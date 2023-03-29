✕ Close Russia's Medvedev issues new nuclear threat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin will keep Russia on the offensive in Ukraine if he senses weakness from Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

“If he will feel some blood – smell that we are weak – he will push, push, push,” Mr Zelensky told the Associated Press.

He added that if the fortress city of Bakhmut fell to Russian forces, Mr Putin would “sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran”.

Mr Zelensky said he has invited the Chinese president Xi Jinping, a long-term Russian ally, to visit the battered country.

It comes as the first British tanks reached Ukraine, with the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov pictured giving the UK a thumbs up as he took a ride in what he said was the first Challenger 2 main battle tank received from the British army.

Mr Reznikov wrote on Twitter that the tanks had “recently arrived in our country” and posted a video that showed him sitting in one of a long line of tanks in an open field, all of them flying Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag.