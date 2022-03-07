Ukraine-Russia latest news: Zelensky vows to ‘punish everyone’ after Kyiv civilian deaths
President paid tribute to family of four, reportedly killed by Russian troops while trying to flee
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh warning to Russia on Sunday night, to say his country will “punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war”.
It came hours after eight Ukrainian civilians were killed as they attempted to flee a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor or Irpin, reported seeing four of those people die. “A family died in front of my eyes,” Mr Markushyn said. “Two small children and two adults died.” He added Russian troops had “opened fire” during an evacuation across a bridge.
In an address later on, Mr Zelensky paid tribute to the family, saying sternly: “We will not forgive. We will not forget.” He also called on the West to do more in its bid to isolate Russian president Vladimir Putin.
“The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal for the West that the imposed sanctions aren’t enough,” he said. “You can’t hide from this reality. You can’t hide from the new killings in Ukraine.”
South Korea to end transactions with Russia’s central bank
South Korea will end its transactions with Russian central bank, Seoul foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Asian country is joining western nations’s bid to pile sanctions on Russia and force the Putin administration to end its invasion into Ukraine.
Russia has termed its military actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.
Oil prices jump to 13-year high amid possible Western ban on Russian oil
Oil prices soared on Sunday to their highest point since mid-2008, as the global market continued to suffer the consequences of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
The cost of Brent crude – considered the international benchmark – rose more than 9 per cent to a little more than $129 (£98) in the first few minutes of trade on Sunday, according to various reports. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9.4 per cent to $126.51.
Both hit their highest values back in July 2008 when Brent shot up to $147.50 a barrel and WTI, $147.27.
The figures came after Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said the Biden administration and its European allies were exploring the option of banning Russian oil as a way to further sanction Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine.
Pelosi says Congress to send $10bn in aid for Ukraine
In the US, Nancy Pelosi has confirmed the House is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil, following remarks made by Antony Blinken earlier today.
She also said in a statement that Congress, this week, intends to enact $10bn in aid for Ukraine.
German Embassy slaps down Russian claims troops fighting Nazism
A German embassy has slapped down a claim from its Russian counterpart that Moscow’s forces are “fighting Nazism in Ukraine”.
On Saturday, as Vladimir Putin’s widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day, the Russian embassy in Pretoria claimed to have “received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organisations”.
“We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine,” it tweeted.
In response, the German embassy in South Africa said:
KPMG joins PWC in dropping Russian arm from network
Former UN ambassador ‘mortified’ by Biden asking China for help with Russia
Ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served under Donald Trump, criticised Joe Biden on Sunday over reports that the president and his team had urged China’s government behind the scenes to help persuade Moscow against going to war in Ukraine.
Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the former South Carolina governor and potential 2024 GOP candidate said that she operated under the assumption that China’s government shared most if not all intelligence with Russia.
“You never ask an enemy for help with another enemy. I never told China anything I didn’t want Russia to know,” she told NBC. “I was mortified that Biden went so far as asking China for help with Russia.”
John Bowden, our Washington, DC, correspondent reports:
Former UN ambassador Haley ‘mortified’ by Biden asking China for help with Russia
Trump administration official joins calls for Russian oil boycott
‘We will punish everyone,’ Zelensky vows after family killed
In an address this evening, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “atrocities” of Russian troops on Sunday after eight civilians were killed in an attack in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.
“Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. We will not forgive. We will not forget,” he told Ukrainians, adding: “We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war.”
Mr Zelensky also called on the West do more than the sanctions already imposed, saying they “aren’t enough”.
“The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal for the West that the imposed sanctions aren’t enough,” he said.
“You can’t hide from this reality. You can’t hide from the new killings in Ukraine.”
Patel asks Interpol to suspend Russia’s use of systems
In London, Priti Patel has written to Interpol requesting the suspension of Russia’s access to its systems.
The home secretary tweeted:
