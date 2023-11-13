Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for ‘winter onslaught’ from Putin’s forces
Ukrainian military says assault has intensified following break out of war between Hamas and Israel
Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians on Sunday to prepare for new waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure as winter approached and said troops were anticipating an onslaught in the eastern theatre of the war.
Zelensky issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.
“We are almost half way through November and must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said.
Last winter about 10 months into Russia’s invasion of neighbour Ukraine, Russia made waves of attacks on power stations and other plants inked to the energy network, prompting rolling blackouts in widely separated regions.
It comes as Putin’s forces have ramped up their offensive as they push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the head of Ukraine‘s ground forces wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut and made some advances to the city’s west, north and south since Kyiv launched its summer counteroffensive.
In pictures: Ukrainian forces battle in Avdiivka as Russia increases attacks on key city
Recap: Husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for release
This wasn’t how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate his anniversary this week, with his wife of 21 years in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
Russian-American journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva — who works as an editor for U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe — has been detained in Russia for almost a month and charged with failing to self-register as a “foreign agent.”
“Alsu should be celebrating this anniversary with me and our children at home, not in a Russian prison,” Butorin told The Associated Press in an interview in Prague on Friday. “We want her back. Alsu must be released as soon as possible,” he said, visibly shaken.
Karel Janicek reports:
'We want her back,' husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for her immediate release
The husband of a Russian-American journalist working for a U.S. government-funded media company who is detained in Russia has called for her speedy release
Finnish Border Guard reports spike in asylum seekers from Russia
The Finnish Border Guard has reported a spike in asylum seekers arriving at the country’s southeastern border from Russia.
In a statement on Sunday, it said 91 people have arrived at the border crossing points without required travel documents since the beginning of August, which is a higher number than usual, having travelled from a third country via Russia.
It said this represents a change, as Russian authorities have previously not allowed travel from Russia to Finnish border crossing points if the passenger did not have the required travel documents.
In its assessment, the Finnish Border Guard said: “This is a phenomenon of illegal migration. International crime is probably also linked to the phenomenon. The number of illegal border crossings at the land border (areas outside of border crossing points) has not changed.”
Two Ukrainian women ‘save almost £1,000 from pensions to buy drones'
Two Ukrainian women saved money from their pensions to buy drones for their country’s forces, according to the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Liudmyla Skubriieva, from Rozhniativ, and her relative Halyna Hil, from Kyiv, together saved the equivalent of almost £1,000 to send two kamikaze drones to the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss”, Anton Gerashchenko said on the social media platform X, alongside a photo of the pair.
Germany set to double Ukraine military aid, according to source
German chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition has agreed in principle to double the country's military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), a political source in Berlin said on Sunday.
If approved by parliament, where Scholz's parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany's defence spending to 2.1% of its gross domestic product target, beyond the 2% pledged by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, the source added.
Lawmakers from Scholz's Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and the Green party agreed on the increase in negotiations over the proposed 2024 federal budget ahead of a formal meeting of the budget committee of the Bundestag - or lower house of parliament - on Thursday, Nov. 16, the source said.
Bloomberg News first reported on the news on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for Germany's Ministry of Defence said the Bundestag committee has not finished negotiations and declined to comment further.
Defence minister Boris Pistorius, interviewed by broadcaster ARD, referred to the planned doubling of military aid to Ukraine.
"It is a strong signal to Ukraine that we will not leave them in the lurch," he said, adding the move, if agreed, would mean the annual budget allocation would be enough to last the whole year.
Recap: Ukraine destroys Russian landing boats in ‘significant loss’ for Putin
Ukraine on Friday said its naval drones had destroyed two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, in an embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian military intelligence said two amphibious Russian ships loaded with armoured vehicles had been hit by naval drones overnight.
One of the boats was identified as an Akula class vessel, while the other landing vessel was a Serna class.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Ukraine destroys Russian landing boats in ‘significant loss’ for Putin
Ukraine says both vessels sank in Crimean bay – the Akula straight away and the Serna after Russian attempts to save it
Recap: Watch Russia test intercontinental ballistic missiles from new submarine
Russia increases attacks on key city Avdiivka in attempt to gain ground
Russian forces have also increased attacks on the key frontline city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Ukraine's General Staff said that Russian troops were also continuing their weekslong push to encircle Avdiivka, a Ukrainian stronghold south of Bakhmut and a key target since the beginning of the war. It's considered the gateway to parts of the eastern Donetsk region under Kyiv's control. The General Staff said Russia's air force was playing a key part in the latest assault.
Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian troops fighting in and near Avdiivka, said Sunday that the attacking Russian forces were ramping up airstrikes, particularly those using guided bombs. He wrote on Telegram that Russian troops had launched 30 airstrikes and 712 artillery barrages at the city and surrounding areas over the previous day, and clashed almost 50 times with Ukrainian units.
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to prepare for ‘winter onslaught’ from Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians on Sunday to prepare for new waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure as winter approached and said troops were anticipating an onslaught in the eastern theatre of the war.
A military spokesman said Russian attacks on the shattered eastern town of Avdiivka had eased in the past day, but were likely to intensify in the coming days.
And Ukrainian military intelligence said an explosion killed at least three Russian servicemen in the Russian-occupied southern town of Melitopol, which it described as an “act of revenge” by resistance groups.
Zelenskiy issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.
“We are almost half way through November and must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Zelenskiy said. “Russia is preparing for Ukraine. And here, in Ukraine, all attention should be focused on defence, on responding to terrorists on everything that Ukraine can do to get through the winter and improve our soldiers’ capabilities.”
Last winter about 10 months into Russia’s invasion of neighbour Ukraine, Russia made waves of attacks on power stations and other plants inked to the energy network, prompting rolling blackouts in widely separated regions.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Saturday that Ukraine would have enough energy resources to get through the winter, but added: “The question is how much future attacks can affect supplies.”
Russia ramps up attacks on key city Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near key frontline city Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Moscow's troops have begun a push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city that was the site of the war's bloodiest battle before falling into Russian hands in May, the head of Ukraine's ground forces wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut and made some advances west, north and south of the city since Kyiv launched its summer counteroffensive.
"Toward Bakhmut, the Russians have become more active and are trying to recapture previously lost positions. ... Enemy attacks are being repelled," Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote in a Telegram update on Sunday afternoon.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Sunday that Russian forces over the previous day repelled five Ukrainian attacks near Klischiivka and Kurdyumivka, two small settlements lying south of Bakhmut. Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov made the claim at the latest of regular press briefings.
Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has so far resulted in only incremental gains and heavy losses, with Ukrainian troops struggling to punch through Russian lines in the south. Meanwhile, Moscow's forces have attempted to press forward in the northeast, likely with a view to distract Kyiv and minimize the number of troops Ukraine is able to send to key southern and eastern battles.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies