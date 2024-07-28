✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukraine’s intelligence directorate reportedly flew drones 1,100 miles over Russian territory to strike an air force bomber base in Murmansk, pulling off an ambitious attack on Olenya airfield.

The raid was part of a larger Ukrainian operation that sent drones to other air bases and oil refineries, reported Pravda, citing intelligence sources.

Meanwhile, three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia’s Kursk region caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, acting regional governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the attack, and a fire at one of the tanks was quickly extinguished. At least 82 firefighters were involved in trying to put out fires at the other two tanks, Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia’s defence ministry said that its air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Kursk region.

Earlier, Ukraine said its missile forces carried out a strike on a Russian military airfield in Crimea that has been used for attacks against the country.

The Ukrainian military’s general staff said in a statement that Russia‘s Saky airfield in western Crimea was the latest target to be struck and that it was assessing the aftermath.