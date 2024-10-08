Ukraine-Russia war latest: Harris sets terms for Putin peace talks as Kyiv faces hypersonic missile attack
Kamala Harris was asked if she would consider one-on-one talks with Russian leader
Kamala Harris has said Ukraine will need to be in the room for any peace talks to negotiate a solution to end the Russian invasion.
“Ukraine must have a say in the future,” she told CBS News during an interview on 60 Minutes.
Asked if she would meet Vladimir Putin one-on-one to negotiate peace, she Democratic presidential hopeful said: “Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no... There will be no success in ending that war without Ukraine and the UN charter participating in what that success looks like,” she said.
Putin’s forces yesterday launched a hypersonic missile barrage at Kyiv, hours after a Ukrainian strike started a fire at Moscow’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea.
Ukrainian troops were forced to down at least two eight-metre long Kinzhal missiles fired at Kyiv while another hit an airfield 170 miles further west in Starokostyantyniv. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable, Russian air-launched ballistic missile, described as a “next-generation” weapon by Putin in 2018.
In the Donbas, Russian forces have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukraine frontline city of Toretsk, Ukraine’s military said last night.
Russia says it downs 16 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia’s air defence units destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said this morning.
Of these, 14 drones were downed over the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, and two over the Black Sea, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.
Russia evacuated 300 people from Crimea after Ukraine strike
Russia-backed authorities evacuated around 300 people from the occupied Crimean city of Feodosia after a fire at a local oil depot yesterday, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Local officials confirmed the evacuation of locals from the Crimean port city housing the largest oil depot used by Russia.
The Ukrainian military said it had struck the oil depot, and that Moscow uses this terminal to transport petroleum products to the Russian military.
“A Crimea-focused source claimed that the Russian military had deployed a Pantsir-S1 air defence system to the area in June 2024 to protect the Feodosia oil terminal,” the Institute for the Study of War said, confirming that footage showed a fire purportedly at the Feodosia oil terminal.
Ukraine 'seriously damages' Russian minesweeper in Baltic Sea
Ukraine has damaged a Russian minesweeper based in the Baltic Sea in a sabotage operation, the country’s military intelligence agency said yesterday.
The spy agency, known by the acronym GUR, said it was the second attack it has carried out on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea this year. “The ship, which was based in the city of Baltiysk and was supposed to go on combat duty, was seriously damaged,” it said on Telegram.
It gave no date for the operation but said the engine sustained damage and the vessel was in major repairs after the incident.
Russia sentences 72-year-old American for fighting in Ukraine
A Russian court sentenced a 72-year-old American in a closed trial to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.
The American national, Stephen Hubbard, signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later, according to the prosecutors.
He is now sentenced to six years and 10 months in a general-security prison. Prosecutors had called for a sentence of seven years in a maximum-security prison.
Mr Hubbard, from the state of Michigan, is the first American known to have been convicted on charges of fighting as a mercenary in the Ukrainian conflict.
Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Ukraine during rush hour
Russia’s forces have launched hypersonic missiles at Ukraine as Kyiv’s military said it had struck a major oil terminal in occupied Crimea that provides fuel for Vladimir Putin‘s war effort.
Ukraine’s general staff said on social media that the oil terminal in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula, has been supplying the Russian army with fuel and that the strike was part of an ongoing effort to “undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation”.
Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning.
One killed in Russian missile attack on Odesa, says Ukraine
At least one person was killed and five crew members were injured yesterday in a Russian missile attack on a Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine’s Odesa.
The man killed in the attack was a port worker, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that the five injured men were foreign nationals and ship crew members.
The attack on Ukraine’s grain export hub on the southern port has also damaged two ships in the Black Sea, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
“We must join forces of all responsible states and organisations to… ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security,” the minister said, condemning Russia’s actions.
Deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba identified the vessel as the Optima and said it arrived in Odesa hours before the attack.
Russia “is attempting in this way to destroy shipping in the Black Sea guaranteeing food security. The consequences can only mean greater instability in sensitive regions dependent on food imports and tension in international relations,” Mr Kuleba said.
Russian forces reach another key frontline city, Ukraine’s military says
Russian forces have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukraine frontline city of Toretsk, Ukraine’s military said last night. The Russian advance comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby bastion town of Vuhledar.
“The situation is unstable, fighting is taking place literally at every entrance (to the city),” Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group “Luhansk” told Ukraine‘s national broadcaster.
“The Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of the city,” the military spokesperson said.
Russia, which now controls just under a fifth of Ukrainian territory, has been advancing towards Toretsk since August and has captured village by village with infantry aided by the increased use of the highly destructive guided bombs.
Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered his top brass to do “everything that can be done” to minimise Moscow’s advance along the frontline as Ukraine continues to lose more and more territory.
