Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv says it destroyed Russian fighter jet using sea drone for first time
Russian drone attacks overnight injure civilians and ignite fires across Kyiv
Ukraine’s military intelligence said it shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk using a naval drone on Saturday, calling it the world’s first such strike.
President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed the destruction of a second Russian aircraft within 24 hours, following a strike on an airfield in occupied Crimea.
Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv overnight on Sunday, injuring seven people, including two children, and setting homes and cars on fire. Debris damaged residential buildings and a shopping mall, as air-raid sirens sounded for nearly an hour across the capital and eastern Ukraine.
The attack came just hours after Mr Zelensky has said Ukraine is ready to commit to a full 30-day ceasefire starting today, reiterating his push for Moscow to accept “complete silence” so the two countries can work out next steps towards peace.
“We are ready to move toward a ceasefire even starting today, if Russia is ready to take reciprocal steps: complete silence, a lasting ceasefire of at least 30 days,” he wrote on social media.
“That’s a fair timeframe to prepare the next steps. Russia must stop the war – halt its assaults and shelling.”
Ukraine has destroyed a second Russian military aircraft within 24 hours, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, following a strike on a military airfield in occupied Crimea.
“I thank our guys who are increasing Ukrainian long-range capabilities – both in the sky and at sea. The shooting down of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant – proof of Ukrainian capabilities,” Zelensky said his evening address.
Earlier the same day, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported the destruction of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet by a missile fired from a sea drone, what it called the world’s first downing of a combat aircraft by a maritime drone. The $50m jet was reportedly hit midair and crashed into the sea near Novorossiisk, according to The Kyiv Independent.
The Guardian reported that a pro-Russian blogger claimed the pilots ejected and were rescued by civilian sailors.
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 7, sets buildings and cars ablaze
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight injured seven people, including two children aged 14 and 17, Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.
The strike triggered multiple explosions across the capital as air defences engaged incoming drones, and debris sparked fires and damage in several districts.
In the Obolonskyi district, the Dream Town shopping mall sustained damage, while at least seven cars and the top floors of a high-rise building caught fire. Similar incidents were reported in the Shevchenkivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, where falling debris ignited additional blazes.
Kyiv, its surrounding region, and much of eastern Ukraine were under air-raid alerts for about an hour starting shortly after midnight local time. Witnesses reported hearing several loud blasts during the attack, which Ukrainian officials say is part of a broader escalation targeting civilians in recent weeks.
