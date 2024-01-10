✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

Ukraine’s military has claimed to be causing Russia “significant losses” as Vladimir Putin’s army surrounds Adviivka.

In an update today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “In the area of responsibility of the operative and strategic grouping of troops “Tavriya” in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy who does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka.

“Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, causing the occupiers significant losses. Yes, the Defense Forces over the past day repelled 3 attacks of the enemy near Avdiivka, Northern, Tonenky and 15 more attacks near Pervomayskogo and Nevelsky Donetsk region.”

It comes as Ukrainian shelling injured three people in the Russian region of Belgorod late on Monday and air defences downed 10 RM-70 Vampir rockets, Russian officials and the defence ministry said.

Belgorod has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. A missile and drone attack late last month killed 25 civilians, including five children.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s air force is suffering a “deficit” of missiles to fight off Russian strikes, the country’s air force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat revealed.