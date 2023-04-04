✕ Close Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

Vladimir Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”, a former protection officer of the president who defected from Russia has said.

In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, a captain in the Federal Guard Service, pleaded with his former colleagues to come forward with evidence against Putin and end the war in Ukraine.

And in a message to the Russian people, Karakulov said Putin had “lost touch with the world” having lived in an “an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers.”

Karakulov, who escaped to safety via Istanbul, also said: “I would like to address Russian officers, including the FGS officers. You have information that is not broadcast on television. I have only seen a tiny part of it. Come forward, support me [with more evidence]. You will help our citizens to learn the truth.”

He went on: “How many nameless victims of this war are there, how many of them are children? How many more such victims are required before you stop putting up with it?

“Our president has become a war criminal.”