funeral, erecting metal barriers.
Mourners were forced to mill around a short distance from the site of the funeral, the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live, and from the Borisovskoye cemetery where he was later taken and buried.
