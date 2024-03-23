Jump to content

Liveupdated1711197638

Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin pounds power grid after drone attack on Samara Oblast oil refinery

There are fears the assaults signal an escalation of the war

Tara Cobham
Saturday 23 March 2024 12:40
RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched what Kyiv has called Moscow’s biggest attack of the war on Ukraine’s power grid as a fire has reportedly broken out at a Russian oil refinery amid fears of an escalation of the war.

Russia pounded Ukraine’s power facilities on Friday, striking a vast dam over the Dnipro river, killing at least five people, leaving more than a million others across seven regions without electricity, and briefly cutting off power to a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia that has been a safety risk throughout the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that the "technical possibility for electricity supply" had been restored in most affected regions, but that the situation in the eastern Kharkiv region remained difficult.

Moscow said it unleashed its devastating aerial assault in retaliation for recent Ukrainian strikes targeting oil refineries and other energy facilities inside Russia, signalling a potential escalation of the war just days after Putin cemented his grip on power in a preordained election.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Russian Telegram channels reported a blaze ripped through the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the country’s Samara Oblast region after local residents said they heard an explosion, with regional authorities saying the cause was a drone.

