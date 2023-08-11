✕ Close Huge smoke cloud rises after massive explosion at factory in Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin is considering attending the G20 summit in person, a Kremlin source has claimed.

The summit is set to take place in September in New Delhi, India, focusing on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

But Mr Putin hasn’t ruled out his attendance, the Kremlin official told NBC News, seeking to “relaunch himself on the world stage” ahead of next year’s election.

Likewise, the official claimed that Mr Putin is keen to win over countries that aren’t solid in their support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

After world leaders condemned Russia’s war, Mr Putin did not participate in the event in Bali in 2022.

The news comes just one day after he pledged to ramp up border defences following a surge in drone attacks.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Nato member Poland had already announced plans to strengthen its military, and he expected significant Nato forces and weaponry to be deployed in Finland.

Earlier, Russia claimed it shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.