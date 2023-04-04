Ukraine war – live: Paranoid Putin stays in bunker because he ‘fears for his life’, says ex-protection officer
Putin protection officer defects from Russia and urges colleagues to stop ‘war criminal’ president
Vladimir Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”, a former protection officer of the president who defected from Russia has said.
In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, a captain in the Federal Guard Service, pleaded with his former colleagues to come forward with evidence against Putin and end the war in Ukraine.
And in a message to the Russian people, Karakulov said Putin had “lost touch with the world” having lived in an “an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers.”
Karakulov, who escaped to safety via Istanbul, also said: “I would like to address Russian officers, including the FGS officers. You have information that is not broadcast on television. I have only seen a tiny part of it. Come forward, support me [with more evidence]. You will help our citizens to learn the truth.”
He went on: “How many nameless victims of this war are there, how many of them are children? How many more such victims are required before you stop putting up with it?
“Our president has become a war criminal.”
Putin responsible for Finland’s ‘historic’ accession to Nato, says alliance chief
President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Nato’s ‘historic’ enlargement, the defence bloc’s secretary-general said ahead of Finland’s accession to the alliance later today.
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg also said the military alliance would ensure that Sweden will also become a full-fledged member, having made its bid to join Nato alongside Finland in May last year.
“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin had as a declared goal of the invasion of Ukraine to get less Nato,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.
“He is getting exactly the opposite... Finland today, and soon also Sweden will become a full-fledged member of the alliance,” he said.
Russian defence minister says Finland joining Nato raises risk of conflict
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Finland’s accession to the Nato military alliance and the bloc’s move to boost its own combat-readiness increased the risk of conflict.
Shoigu also said that some Belarusian military jets were now capable of carrying nuclear warheads and that Iskander rocket systems had been transferred to Belarus, which could be used to carry conventional or nuclear missiles.
Lithuania bans Russians from purchasing real estate
Lithuania’s parliament has moved to ban Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the Baltic country, citing risks to national security.
The ban, which will be in place until 2024, would not apply to Russians who are granted residency in the country.
Russia claims it has accepted over 5 million refugees from Ukraine
Russia has accepted more than 5 million refugees from Ukraine‘s Donbas region, including 730,000 children, since February 2022, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights has claimed.
Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights, said that the children came with their parents or guardians.
She told a Moscow news conference her commission was not aware of a single case of a child from eastern Ukraine being separated from their blood relatives and being transferred to a foster home.
Lvova-Belova was responding to allegations from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) which on March 17 issued arrest warrants for her and President Vladimir Putin for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
Lvova-Belova said the allegations were false.
US and EU 'to discuss curbing European energy dependence on Russia’
The United States and the European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said.
“Russia’s weaponization of energy is underscoring the urgency of that task and an opportunity to accelerate our progress (in the global clean energy transition),” Blinken told reporters after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.
“We will focus on how we can further reduce European dependence on Russian energy and boost the Euro-Atlantic region’s clean energy production,” he said.
Russian children's commission dismisses ICC war crime allegations
Russia’s commission for children’s rights, whose boss was accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) alongside Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC’s allegations were unclear.
It said in a statement it had also not received any documents about the case from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognise.
China has 'moral duty' to contribute to peace in Ukraine, EU's Borrell says
China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine, and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.
“China has a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace, they cannot be siding with the aggressor,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.
Finland to officially join Nato today
Today is the day that Finland finally joins Nato.
A ceremony, the main proceedings of which begin at 2pm, will see Finland’s blue and white flag raised among those of its partners outside the alliance’s Brussels headquarters.
It falls on Nato’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on 4 April 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.
What can we expect from the day?
10am: Doorstep statement by Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg
10.10am: Ministers’ arrivals and doorstep statements
11.30am: Joint statement from Mr Stoltenberg and the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine (Dmytro Kuleba)
12.30pm: Joint statement of from Mr Stoltenberg and the US secretary of state (Antony Blinken)
2pm: Brief press point by the Mr Stoltenberg and the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö.
2.35pm: Ceremony for Finland’s accession to Nato
3pm: Meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Commission with Finland and Sweden
What does Finland’s accession mean for the alliance?
Finland has a 1,300km (810 miles) border with Russia, meaning Nato’s direct frontier with Russia will roughly double in length. Its membership, first sought in May last year, was ratified by Turkey last week, lifting the last hurdle to accession. Tuesday will mark the first enlargement of the defence bloc since North Macedonia joined in 2020.
Moscow immediately responded by pledging to boost troop numbers in its western and northwestern regions.
For more on this, read our story here.
Putin ally accuses Western leaders of having blood on their hands
Russia’s parliament speaker says that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine‘s president and that support has led to the creation of a “terrorist state” in Europe’s centre.
Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of president Vladimir Putin, said that the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg over the weekend was a “terrorist act” committed by Kyiv.
“The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe,” Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.
“The blood of the dead and wounded is on the hands of (US president Joe) Biden, (president Emmanuel) Macron, (German chancellor Olaf) Scholz and other heads of state who support the Zelensky regime.”
