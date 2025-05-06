Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kharkiv hit by Russian strike hours after Moscow airports closed by drone attack

It comes as Kremlin claims Kyiv has not said whether it will abide by Putin’s unilateral ceasefire from Thursday to Saturday

Arpan Rai,Alexander Butler,Rachel Clun
Tuesday 06 May 2025 14:05 BST
Comments
Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian warplane using sea drone for first time

A busy Kharkiv market was engulfed in flames after Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on the region.

At least four people were injured after the Barabashovo market was struck overnight, according to Kharkiv’s governor Oleg Synegubov.

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack against Moscow for the second night in a row as the Russian capital’s four airports were forced to close over safety concerns.

At least 19 Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow after 105 were launched across Russia overnight, the Russian defence ministry said. Airports in a number of regional cities were also closed.

It comes as the Kremlin claimed Kyiv has not said whether it would abide by Putin’s unilateral call for a ceasefire from Thursday to Saturday, to coincide with commemorations of the Second World War.

Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposed 72-hour truce was not serious.

Russia has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire agreed to by Ukraine and pushed by the US.

Russia and Ukraine exchange 205 prisoners of war each, Russian military reports

Russia and Ukraine have swapped 205 prisoners of war each, according to the Russian defence ministry, in what would mark one of the largest such exchanges since the start of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale war in February 2022.

The ministry said that the United Arab Emirates had helped mediate the exchange and that the freed Russian prisoners were currently in Belarus receiving medical and psychological support.

It comes just a fortnight after the two sides carried out their largest prisoner swap of the war so far, reportedly exchanging more than 500 prisoners. A month earlier, both sides each returned a further 175 prisoners.

Andy Gregory6 May 2025 14:05

Russian journalist who escaped house arrest in Moscow reappears in Paris after ‘perilous’ journey

Russian journalist Ekaterina Barabash has resurfaced in Paris after escaping from house arrest in Moscow last month while facing a 10-year prison sentence for posts condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it helped Ms Barabash orchestrate her getaway, as she remove her monitoring tag and travelled more than 2,800 kilometres “using clandestine routes” to evade surveillance.

“Her escape was one of the most perilous operations RSF has been involved in since Russia’s draconian laws of March 2022,” the group's director, Thibaut Bruttin, said alongside Ms Barabash at a press conference in Paris.

“At one point, we thought she might be dead.”

Russia Ukraine
Russia Ukraine (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Andy Gregory6 May 2025 13:49

‘Our people are free,’ says Zelensky after huge prisoner swap with Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that “our people are free” after Ukraine and Russia each exchanged 205 prisoners of war, in one of the largest such exchanges of the war.

It comes just a fortnight after the two sides carried out their largest prisoner swap of the war so far, reportedly exchanging more than 500 prisoners. A month earlier, both sides each returned a further 175 prisoners.

“Our people are free. Our people are home,” said the Ukrainian president. “Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors. Young and older men from almost all types and branches of the Armed Forces. Defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line.

“They have been scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned within a system whose only purpose was to torment them and destroy their humanity.

“We have brought them back. I am grateful to everyone who worked on this exchange. I thank our partners – first and foremost the United Arab Emirates – for their mediation and support. I thank all those who do not stay indifferent and continue to speak out about Ukrainians in captivity.

“Every day, we fight for our people. We will do everything to bring each and every one of them home.”

Ukrainians wrote the names of missing people on a placard during a rally in support of prisoners of war and the missing at Independence Square in Kyiv on 30 April
Ukrainians wrote the names of missing people on a placard during a rally in support of prisoners of war and the missing at Independence Square in Kyiv on 30 April (EPA)
Andy Gregory6 May 2025 13:39

Analysis: What Zelensky hopes to achieve by targeting Moscow ahead of Putin’s victory parade

World affairs editor Sam Kiley examines the Ukrainian president’s goals in attacks against Russia ahead of major World War II commemorations.

What Zelensky hopes to achieve by targeting Moscow ahead of Putin’s victory parade
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 13:33

China sending honour guard to Russia for WWII commemorations

China is sending an honour guard to Russia and Belarus to participate in Victory Day parades this week.

China’s Ministry of Defence said it had been invited to participate by Moscow and Minsk to help commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Videos shared on Chinese social media have shown People’s Liberation Army troops rehearsing in Minsk and Moscow in the past week.

China to send honour guard to Russia and Belarus for Victory Day anniversary

Videos shared on Chinese social media show PLA troops rehearsing in Minsk and Moscow in the past week
6 May 2025 13:13

New EU sanctions on Russia to target shadow fleet ships and tighten export controls

The 17th package of European Commission sanctions against Russia is expected to contain tighter controls on exports as well as sales of technology that can be used by the military, as well as restrictions on Russia’s shadow fleet, EU diplomats said.

The draft package, due to be published on Tuesday, is not expected to contain any major new restrictions, but one source told Reuters that the package shows Russia that the 27-member bloc can "still agree on something against Russia" after repeated veto threats from Hungary.

France's foreign minister told news agency AFP last week the EU would try to coordinate the timing of its next package with the United States, which has recently finalised new economic sanctions against Russia.

Rachel Clun6 May 2025 12:52

In picutres: Russia attacks spark huge fire

A Russian attack on the north-eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine overnight sparked a huge fire, causing widespread damage in the Barabashovo market.

Emergency services battle a blaze at the site of a drone strike on the Barabashovo market
Emergency services battle a blaze at the site of a drone strike on the Barabashovo market (EPA)
A firefighter works at the site of the Barabashovo market hit by a Russian drone strike
A firefighter works at the site of the Barabashovo market hit by a Russian drone strike (Reuters)
A vendor carries his goods, saving them from a fire at site of Barabashovo market
A vendor carries his goods, saving them from a fire at site of Barabashovo market (Reuters)
The aftermath of the overnight Russian attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
The aftermath of the overnight Russian attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv region (EPA)
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 12:32

Ukrainian Eurovision contestant says her home has been destroyed in Russian strike

A Ukrainian Eurovision contestant says her home has been destroyed in a Russian attack.

Khrystyna Starykov shared images of her damaged apartment building in the city of Myrnograd on social media, according to the BBC, saying her relatives and friends were thankfully alive and well.

Starykov, 19, is currently rehearsing for Eurovision with the band Ziferblat in Switzerland, ahead of the contest which begins next week.

In an interview with Ukrainian outlet Suspilne, she said: “We will take a stand. I’m holding on for us.”

Rachel Clun6 May 2025 12:12

EU plans to ban new Russian gas deals

The European Commission will propose a ban on new Russian gas deals by the end of the year, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.

The Commission will also propose next month to ban imports from existing contracts by the end of 2027.

A draft of the European Commission’s roadmap for phasing out the use of Russian energy, set to be published on Tuesday, said that the Commission will in June present a legal proposal to ban remaining Russian gas and LNG imports under existing contracts by end-2027.

The draft could change before it is published.

Rachel Clun, Reuters6 May 2025 11:31

Russia still plans to hold brief ceasefire, Kremlin says

The Kremlin says Russia still plans to hold to a ceasefire from May 8-10, but it will respond if attacked.

Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire last week, to coincide with World War II commemorations.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had so far not heard aanything from Kyiv indicating it was ready to abide by the three-day ceasefire, and said the military would respond if Ukrainian forces tried to strike Russian positions.

"President Putin’s initiative for a temporary ceasefire for the duration of the holidays remains relevant, and the relevant instructions have been issued by the supreme-commander-in-chief," he said, according to Russian state media.

"Unfortunately ... we still haven’t heard a single statement from Kiev - from the regime’s officials or the head of the regime - that would express their readiness to join the Victory Day ceasefire," Peskov added.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposed 72-hour truce was not serious.

Russia has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire agreed to by Ukraine and pushed by the US.

Russian T-90M tanks travel through central Moscow during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade where Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany
Russian T-90M tanks travel through central Moscow during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade where Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany (AFP/Getty)
Rachel Clun, Reuters6 May 2025 11:52

