Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky accuses Putin of Trump ‘manipulation’ with new three-day ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of “another attempt at manipulation” with his latest offer of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine
The Kremlin announced Russia would observe a 72-hour ceasefire next weekend, starting from 8 May and lasting until the close of 10 May, as Moscow wants to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.
“Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States. Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason everyone is supposed to wait until 8 May before ceasing fire – just to provide Putin with silence for his parade,” Mr Zelensky said on X last night.
Donald Trump has upped his criticism of Mr Putin after meeting Mr Zelensky at the Vatican. The US president said he was “very disappointed” in Russia’s continued bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine.
This comes as Mr Zelensky praised Ukraine's foreign intelligence service for the killing of top Russian military figures since the start of the war, without directly mentioning the car bomb that killed a senior Russian officer last week.
Russia calls on Ukraine to join ceasefire over May public holiday
Russia has called on Ukraine to “follow” its example in calling a ceasefire for the May public holiday next weekend.
"All military actions are suspended for this period [8-10 May]. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," a Kremlin statement read.
"In the event of violations by the Ukrainian side, Russia’s armed forces will give an adequate and effective response."
This is the second such truce announced by Moscow in recent weeks but it has been accused of repeated violations of the previous temporary truce it called on Easter Sunday.
Zelensky accuses Putin of 'manipulation' over latest ceasefire offer
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Russian president Vladimir Putin of manipulating the world and deceiving the US with his latest temporary ceasefire offer made yesterday.
Mr Putin announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine next weekend to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War, the Kremlin has said.
“Russia has consistently rejected everything and continues to manipulate the world, trying to deceive the United States. Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason everyone is supposed to wait until 8 May before ceasing fire — just to provide Putin with silence for his parade,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address yesterday.
He said: “We in Ukraine never wanted a single second of this war. Back on 11 March, we responded positively to the American proposal for a full ceasefire.”
“We made our own proposal to Russia – bilaterally – to halt strikes at least on civilian targets. We also proposed making the Easter ceasefire full and extending it for thirty days,” Mr Zelensky said, highlighting numerous ceasefire proposals made by Kyiv that have not been acknowledged by Moscow so far.
The 72-hour ceasefire is the second announced by Moscow in recent weeks, after it declared a 30-hour Easter Sunday truce - which Kyiv and its European allies accused it of breaching.
The Kremlin said the truce will last from the beginning of 8 May and last until the close of 10 May, adding that Russia give an “adequate and effective response” to any Ukrainian violations.
Moscow remains ready for peace talks without any preconditions, the statement added.
