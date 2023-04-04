✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine’s military has denied claims from Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries that they have captured Bakhmut.

A military spokesperson responded to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s statement by saying the mercenaries had raised the Russian flag over “some kind of toilet”.

The Ukrainian military said fighting is still raging around the main city council building as well as in other nearby towns.

“Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that,” said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command.

“They raised the flag over some kind of toilet. They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they’ve taken it,” Mr Cherevatyi said.

This comes just hours after the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his forces “legally control” Bakhmut, even as the Ukrainian troops remain in the western part of the city.

Elsewhere, Russia has threatened to strengthen its military presence on its western border if Nato troops are deployed to Finland.