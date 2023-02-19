✕ Close Kamala Harris accuses Russia of crimes against humanity at Munich Security Conference

The United States has warned China of “serious consequences” if Beijing were to provide Russia with weapons during Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Following a meeting with Wang Yi at a secret location on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he had warned the top Chinese diplomat that arming Moscow “would have serious consequences in our relationship”.

Washington’s concerns about such a move come as Russia’s ambassador to the US hit out at Joe Biden’s administration following its declaration that Moscow’s troops were committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.

“We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonise Russia in the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us,” envoy Anatoly Antonov was quoted saying by Russia’s Tass state news agency.

Meanwhile, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Mr Putin was “planning for more war”, as he joined Rishi Sunak and other Western leaders in calling for intensified support for Ukraine. Mr Sunak insisted the world must “hold Russia to account” for alleged war crimes.