Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin launches hundreds of deadly glide bombs as Kyiv calls for better air defence
Zelensky said Ukraine was not a ‘testing ground for weapons’ and called for improved air defence
Russia has launched hundreds of deadly glide bombs at Ukraine over the last week as Volodymyr Zelensky called for better air defences to fend off aerial attacks.
Zelensky said Russia has fired 800 KAB aerial-guided bombs - winged explosives weighing up to 1,500kg - at Ukraine over the last week.
The KAB – the Ukrainian acronym for guided aerial bomb, are old-fashioned “iron” aerial bombs of the sort that were dropped by bombers during the Second World War and are particularly destructive.
In response, Zelensky said Ukraine needed to improve its air defences to help fend off almost daily aerial attacks launched by Russia.
“Ukraine is not a testing ground for weapons. Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state. But Russia still continues its efforts to kill our people, spread fear and panic, and weaken us,” he said.
Last week, Russia fired an intermediate-range “Oreshnik” ballistic missile at Dnipro, central Ukraine, in response to Kyiv’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles.
“There is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today. And I will emphasise once again that we will continue testing this newest system,” Mr Putin warned.
Trump’s pick for security advisor calls for end to war
Donald Trump’s top security advisor has called for an end to the escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia, urging both nations to come to the negotiating table.
“We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” said Mike Waltz, the president-elect’s pick for national security adviser.
“President Trump has been very clear about the need to end this conflict,” he told Fox News yesterday.
“We need to be discussing who’s at that table, whether it’s an agreement, an armistice, how to get both sides to the table and then what’s the framework of a deal?”
Watch: Footage appears to show Russia's ICBM launch hitting Ukraine
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine – reports
Russian forces captured a British mercenary fighting with the Ukrainian army in Russia’s Kursk region, which is still partially controlled by Kyiv forces, a security source told Russia’s RIA state news agency.
“A mercenary from Great Britain, who called himself James Scott Rhys Anderson, was captured. He is now giving evidence,” the Russian source told RIA in remarks published on Sunday.
In a video posted on unofficial pro-war Russian Telegram channels on Sunday, a young bearded man wearing military clothing with what appears to be his hands tied in the back, says in English that his name is James Scott Rhys Anderson and that he formerly served in the British Army.
Report:
Former British soldier ‘fighting for Ukraine is captured by Russian forces’
Man identifies himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, in widely circulated video
