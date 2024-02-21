Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russia unleashed a barrage of drone attacks on seven cities in Ukraine overnight as footage released by the Kremlin’s defence ministry showed the recently-occupied city of Avdiivka completely destroyed by five months of heavy bombardment.

Ukraine said they had destroyed all 23 drones Russia had launched at the country overnight. “As a result of combat operations, all 23 “shaheds” drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions,” the military said on Telegram.

It comes as television footage released by Russia’s defence ministry showed that almost every house in Avdiivka was branded with war. In the footage, the cupola of a church was seen in pieces, roads were strewn with the detritus of war and whole apartment blocks hung broken.

More than 17,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the five months-long fight for Avdiivka, which ended over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military. An additional 30,000 were wounded, he added.

If true, that means Russia lost more personnel in the fight for Avdiivka than during a decade-long occupation of Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989.