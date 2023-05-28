✕ Close G7 summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay wreaths at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia unleashed a major two-wave overnight air attack on Kyiv ahead of its anniversary on Sunday, killing at least one person.

Air defence systems downed at least 20 drones moving towards Kyiv, with falling debris killing a 41-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman in the pre-dawn strikes, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the UK warned of an escalation to the war in Ukraine as the UK and other Western allies commit more weapons to aid president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The actions of Nato countries, “especially” the UK, risk lengthening and triggering a “new dimension” in the war, Andrei Kelin told BBC News.

Earlier, Kyiv’s military intelligence had warned of Moscow plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power station it occupies in southeast Ukraine to disrupt a looming counteroffensive.

A statement from the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed Russian forces will strike Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, and report a radioactive leak to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give them the respite they need.