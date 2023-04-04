Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Wagner raised Russian flag over Bakhmut ‘toilet’, says Kyiv
Yevgeny Prigozhin had claimed ‘legal’ control of Donetsk city
Ukraine’s military has denied claims from Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries that they have captured Bakhmut.
A military spokesperson responded to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s statement by saying the mercenaries had raised the Russian flag over “some kind of toilet”.
The Ukrainian military said fighting is still raging around the main city council building as well as in other nearby towns.
“Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that,” said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command.
“They raised the flag over some kind of toilet. They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they’ve taken it,” Mr Cherevatyi said.
This comes just hours after the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his forces “legally control” Bakhmut, even as the Ukrainian troops remain in the western part of the city.
Elsewhere, Russia has threatened to strengthen its military presence on its western border if Nato troops are deployed to Finland.
The Ukrainian armed forces general staff said in an evening statement that 45 enemy attacks had been repelled in total in the last 24 hours, with Bakhmut at the “epicentre of operations” along with the cities of Avdiivka and Maryinka further south.
Chaplains made part of Ukraine's military as war drags on
To the haunting chants of a church choir in Kyiv’s 11th century Saint Sophia Cathedral, the first group of chaplains to join the Ukrainian military’s command structure graduated in a ceremony Saturday.
Although chaplains have ministered to Ukraine’s armed forces for years, they worked as embedded civilians rather than as officers. Now, they will sign contracts to serve in those armed forces, undergo a six-week training program and get inducted.
The first group of military chaplains to fall under this new system began training Feb. 20. In their new assignments, they won’t use weapons but are expected to know general military concepts and tactical medicine, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, published the plan as Ukraine’s military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains after more than 13 months of war to end Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognize it as Russian territory. The peninsula’s future status will be a key feature in any negotiations on ending the current fighting.
Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine overnight, 14 drowned
Russia flew 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine‘s Air Force command said early today.
Of the total drones, 14 were destroyed by Ukraine’s air-defence systems.“In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov,” the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
The Black Sea port city of Odesa was also struck with a number of drones, the head of the regional military administration Yuriy Kruk said.
“As a result of the work of the air defence systems, there is damage,” the official said on the administration’s Facebook page.
He did not specify the extent of the damage.
More than 22,600 civilian casualties in Ukraine war – UN
Ukraine has suffered more than 22,600 civilian casualties since the full-scale invasion by Russia, UN officials say.
An additional 765 civilian casualties have been recorded in March this year, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.
The latest tally has pushed the total number of civilian casualties in Ukraine to 22,607, which includes 8,451 killed and 14,156 injured.
At least 149 people have been killed and 514 injured in explosive weapons attacks with effects on a wide area, while 29 have been killed and 73 have been injured in mines and explosive remnants.
Stating the the UN body believes the actual figures are considerably higher, amid intense hostilities in several parts pending corroboration, the OHCHR said: “This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.”
Powerful earthquake strikes near Russia’s east coast
An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck near the east coast of Kamchatka in far east Russia, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake struck at a depth of 100km (62.13 miles), EMSC said.
Tremors were felt in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at around 3.06pm local time (3.06 am GMT) on Monday.
Zelensky to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a visit to Warsaw this week that will include talks with political leaders and a meeting with regular Ukrainians and Poles, Polish officials announced on Monday.
Zelensky will be accompanied by his wife, Olena Zelenska, for the visit, scheduled for Wednesday. It will begin with an official meeting at the Royal Castle between Zelenskyy and his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Watch: Russian military blogger handed statue moments before cafe explosion
Jailed US reporter's defense appeals his arrest
Lawyers for an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges have appealed his arrest, a court in Moscow announced Monday.
Evan Gershkovich, 31, was detained last week in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. It was the first time a U.S. correspondent had been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges and demanded his release.
At a hearing Thursday, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District court quickly ruled that Gershkovich would be kept behind bars for two months pending the investigation.
Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they’re cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed.
Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year. In theory, less oil flowing to refineries should mean higher gasoline prices for drivers and could boost the inflation hitting the U.S. and Europe. And that may also help Russia weather Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine at the expense of the U.S.
The decision by oil producers, many of them in the OPEC oil cartel, to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day comes after prices for international benchmark crude slumped amid a slowing global economy that needs less fuel for travel and industry.
