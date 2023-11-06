✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

About 200 Russian armoured vehicles have been wiped out by Ukraine during battles in a Donbas town, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said the vehicles had been destroyed over the past three weeks in the town of Avdiivka.

This was “likely due to a combination of relative effectiveness of Ukraine’s modern hand-held anti-armour weapons, mines, uncrewed aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, and precision artillery systems.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenksy has said the war between Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky said that Russia wanted focus on the war to be “weakened” but insisted that winning was still within Ukraine’s power amid its counteroffensive in the south, insisting the war had not reached a stalemate.

“Everyone is getting tired and there are different opinions,” Mr Zelensky said in a press conference following talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “But this is not a stalemate.”