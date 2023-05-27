✕ Close G7 summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay wreaths at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The West is seriously underestimating the risk of nuclear war, a top Vladimir Putin aide has warned.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is Russia’s security council deputy chairman, alleged the West was “not fully realising” the threat of nuclear war. Russia has repeatedly accused the West of waging a proxy war with it over Ukraine.

“There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, there will have to be a pre-emptive strike,” said Mr Medvedev.

Allowing Ukraine nuclear weapons – a step no Western country has publicly proposed – would mean “a missile with a nuclear charge coming to them”, he was quoted as saying.

“The Anglo-Saxons do not fully realise this and believe that it will not come to this. It will under certain conditions,” he said.

He also said the Ukraine invasion could go on for decades and accused Volodymyr Zelensky of being impossible to negotiate with and called him a “clown”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president said at least one person was killed and 15 were injured in a Russian missile strike on a clinic in Dnipro on Friday.