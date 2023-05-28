Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin attacks Kyiv with airstrikes as capital city marks its birthday
Ukraine air defence systems down at least 20 drones moving towards Kyiv
Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air attack on Kyiv ahead of its anniversary on Sunday, killing at least one person.
Air defence systems downed at least 20 drones moving towards Kyiv, with falling debris killing a 41-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman in the pre-dawn strikes, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the UK warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as the UK and other Western allies commit more weapons to aid president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The actions of Nato countries, “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war, Andrei Kelin told BBC News.
Earlier, Kyiv’s military intelligence had warned of Moscow plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power station it occupies in southeast Ukraine to disrupt a looming counteroffensive.
A statement from the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russian forces will strike Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, and report a radioactive leak to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give them the respite they need.
Russia warns of escalation to war if UK keeps supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s ambassador to the UK has warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as Britain and other Western allies commit more weapons to president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Andrei Kelin said the actions of Nato countries, “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war.
He said Russia had “enormous resources” and despite the war already raging for over a year, he claimed his country had not yet started to “act very seriously”.
Mr Kelin said: “Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine. We have enormous resources.
“Sooner or later, of course, this escalation may get a new dimension which we do not need and we do not want. We can make peace tomorrow.”
When asked about widespread mounting evidence of Russia’s war crimes, the ambassador said Ukraine was the one committing war crimes.
He then changed tack and said the UN had no power to investigate war crimes.
The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. The day is typically marked by street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions – plans for which have been made this year too, but on a smaller scale.
“The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Andriy Yermak, the head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said on his Telegram channel.
Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said, including the historical Pecherskyi neighbourhood.
Reuters witnesses said that during the air raid alerts that started soon after midnight, many people stood on their balconies, some screaming offensives directed at Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and “Glory to air defence” slogans.
Full story: Putin ‘planning provocation’ at nuclear plant to disrupt Ukraine counteroffensive, Kyiv says
Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power station it occupies in the south-east of Ukraine to disrupt an imminent counteroffensive, Kyiv’s military intelligence has claimed.
A statement from the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russian forces will strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.
It will then report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give them the respite they need to regroup.
In order to make that happen, Russia “disrupted the rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission” of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that was scheduled for Saturday, the statement said. It did not offer evidence to back up any of the claims.
The IAEA said it did not have any immediate comment on the allegations and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian claims.
Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine facade is crumbling – this week proves it
From nuclear threats to raids on Russian territory, Russia’s president has plenty on his mind, writes Chris Stevenson.
Ukraine soccer league set for a title-deciding game in a remarkable, war-hit season
Two soccer teams exiled from cities in war-battered eastern Ukraine play each other Sunday in the safer western part of the country with the league title at stake.
The showdown between competition leader Shakhtar Donetsk and second-place Dnipro-1 at Arena Lviv can be decisive in a soccer season that is finishing on schedule in remarkable circumstances. The stadium was one of four in Ukraine, including Shakhtar’s home in Donetsk, secure enough in 2012 from Russian aggression to co-host that year’s European Championship with Poland.
Shakhtar leads by five points and needs just a draw this weekend to secure the title ahead of the last scheduled round on June 4.
Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terrorist groups
Russia is ready to supply Somalia’s army with military equipment in its war against terrorism, Russia’s foreign minister said Friday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the offer after talks with his Somali counterpart Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.
Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow reaffirmed its readiness to meet the material needs of the Somalian army in its fight against extremists that remain on Somalian territory including al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda.”
ICYMI: Water rushes over destroyed Ukrainian dam after Russian shelling
A growing number of LGBTQ+ Russians seek refuge from war, discrimination in Argentina
Anastasia Domini and wife Anna Domini walked hand in hand on a recent sunny day in Argentina’s capital while their four restless children played nearby.
It’s a common sight in a country where same-sex marriage has been legal for more than a decade. But the couple, who got married shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires early last year, still remember the fear they felt when they first decided to hold hands in public after leaving Russia, which explicitly outlawed same-sex marriages in 2020.
“It was really scary,” Anastasia Domini said, but “we were looking around and really, really nobody was looking.”
Ukraine ready to launch counter-offensive, says top official
Ukraine is ready to launch its long-expected counter-offensive against Russian forces and could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”, according to one of the country’s top security officials.
However, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, told the BBC he would not name a date.
He said the government in Kyiv had “no right to make a mistake” on the decision because this is a “historic opportunity” that “we cannot lose”.
