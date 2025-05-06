Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kharkiv hit by Russian strike hours after Moscow airports closed by drone attack
It comes as Kremlin claims Kyiv has not said whether it will abide by Putin’s unilateral ceasefire from Thursday to Saturday
A busy Kharkiv market was engulfed in flames after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on the region.
At least four people were injured after the Barabashovo market was struck overnight, according to Kharkiv’s governor Oleg Synegubov.
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack against Moscow for the second night in a row as the Russian capital’s four airports were forced to close over safety concerns.
At least 19 Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow after 105 were launched across Russia overnight, the Russian defence ministry said. Airports in a number of regional cities were also closed.
It comes as the Kremlin claimed Kyiv has not said whether it would abide by Putin’s unilateral call for a ceasefire from Thursday to Saturday, to coincide with commemorations of the Second World War.
Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposed 72-hour truce was not serious.
Russia has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire agreed to by Ukraine and pushed by the US.
Russia and Ukraine exchange 205 prisoners of war each, Russian military reports
Russia and Ukraine have swapped 205 prisoners of war each, according to the Russian defence ministry, in what would mark one of the largest such exchanges since the start of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale war in February 2022.
The ministry said that the United Arab Emirates had helped mediate the exchange and that the freed Russian prisoners were currently in Belarus receiving medical and psychological support.
It comes just a fortnight after the two sides carried out their largest prisoner swap of the war so far, reportedly exchanging more than 500 prisoners. A month earlier, both sides each returned a further 175 prisoners.
Russian journalist who escaped house arrest in Moscow reappears in Paris after ‘perilous’ journey
Russian journalist Ekaterina Barabash has resurfaced in Paris after escaping from house arrest in Moscow last month while facing a 10-year prison sentence for posts condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it helped Ms Barabash orchestrate her getaway, as she remove her monitoring tag and travelled more than 2,800 kilometres “using clandestine routes” to evade surveillance.
“Her escape was one of the most perilous operations RSF has been involved in since Russia’s draconian laws of March 2022,” the group's director, Thibaut Bruttin, said alongside Ms Barabash at a press conference in Paris.
“At one point, we thought she might be dead.”
‘Our people are free,’ says Zelensky after huge prisoner swap with Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that “our people are free” after Ukraine and Russia each exchanged 205 prisoners of war, in one of the largest such exchanges of the war.
It comes just a fortnight after the two sides carried out their largest prisoner swap of the war so far, reportedly exchanging more than 500 prisoners. A month earlier, both sides each returned a further 175 prisoners.
“Our people are free. Our people are home,” said the Ukrainian president. “Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors. Young and older men from almost all types and branches of the Armed Forces. Defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line.
“They have been scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned within a system whose only purpose was to torment them and destroy their humanity.
“We have brought them back. I am grateful to everyone who worked on this exchange. I thank our partners – first and foremost the United Arab Emirates – for their mediation and support. I thank all those who do not stay indifferent and continue to speak out about Ukrainians in captivity.
“Every day, we fight for our people. We will do everything to bring each and every one of them home.”
Analysis: What Zelensky hopes to achieve by targeting Moscow ahead of Putin’s victory parade
World affairs editor Sam Kiley examines the Ukrainian president’s goals in attacks against Russia ahead of major World War II commemorations.
China sending honour guard to Russia for WWII commemorations
China is sending an honour guard to Russia and Belarus to participate in Victory Day parades this week.
China’s Ministry of Defence said it had been invited to participate by Moscow and Minsk to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Videos shared on Chinese social media have shown People’s Liberation Army troops rehearsing in Minsk and Moscow in the past week.
China to send honour guard to Russia and Belarus for Victory Day anniversary
New EU sanctions on Russia to target shadow fleet ships and tighten export controls
The 17th package of European Commission sanctions against Russia is expected to contain tighter controls on exports as well as sales of technology that can be used by the military, as well as restrictions on Russia’s shadow fleet, EU diplomats said.
The draft package, due to be published on Tuesday, is not expected to contain any major new restrictions, but one source told Reuters that the package shows Russia that the 27-member bloc can "still agree on something against Russia" after repeated veto threats from Hungary.
France's foreign minister told news agency AFP last week the EU would try to coordinate the timing of its next package with the United States, which has recently finalised new economic sanctions against Russia.
In picutres: Russia attacks spark huge fire
A Russian attack on the north-eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine overnight sparked a huge fire, causing widespread damage in the Barabashovo market.
Ukrainian Eurovision contestant says her home has been destroyed in Russian strike
A Ukrainian Eurovision contestant says her home has been destroyed in a Russian attack.
Khrystyna Starykov shared images of her damaged apartment building in the city of Myrnograd on social media, according to the BBC, saying her relatives and friends were thankfully alive and well.
Starykov, 19, is currently rehearsing for Eurovision with the band Ziferblat in Switzerland, ahead of the contest which begins next week.
In an interview with Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, she said: “We will take a stand. I’m holding on for us.”
EU plans to ban new Russian gas deals
The European Commission will propose a ban on new Russian gas deals by the end of the year, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.
The Commission will also propose next month to ban imports from existing contracts by the end of 2027.
A draft of the European Commission’s roadmap for phasing out the use of Russian energy, set to be published on Tuesday, said that the Commission will in June present a legal proposal to ban remaining Russian gas and LNG imports under existing contracts by end-2027.
The draft could change before it is published.
Russia still plans to hold brief ceasefire, Kremlin says
The Kremlin says Russia still plans to hold to a ceasefire from May 8-10, but it will respond if attacked.
Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire last week, to coincide with World War II commemorations.
