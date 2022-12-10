Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s drone attacks leave Odesa without power
‘The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins’, says Zelensky
War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
The southern Ukrainian city of Odesa was left without power after a series of overnight drone strikes by Russian forces.
Local government head Maxim Marchenko said that large swathes of the region did not have any electricty. Only critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, has access to power.
It comes as Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday.
Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.
“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”
The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.
Thanks for following our live updates, we are pausing our coverage for the evening.
More support for Ukraine can help end war in 2023, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has urged western countries to “look urgently” at what more they can do to support Ukraine in the hopes of ending the war against Russia as soon as next year.
The former prime minister, who was hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a key ally in the country’s fight against Russia, used an article in the Wall Street Journal to argue that ending the war as soon as possible is “in everyone’s interest, including Russia”.
He said that while the significant financial commitment to Ukraine is “painful” during a period of budgetary constraints, “time is money, and the longer this goes on the more we will all end up paying in military support”.
More support for Ukraine can help end war in 2023, says Boris Johnson
The former prime minister wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal calling for increased western backing for Ukraine.
Kremlin calls US defence bill ‘extremely confrontational’
Moscow claims the bill could lead to further destabilisation of the situation in Europe, writes Aisha Rimi.
Kremlin calls US defence bill ‘extremely confrontational’
Moscow claims the bill could lead to further destabilisation of the situation in Europe
Russian arms dealer wished US basketball star Griner ‘good luck’ as prisoner exchange
Viktor Bout, the arms dealer freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged last week.
Bout, who spent 14 years in US jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped for the basketball star jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil to Moscow when she arrive to play for a Russian team.
Russia’s FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
“I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me,” Bout said on Saturday in an interview with Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.
“Again, it’s our tradition. You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness,” he said, adding that he believed Griner “was positively inclined” towards him.
Winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize condemn Putin
The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize have shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
In a speech at Saturday’s award ceremony, Oleksandra Matviichuk, of Ukraine‘s Centre for Civil Liberties, dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories.
She said: “Fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty.
“Peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arms. This would not be peace, but occupation.”
She repeated her earlier call for Mr Putin - and Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who hosted Russian troops for the invasion of Ukraine - to face an international tribunal.
“We have to prove that the rule of law does work, and justice does exist, even if they are delayed,” she said.
Ms Matviichuk was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace prize in October along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialiatski, head of the Belarusian rights group Viasna.
Mr Bialiatski, who is jailed in Belarus pending his trial and faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years, was not allowed to send his speech. He shared a few thoughts from jail and his wife, Natallia Pinchuk, spoke on his behalf at the award ceremony in Stockhoilm.
“In my homeland, the entirety of Belarus is in a prison,” Mr Bialiatski said in the remarks delivered by Ms Pinchuk - in reference to a sweeping crackdown on the opposition after massive protests against a fraud-tainted vote in August 2022 which Mr Lukashenko used to extend his rule.
“This award belongs to all my human rights defender friends, all civic activists, tens of thousands of Belarusians who have gone through beatings, torture, arrests, prison.”
AP
War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
What happened to WNBA star Brittney Griner and why was she detained in Russia?
Brittney Griner, 32, has finally been freed from Russian prison after US officials negotiated a prisoner swap with Moscow for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The WNBA star has spent the last 10 months in prison in Russia after she was detained at an airport back in February for allegedly carrying illegal cannibas oil in her luggage.
US officials revealed on Thursday that, following weeks of negotiations, a one-for-one swap had been carried out, exchanging the 32-year-old American basketball star for Bout.
Why was WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia?
What happened to Brittney Griner?
Russian forces have ‘destroyed’ eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while Ukraine‘s military reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country.
The latest battles of Russia’s nine-and-a-half-month war in Ukraine have centred on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in late September.
The fighting indicates Moscow’s struggle to establish control of the regions and Ukraine‘s determination to reclaim them.
Mr Zelensky said the situation “remains very difficult” in several frontline cities in eastern Ukraine‘s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.
Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia that Mr Putin identified as a focus from the war’s outset, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.
“Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”
He did not specify what he meant by “destroyed”, and some buildings remained standing and residents were seen in city streets.
AP
Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a ‘dependent dictatorship' like Belarus, says jailed wife of Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate
Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a “dependent dictatorship” like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words.
Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine‘s Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize in October, amid the war in Ukraine that followed Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Receiving the award on behalf of her husband at Oslo City Hall, Natallia Pinchuk said Byalyatski dedicated the prize to “millions of Belarusian citizens who stood up and took action in the streets and online to defend their civil rights”.
“It highlights the dramatic situation and struggle for human rights in the country,” she said, adding she was speaking her husband’s words.
Pinchuk has met her husband once since he was named a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in prison, behind a glass wall, she told a news conference on Friday.
“I know exactly what kind of Ukraine would suit Russia and Putin, a dependent dictatorship. The same as today’s Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored and disregarded,” Pinchuk said on Saturday, quoting her husband.
Belarusian security police detained Byalyatski, 60, and others in July last year in a crackdown on opponents of the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko.
Russian drone attack leaves Odesa region without power - reports
The Kyiv Independent is reporting that an overnight drone attack in the Odesa region has left most residents without power today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies