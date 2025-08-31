Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin arrives to red carpet in China after Moscow launches aerial attacks on Odesa
A manhunt has been launched for a masked killer that shot dead a Ukrainian politician in the western city of Lviv
Vladimir Putin arrived in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday, Chinese and Russian state media reported, for a regional security summit that China hopes can counter Western influence in global affairs.
For the rare four-day visit to Russia's neighbour and largest trading partner, Putin arrived to a red carpet welcome, received on the tarmac by top-ranking city officials, a livestream of the event by Russia's TASS showed.
President Xi Jinping will host about 20 world leaders in Tianjin, also including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the largest gathering since the group was established in 2001 among six Eurasian nations.
It comes as a Russian drone attack overnight damaged four power facilities near the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, leaving more than 29,000 customers without electricity on Sunday morning, the region's governor and power firm DTEK said.
Hardest hit was the port city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where residential houses and administrative buildings were also damaged, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the broader Odesa region, on the Telegram messaging app.
Putin arrives in China for summit after Moscow launches aerial attacks on Odesa
Russian overnight attack targeted power facilities in Odesa region
Russian overnight attack targeted four power facilities in the southern Ukrainian Odesa region, Ukraine's largest private energy producer DTEK said on Sunday.
Odesa's authorities have said a Russian drone attack overnight damaged a power facility near Odesa, leaving more than 29,000 customers without electricity on Sunday morning.
Russian forces failed to gain full control of any Ukrainian city over summer, Ukraine says
Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday that despite Moscow's claims of a successful summer offensive, Russian forces failed to gain full control of any major Ukrainian city and "grossly exaggerated" figures regarding captured territories.
The chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Saturday that since March, Russia has captured more than 3,500 square km (1,351 square miles) of territory in Ukraine and taken control of 149 villages.
"Despite Gerasimov's claims, Russian forces have not gained full control over any major city," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on social media. "The figures presented by the occupiers regarding captured territories and settlements are grossly exaggerated."
Has Donald Trump lost interest in bringing peace to Ukraine?
So much for the Ukraine peace process. So much for ending the war there in 24 hours flat, metaphorically or otherwise. So much for Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize. Patience is one of the many virtues President Trump lacks, and so, not quite a whole week on from the “historic” Alaska summit, he has seemingly lost interest in getting the deal of the century brokered.
Instead of bilaterals and trilaterals being organised “almost immediately”, as he boasted a few days ago, Trump has had enough of Vlad and Volod.
In the words of the White House: “President Trump and his national security team continue to engage with Russian and Ukrainian officials towards a bilateral meeting to stop the killing and end the war… It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly.”
Has Donald Trump lost interest in bringing peace to Ukraine?
Russian general claims territorial gains in eastern sector
Russia has carried out several strikes on Ukraine’s military facilities this spring and summer, its top military official said yesterday as he shared details about the advances of his troops.
Russia has carried out 76 targeted strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities this spring and summer, with a focus on destroying sites where long-range missile systems and drones are produced, General Valery Gerasimov told his deputies in an address published by the defence ministry.
Gerasimov said Moscow was now in control of 99.7 per cent of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, 79 per cent of the Donetsk region, 74 per cent of the Zaporizhzhia region, and 76 per cent of the Kherson region.
Since March, Russia has captured more than 3,500 square km of Ukrainian territory and taken control of 149 villages, he said.
Russian forces this month have begun pressing into Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, open-source maps show.
According to Gerasimov, seven Ukrainian villages in the region are now under Russian control.
Finland will finally remove swastikas from the flag of its air force after ‘awkward situations’
Finland's air force is phasing out the use of swastikas on some of its flags, a decision largely driven by the awkwardness it creates with its Western allies.
While the swastika is an ancient symbol, its modern association is overwhelmingly with Nazi tyranny and hate groups. However, the Finnish air force began using it many years before the birth of Nazi Germany, making its historical context more nuanced.
Changes have been underway for years; a swastika logo was quietly pulled from the Air Force Command’s unit emblem some time ago. Yet, their continued Nato allies, tourists, and other foreigners who spot them at military events.
Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, joined Nato in April 2023 over concerns related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russian overnight drone attack cuts power to thousands in Odesa
A Russian drone attack overnight damaged a power facility near the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, leaving more than 29,000 customers without electricity this morning, the region's governor said.
Hardest hit was the city of Chornomorsk, just outside Odesa, where the attack also damaged residential houses and administrative buildings, said Oleh Kiper, the governor of the broader Odesa region, on the Telegram messaging app.
"Critical infrastructure is operating on generators," Kiper said.
One person has been injured as a result of the attack, he added.
There was no comment from Russia, which has been striking Ukraine's critical infrastructure continuously throughout the 42 months of the war that Moscow launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Inside Putin’s campaign of ‘psychological terror’ in Kyiv
Less than two weeks after Donald Trump promised an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine, Russia pounded Kyiv with the second-worst aerial assault of the war so far on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring 48.
Residents of the Ukrainian capital, which lies hundreds of miles from the front line, have been forced to adapt to a constant cycle of devastating missile and drone strikes since the beginning of the war in February 2022. The sound of air raid sirens and the retreat to bomb shelters have become a daily reality.
In the past few months, Russia has ramped up strikes on towns and cities in a move experts say is a deliberate attempt to sow fear among civilians and break their morale.
Inside Putin’s campaign of ‘psychological terror’: Why Russia keeps bombing Kyiv
US officials believe Europe prolonging war in Ukraine – report
Some senior White House officials are under the impression that European leaders are undoing behind-the-scenes progress while supporting US president Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Axios reported.
US officials, according to the report, are increasingly impatient with European leaders as they accuse them of pushing Kyiv to wait for a “better deal” with Moscow.
"The Europeans don't get to prolong this war and backdoor unreasonable expectations, while also expecting America to bear the cost," a senior White House official told Axios.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “If Europe wants to escalate this war, that will be up to them. But they will be hopelessly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”
The US president is now contemplating if he should step back from his bid to achieve a diplomatic truce until one or both sides show greater flexibility, the official said.
"We are going to sit back and watch. Let them fight it out for a while and see what happens."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments