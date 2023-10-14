Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky and Dutch PM visit Odesa and agree to boost air defence
"Today we had a busy day in your beautiful city of Odesa, which was dedicated to global and security issues," Zelensky said
Zelensky says Russia trying to incite war in the Middle East
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa, vowed on Friday to improve Ukraine’s air defences and to increase the security of a “humanitarian corridor” for grain exports.
Zelensky said Kyiv was working to strengthen its position in the Black Sea so that it can continue grain exports, which are vital to ensuring budget revenues following a surge in defence spending following Russia’s invasion last year.
“Today we had a busy day in your beautiful city of Odesa, which was dedicated to global and security issues,” Zelensky told a joint press conference with Rutte.
The Odesa region has came under frequent Russian missile and drone attacks, and Zelensky and Rutte visited a damaged port.
It comes as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought fierce battles for a fourth day around the strategically important eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Moscow launched one of its biggest military offensives in months.
In other developments, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Thursday that Vladimir Putin’s troops are subsequently “exhausted” and suffering “significant” losses, according to Russian “Vostok” Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky.
Ukraine hit two Russian vessels, says intelligence source
Ukraine struck a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship in separate attacks this week involving sea-borne drones carrying experimental weapons, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Friday.
The source gave no details of the damage but said the "Buyan" missile carrier was attacked on Friday and the "Pavel Derzhavin" missile carrier was attacked on Wednesday in joint operations carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service and naval forces.
"After the first detonation, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to discover our know-how," the source told Reuters. "The Buyan missile carrier... was struck today on the Sevastopol route by experimental weapons on 'Sea Babies' (naval drones)."
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports independently.
Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, is among those who have on Friday posted footage on social media, which is suggested to show smoke emerging from a Russian vessel in the roadstead of Sevastopol, Crimea.
Russian forces pound Avdiivka for fourth day in row
Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka for the fourth day in a row on Friday, a new offensive in Putin’s 19-month-old invasion.
In attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian missile strike killed one person in the city of Pokrovsk, also in the east, while a drone attack in the south killed a women and seriously injured her husband.
In Avdiivka, known for its large coking plant in Ukraine‘s Donbas industrial heartland, officials said the Russian assaults had left the already-gutted city in flames.
“The fighting has been going on for four consecutive days,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration, told Ukrainian national television.
“They have substantial reserves of personnel and equipment. Avdiivka is completely ablaze. They shoot, using everything they have. The hospital is again under fire, as are administrative buildings and our volunteer centre.”
White House warns Israel crisis is stretching its ability to support Ukraine: ‘Running out of runway’
The White House said it was “running out of runway” on supporting both Ukraine and Israel as US Republican lawmakers warned they would protest any funding request for military aid from the Biden administration for the two crisis-hit nations.
“I think in the immediate term, right now, we can continue to support – with the authorities in the appropriations we have – Israel and Ukraine. But, you know, we’re ... certainly running out of runway,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
White House warns Israel crisis is stretching its ability to support Ukraine
Biden administration moving with ‘sense of alacrity’ as John Kirby says aid won’t be ‘indefinite’
North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia, says White House
The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s nuclear programme.
The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved by train to southwestern Russia.
The containers were shipped between September 7 and October 1 between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia, according to the White House.
Putin makes first trip abroad since international arrest warrant issued over Ukraine invasion
Russian president Vladimir Putin is visiting Kyrgyzstan for his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him over war crimes in Ukraine.
Mr Putin arrived in the central Asian nation on Thursday for a two-day state visit for bilateral meetings and a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of Russia’s Kant military airbase outside Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital.
The Kremlin chief has rarely taken trips abroad since he launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine in early 2022 and is not known to have stepped out of Russia since the ICC warrant was issued.
Putin makes first trip abroad since international arrest warrant issued
Putin is later set to travel to China for a forum on Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
Ukraine holds out as Russia steps up relentless assault on Avdiivka
IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed Ukraine territories
Russia has been suspended by the Olympic authorities with immediate effect after it tried to include four regions in eastern Ukraine under its sporting jurisdiction.
The land grab in sports administration saw Russia’s Olympic officials announce last week that they were accepting the local sports councils of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as new members.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Russia’s suspension saying the move by the Russian Olympic Committee was a breach of the Olympic Charter, a set of rules and principles for international sports bodies.
The suspension will not have any immediate effect on Russians who are in line to compete at international events as neutral athletes, such as in qualifying stages for next year’s Paris Olympics.
IOC bans Russian Olympic Committee for including annexed territories
Suspension does not affect any Russians who are returning to compete as neutral athletes
Russia hit 6 ships, 150 port facilities, destroyed 300,000 T of grain -Kyiv government
Russia has hit six civilian ships, 150 port and grain facilities and destroyed over 300,000 tonnes of grain since Moscow quit a deal allowing safe Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain, the Kyiv government said on Friday.
In a statement, it said 21 vessels had been already loaded with grain for exports and used a new “humanitarian” grain corridor in the Black Sea announced by Kyiv in August. It said a total of 25 ships had entered Ukrainian ports for loading.
Russia destroyed 300,000 tons of grain since July in port, ship attacks
Russia has destroyed almost 300,000 metric tons of grain since July in attacks on Ukraine‘s port facilities and on ships, the Ukrainian government said on Friday, underscoring the war’s threat to global food security.
In summer, Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea safely. Since then, Russian forces have hit six civilian ships and 150 port and grain facilities during 17 attacks, destroying crops headed for export, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement.
“This is Russia‘s attempt to deepen the food crisis in the countries which depend on Ukrainian products,” Kubrakov said.
The damage on Ukrainian ports reduced the country’s grain export potential by 40%, he said. Russia has attacked port facilities on both the Black Sea and Danube River.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat and corn exporters.
The Russian Defence Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kubrakov said 21 grain-loaded vessels have already used a new “humanitarian” grain corridor in the Black Sea that Kyiv established in August.
He said that under the previous U.N. Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine had exported 33 million tonnes of grain, with 60% of that shipped to African and Asian countries.
