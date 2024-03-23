✕ Close RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched what Kyiv has called Moscow’s biggest attack of the war on Ukraine’s power grid as a fire has reportedly broken out at a Russian oil refinery amid fears of an escalation of the war.

Russia pounded Ukraine’s power facilities on Friday, striking a vast dam over the Dnipro river, killing at least five people, leaving more than a million others across seven regions without electricity, and briefly cutting off power to a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia that has been a safety risk throughout the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the "technical possibility for electricity supply" had been restored in most affected regions, but that the situation in the eastern Kharkiv region remained difficult.

Moscow said it unleashed its devastating aerial assault in retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes targeting oil refineries and other energy facilities inside Russia, signalling a potential escalation of the war just days after Putin cemented his grip on power in a preordained election.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Russian Telegram channels reported a blaze ripped through the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the country’s Samara Oblast region after local residents said they heard an explosion, with regional authorities saying the cause was a drone.