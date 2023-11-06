Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin sees 200 armoured vehicles wiped out in Donbas battles
Russian hardware destroyed in Avdiivka likely due to Ukraine’s modern hand-held anti-armour weapons and other equipment
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six
About 200 Russian armoured vehicles have been wiped out by Ukraine during battles in a Donbas town, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
The MoD said the vehicles had been destroyed over the past three weeks in the town of Avdiivka.
This was “likely due to a combination of relative effectiveness of Ukraine’s modern hand-held anti-armour weapons, mines, uncrewed aerial vehicle-dropped munitions, and precision artillery systems.”
Elsewhere, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenksy has said the war between Israel and Hamas is “taking away the focus” from the conflict in Ukraine.
Mr Zelensky said that Russia wanted focus on the war to be “weakened” but insisted that winning was still within Ukraine’s power amid its counteroffensive in the south, insisting the war had not reached a stalemate.
“Everyone is getting tired and there are different opinions,” Mr Zelensky said in a press conference following talks with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “But this is not a stalemate.”
House speaker lays out conditions for Republicans to support Ukraine aid
House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Republicans would only support aid to Ukraine if it also came with measure to further secure the US-Mexico border.
The newly elected speaker spoke in his first press conference in his new role and said that a package to support Ukraine would come “in short order” after the House of Representatives first passed an aid package to assist Israel.
“You’ve heard me say that we want to pair border security with Ukraine because I think we’d get bipartisan agreement on those matters,” he told reporters. “We have obligations and we have things that we can and should do around the world, but we have to take care of our own house first. And as long as the border’s wide open, we’re opening ourselves up for a great threat.”
Zelensky invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US president Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.
Mr Trump, who is seeking reelection in 2024 and is the leading candidate for his party's presidential nomination, has been sharply critical of US support for Kyiv and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if reelected.
“If he can come here, I will need ... 24 minutes to explain to President Trump that he can't manage this war,” Mr Zelensky said. “He can’t bring peace because of Putin.”
Ukraine plans massive winter drone campaign to ‘devastate’ bogged-down Russian invaders
Exclusive: The second winter of the conflict is almost here and Ukraine’s forces are marching into more grinding warfare. But faced with freezing temperatures, Kyiv and its expert drone pilots still hope to bring home a lot to celebrate, a senior general tells Arpan Rai
Satellite imagery shows destruction to Russian vessel in Crimea
Satellite imagery has shown destruction to a Russian military vessel in a port on the eastern coastline of Crimea.
Latest maps on the frontline in Ukraine
Below are the latest maps detailing movement on the Ukrainian frontline.
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
The report comes as tensions are soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Adding to those tensions, President Vladimir Putin last week signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban in a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States.
Explosions reported in southern Ukraine
Explosions are heard in Kherson, Sospilny correspondents report.
Ukrainian war veterans with amputated limbs find freedom in the practice of jiu-jitsu
Nervous ahead of their first jiu-jitsu championship, the war veterans gathered in a group to share jokes and help each other tie the belts of their kimonos. Many of them had suffered severe battlefield injuries requiring amputations.
Now they were assembled to perform in the “para jiu jitsu” category at the Ukrainian national competition before hundreds of spectators on amphitheater-style benches in one of Kyiv’s sports complexes.
More than 20,000 people in Ukraine have lost limbs because of injuries since the start of Russia’s brutal war there, many of them soldiers. A handful of them have dealt with their psychological trauma by practicing a form of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
“This gives us freedom. We don’t feel like we’re lacking anything,” said Artem Kuzmich, who started practicing jiu-jitsu classes after losing a leg on the battlefield in 2019.
You can read the full story below.
Moldova holds local elections amid Russian meddling allegations
Moldovans elected mayors of villages, towns and cities on Sunday after pro-European President Maia Sandu accused Moscow of meddling in the votes in Ukraine’s western neighbour and a pro-Russian party was barred from the race.
This is the last national vote before presidential elections in November 2024, as the ex-Soviet state tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Russia’s orbit.
Ms Sandu has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting to oust her in a coup.
This week, she accused Russia of "buying" voters by funnelling $5 million over two months to “criminal groups” led by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor.
Trump’s shadow looms large over Congress battle that could define Ukraine war
The timing could not be worse. Just as Ukraine is fighting to repel one of the fiercest Russian onslaughts since the war began, so fears emerge that US support to Kyiv could be severely undermined by Republicans loyal to the former president, says Askold Krushelnycky
