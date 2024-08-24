Russia-Ukraine war latest: Putin’s forces suffer significant losses in Kursk as India’s Modi visits Kyiv
The Marinovka airfield in Volgograd was hit amid a barrage of 28 drones, Russian officials said
Indian prime minister Nardendra Modi is visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Russian forces suffer significant losses defending against a cross-border assault in Kursk.
In what is the first time an Indian leader has visited Kyiv since Ukraine gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Modi has met with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The pair visited a memorial to children killed during Russia’s invasion. They both laid soft toys at a shrine to those killed.
The visit, which follows a trip by Modi to Moscow in July, is important for Western-backed Kyiv, which has been trying to nurture diplomatic relations in the Global South in its efforts to secure a fair settlement to end the war.
It comes as Russian troops suffered “tangible” losses in Kursk as Ukraine carried on pushing forward into the region, according to Kyiv’s army.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelesnky visited Ukraine’s Sumy region where his troops launched a shock incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on 6 August.
Zelensky said he had met his top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during the visit, nearly two weeks after the cross-border offensive.
Russia loses over 600,000 troops since beginning of war, Ukraine army says
Russia has lost 606,490 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff also reported Russia has also lost 8,542 tanks and 16,620 armored fighting vehicles sine the beginning of the invasion.
Sir Keir Starmer says ‘slava Ukraini’ in solidarity message to mark 33 years of Ukraine’s independence
Sir Keir Starmer has issued a statement of support as Ukraine marks 33 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.
The prime minister told Ukrainians the UK will back them “today and always”, offering a “crystal clear” message of solidarity to the war-torn nation.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Starmer issues message of solidarity to mark 33 years of Ukraine’s independence
The prime minister told Ukrainians the UK will back them ‘today and always’
CNN backs reporter facing Russian charges
CNN has defended its journalist Nick Paton Walsh after Russia filed criminal charges against him for allegedly crossing the border illegally to report in the Kursk region.
The network said that Walsh's reporting was legitimate and in line with international law, despite Russia's accusations.
"CNN's team has consistently provided factual, impartial coverage of the war, reflecting both Ukrainian and Russian perspectives," the network said in a statement.
The network added that its team, along with other international journalists, was invited by the Ukrainian government and escorted by the Ukrainian military to view territory recently reclaimed by Ukraine.
"This is protected activity in accordance with the rights afforded to journalists under the Geneva Convention and international law," CNN stated.
During the broadcast, CNN journalists accompanied a Ukrainian military convoy to the town of Sudzha, where they found a nearly deserted settlement with only a few elderly residents remaining.
Narendra Modi urges Zelensky to hold talks with Russia to end war
Narendra Modi urges Zelensky to hold talks with Russia to end war
Indian PM visits Kyiv a month after hugging Putin in Moscow on the day a Russian missile hit a Ukrainian children’s hospital
Russia files criminal charges against CNN reporter for alleged border violation
Russia's FSB security service has opened a criminal case against a CNN journalist, accusing him of illegally crossing the country's border to film a report in the Kursk region following a Ukrainian incursion.
Nick Paton Walsh, a British citizen who is CNN's chief international security correspondent, was banned from entering Russia due to ongoing tensions between Moscow and the West. Despite this, the FSB alleged, he entered the country illegally.
In addition to Walsh, the FSB said it had initiated similar criminal cases against Ukrainian journalists Diana Butsko and Olesya Borovik.
The FSB said that international arrest warrants for all three journalists would be issued soon. If found guilty of illegally crossing the Russian border, they could face up to five years in prison, according to the FSB.
Russia had summoned a senior US diplomat earlier this week in Moscow to protest the "provocative actions" of American journalists reporting from Kursk.
Ukraine says it has recaptured land in the Kharkiv region, reversing some Russian gains there
Ukraine says it has recaptured land in the Kharkiv region, reversing some Russian gains there
A Ukrainian brigade says that its forces have recaptured territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv
US was in talks with Ukraine to understand Kursk goals before aid
The US has been in discussions with Ukrainian leaders to better understand their long-term goals for the Kursk operation, particularly as Russia advances near Pokrovsk, according to Pentagon officials.
If Pokrovsk falls, it could weaken Ukraine's defences and bring Russia closer to capturing the Donetsk region, with Russian troops now just 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) away.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on Thursday that the US is still working with Ukraine to see how the Kursk operation aligns with their overall battlefield strategy. While the US recognises Ukraine's aim to create a buffer zone along the border, there are still questions about how this fits into Ukraine's broader war efforts.
On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the border area where his forces launched the offensive on 6 August. He said that Ukraine's military had taken control of another Russian village and captured more prisoners of war.
The latest US aid package brings the total security assistance to Ukraine to over $55.7 billion since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
What is happening in Ukraine’s east as Putin’s forces advance?
What is happening in Ukraine’s east frontline as Putin’s forces advance?
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky admits the situation in the eastern region of the frontline has become ‘difficult’ while Kyiv’s forces have been fighting inside of Russia
US to send $125m in new military aid to Ukraine, officials say
The Biden administration is set to send approximately $125m in new military aid to Ukraine, according to US officials.
This decision comes as Washington seeks to gain a clearer understanding of Kyiv's recent incursion into Russia and its implications for the broader battlefield strategy, now over two years into the conflict.
The new aid package is expected to include air defence missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins, a range of other anti-armour missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, vehicles, and additional equipment.
The officials, who requested anonymity because the aid has not yet been officially announced, told The Associated Press that a formal announcement could be made as early as Friday, just before Ukraine's Independence Day.
The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which means they are taken from Pentagon stockpiles and can be delivered more quickly.
European country to reintroduce military draft as tensions soar
Another European country to reintroduce compulsory military draft as tensions soar
Other countries in Europe are considering similar measures in response to heightened regional tensions
