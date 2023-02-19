Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns of ‘serious consequences’ if China arms Putin
Fears in Washington about such a move come as US accuses Moscow’s troops of ‘crimes against humanity’
The United States has warned China of “serious consequences” if Beijing were to provide Russia with weapons during Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Following a meeting with Wang Yi at a secret location on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he had warned the top Chinese diplomat that arming Moscow “would have serious consequences in our relationship”.
Washington’s concerns about such a move come as Russia’s ambassador to the US hit out at Joe Biden’s administration following its declaration that Moscow’s troops were committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.
“We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonise Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us,” envoy Anatoly Antonov was quoted saying by Russia’s Tass state news agency.
Meanwhile, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Mr Putin was “planning for more war”, as he joined Rishi Sunak and other Western leaders in calling for intensified support for Ukraine. Mr Sunak insisted the world must “hold Russia to account” for alleged war crimes.
Ukraine inflicting ‘significant’ losses on Russia
Ukraine‘s military is inflicting “extraordinarily significant” losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
“The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia,” he said in his nightly video address.
Mr Zelensky referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months, saying “the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine‘s victory”.
US ‘planning new export controls'
The Biden administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new sanctions will target Russia’s defence and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, the report said, adding that US and allies may also look into preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions in order to disrupt the support Russia receives from third countries.
A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined comment when contacted by Reuters.
The European Union’s proposal for new sanctions include Iranian entities seen to be providing Russia with drones and other military supplies, technologies, components, heavy vehicles, electronics and rare-earths, the report said.
Russia said on Sunday that Ukraine was planning to stage a nuclear incident on its territory to pin the blame on Moscow ahead of a United Nations meeting, without providing evidence for the accusation.
Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, Russia has repeatedly accused Kyiv of planning “false flag” operations with non-conventional weapons, using biological or radioactive materials. No such attack has materialised.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that radioactive substances had been transported to Ukraine from a European country and Kyiv was preparing a large-scale “provocation”.
“The aim of the provocation is to accuse Russia’s army of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on hazardous radioactive facilities in Ukraine, leading to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area,” it said.
Top Republican ‘believes Biden administration will agree to train Ukrainians on F-16s'
US politicians broadly support training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Republican senator Lindsey Graham has said.
The politician said he believed the Biden administration would soon agree to do so.
Following talks between US and Ukrainian officials at the Munich security conference, Mr Graham said he did not worry that the F-16s would escalate the conflict.
“Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” he told ABC.
Ukrainian officials lobby US delegation to push Biden on fighter jets
Ukrainian officials have urged members of the US Congress to pressure Joe Biden’s administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv.
The lobbying came on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, and US Democrats and Republicans.
Four delegations from the Senate and House combined in what members said was the largest US delegation to attend Europe’s premier security gathering since it started in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.
“They told us that they want [F-16s] to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones” beyond Russian front lines, senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets which require extensive training.
Russia must be held accountable after war, says Estonia’s PM
Once the war in Ukraine ends, Russia must be brought to justice for war crimes and the decision to invade its neighbor if it is to have any chance of developing a normal relationship with the West, Estonia’s prime minister has said.
Kaja Kallas, whose nation is the biggest per-capita contributor of military aid to Ukraine, told The Associated Press that the conflict cannot end with a peace deal that carves up the country and fails to hold Moscow to account.
“I don’t think there can be any relations as usual with a pariah state that hasn’t really given up the imperialistic goals,” she said on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich. “If we don’t learn this lesson and don’t prosecute the crimes of aggression, the war crimes will just continue.”
Kadyrov says he plans to one day set up Wagner-style group
Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, has declared that he plans to one day set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group.
The rise of Wagner and other mercenary groups outside the traditional Russian and Soviet-era military command structures has raised concerns among diplomats that such groups could one day pose a threat to stability in Russia.
In a post on Telegram, Mr Kadyrov said that Wagner, which has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, had achieved “impressive results” and said private military companies were a necessity.
“When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think it will all work out,” said Kadyrov, who has served as head of the Chechen Republic since 2007.
Ukraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
Ukrainian troops conducting weekend exercises near the small town of Siversk, in the country’s east, said they were preparing to defend one of the possible targets of a new Russian offensive.
Siversk, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, is 35 kilometres north of Bakhmut – the scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks – and on a direct road to another of the key towns in the Donetsk region, Sloviansk.
“If they occupied Bakhmut, then we would be semi-encircled, because on the left side we have the Siverskyi Donets river, and the enemy will advance from the right, and it is possible to cut us off if they reach the Bakhmut highway,” said the deputy Siversk battalion commander, who used the nom-de-guerre “Han”.
Ukrainian forces have appealed for more advanced weapons from Kyiv’s Western allies to help defend Bakhmut, which is being attacked by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.
One soldier defending Siversk said their mostly Soviet-era artillery was outgunned by the enemy.
“We have one artillery attack from our side, and the Russians can do it five times more,” said 30-year-old Stefan. “It’s very difficult for the guys who are standing, especially at the first line [of defence], they feel it too much.”
Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities further west, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. But Ukraine and its Western allies say success there would be a largely Pyrrhic victory for Moscow, given the time taken and losses sustained.
Kremlin rages at US stance over attacks on Russian military targets in Crimea
The Kremlin has sought to claim that the United States was a “major provocateur” of international tensions as hit out at Washington’s condonation of attacks on Crimea
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments by US under secretary of state Victoria Nuland that Washington supports Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
“Nuland belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive ‘hawks’ in American politics. This is a point of view we know well,” Mr Peskov said in comments carried by the state-backed Tass news agency.
Mr Peskov warned that the remarks about the peninsula underscored the depth of disagreement between the two countries.
Italy’s Meloni to meet Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday, source says
Italy’s premier Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, a political source has told Reuters.
Ms Meloni, who took office in October, has said she planned to visit Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion on 24 February – with Italy and France having recently finalised talks over the delivery of an advanced air defence system to Kyiv in the spring.
Despite friction on the issue within her ruling right-wing coalition and divided public opinion, Ms Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine. Her coalition partner and predecessor Silvio Berlusconi said last week that – were he still premier – he would not seek a meeting with the Ukrainian president, who he blames for the war with Russia.
