Two people have died in Russian shellings of Kherson, according to a local official, as Vladimir Putin marked Orthodox Christmas.

The head of the Kherson city administration, Roman Mrochko, said several others were also wounded as the southern Ukrainian city was subjected to numerous attacks from Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region, across the Dnieper River, on Sunday.

Air defenses shot down 21 of 28 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday. Russia also launched three anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers celebrated Orthodox Christmas on the front line with military priests leading prayer services both on Sunday and on Christmas Eve night, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by families of military personnel who died in the war in Ukraine at Christmas Eve services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, in the western suburbs of Moscow.

“Many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, are warriors of Russia even now, during the holiday — with arms in hand, they defend the interests of our country,” he said to the attending families, according to the Kremlin’s press service.