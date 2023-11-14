✕ Close Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea

The goal to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition will not be reached, the German Defence Minister said on Tuesday.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said there has been an increase in attacks from Russia in the Avdiivka, Kup’yansk, Donetsk regions.

Ukrainian forces said that they repelled a total of eight attacks on the battered, strategic city of Avdiivka.

Speaking about the ammunition goal, Boris Pistorius said: “It is safe to assume that the one million rounds will not be reached.”

He told reporters ahead of an EU Defence council in Brussels that he expects other countries to do more to ramp up Ukrainian military aid and hopes the German parliament will approve topping up military aid by four billion euros.

However, in response to the German minister’s claims, the EU commissioner for industry insisted they would meet their target.

“I’m responsible for ammunition production capacity so I can confirm that the target of producing more than a million rounds of ammunition a year, which we set ourselves and which they hope to achieve from spring onwards, will be met,” Thierry Breton told reporters.