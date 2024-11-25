Ukraine-Russia war latest: 10 injured in Kharkiv attack as Putin’s forces launch mass drone assault
Russian drone attack appears to be among largest of the war so far, as Ukraine targets oil depot
Ten people have been injured in Kharkiv, as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched one of the largest overnight drones attacks on Ukraine of the war.
Ukraine’s military said its air defences shot down 71 of 145 drones launched by Russia – in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Kherson and other regions – and lost track of a further 71 drones likely due to active electronic warfare.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said an attack on the northeastern city injured 10 people, caused a fire on one of the city’s central streets and damaged civilian infrastructure and cars.
The latest drone attack would be on par with an overnight assault earlier this month described by Kyiv as Russia’s largest of the war so far by Kyiv, which also saw Russia use 145 drones to attack Ukraine, a significant number of which were decoys and others Iranian-made Shahed attack drones.
Ukraine, meanwhile, said it attacked an oil depot in Russia’s western Kaluga region, along with targets in Bryansk and Kursk.
It came as Russian state media reported that a British man fighting with the Ukrainian army had been captured in Kursk.
At least 23 people injured in Kharkiv
Kharkiv authorities have revised the casualty toll following Russia’s missile attack in the northeastern city.
At least 23 people are now reported to have been injured, with the attack having damaged more than 40 buildings on Monday morning, the regional governor and national police said.
At least 10 people were also injured in a missile attack on the southern city of Odesa, where residential buildings were also damaged, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.
Russia claims to have shot down eight ballistic missiles fired by Ukraine
Russia claims to have shot down eight ballistic missiles allegedly fired overnight by Ukraine.
“Russian air defence forces shot down eight ballistic missiles, as well as six guided US-made JDAM bombs and 45 aircraft-type drones in the past 24 hours,” Russia’s defence ministry was quoted as saying by state news.
While the veracity of the claims were unclear, Ukraine’s military said on Monday it had attacked an oil depot in Russia’s western Kaluga region, along with targets in Bryansk and Kursk.
Russia ‘will weigh deploying short and medium-range missiles in Asia’ if US does the same
Russia will consider deploying short and intermediate-range missiles in Asia if the United States deploys such missiles to the same region, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has been quoted as saying by state news.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday that Tokyo and Washington were aiming to put together a joint military plan for a possible Taiwan emergency, which would include the US deploying missiles to the Nansei Islands in Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, and to the Philippines.
UK will offer ‘all the support we can’ to British national captured in Russia’s Kursk region
Britain’s foreign secretary David Lammy has said that “we will do all we can” to offer support to a British man who reportedly captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine.
Mr Lammy was asked about the reports regarding the man who identified himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson and said he was a former British Army soldier in footage that was widely circulated on Sunday.
Speaking in Italy, Mr Lammy told reporters: “I have been updated about that development in the last couple of days and of course we will do all we can to offer this UK national all the support we can.”
War crimes investigator probes site of Kharkiv missile attack
A Ukrainian war crimes investigator was pictured photographing the site of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv which left 10 people injured, the Associated Press reports.
Russia’s army bigger than two years ago but quality has decreased, says top Nato official
Russia’s land forces are now larger than when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but their quality has decreased, a top Nato military official has said.
“The quality of those forces has gone down,” Nato’s highest-ranking military officer Admiral Rob Bauer said, pointing to the state of the force’s equipment and the level of training of its soldiers.
“At the moment, the Russians are not the same threat as in February 2022, so we have a bit of time to prepare ourselves,” he said, adding that this meant ramping up investments into the defence industry.
Pictures show aftermath of Kharkiv missile attack
Photographs have emerged showing the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, as at least 10 people were injured.
Kremlin claims it ‘is not familiar’ with shock Romanian presidential frontrunner’s views on Russia
The Kremlin has claimed not to be particularly familiar with the views on Russia of Calin Georgescu, the far-right Romanian presidential candidate who has emerged as the shock winner in the first round of the country’s elections.
The success of Mr Georgescu, a little-known independent candidate who has claimed that Romania’s best chance lies with “Russian wisdom” and who won 22.9 per cent of the first round vote, has surprised both pollsters and commentators alike.
Given his anti-Nato stance, one political commentator told Reuters that Russian meddling could not be ruled out. “Based on Georgescu’s stance towards Ukraine and the discrepancy between opinion surveys and the actual result, we cannot rule [that] out,” said Sergiu Miscoiu, a political scientist at Babes-Bolyai University.
But asked on Monday for the Kremlin’s take on Mr Georgescu and his electoral prospects ahead of the second round of voting on 8 December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “I would not make any predictions yet.
“We probably cannot say that we are that familiar with the world view of this candidate as far as relations with our country are concerned. For now, we understand very clearly the current leadership of Romania, which is not a friendly country to us. We will of course watch how the electoral processes develop and who wins.”
Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia’s western Kaluga region
The Ukrainian military has said it had struck an oil depot overnight in a reported drone attack in Russia’s western Kaluga region, whose capital lies just 100 miles southwest of Moscow.
The military also said it had struck “a number of important targets” overnight in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, which are adjacent to Ukraine.
Unverified footage appearing to show the aftermath was shared online, including by a Ukrainian ministerial adviser.
