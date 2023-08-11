Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘considers coming face to face with world leaders’ at G20 summit
Russian president Vladimir Putin is considering attending the G20 summit in person, a Kremlin source has claimed.
The summit is set to take place in September in New Delhi, India, focusing on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”
But Mr Putin hasn’t ruled out his attendance, the Kremlin official told NBC News, seeking to “relaunch himself on the world stage” ahead of next year’s election.
Likewise, the official claimed that Mr Putin is keen to win over countries that aren’t solid in their support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
After world leaders condemned Russia’s war, Mr Putin did not participate in the event in Bali in 2022.
The news comes just one day after he pledged to ramp up border defences following a surge in drone attacks.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Nato member Poland had already announced plans to strengthen its military, and he expected significant Nato forces and weaponry to be deployed in Finland.
Earlier, Russia claimed it shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.
One killed as Russian missile hits hotel used by UN in Zaporizhzhia
A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia last evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured.
National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7.20 pm local time. At least four children were among the 16 injured, the authorities said.
"Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The UN Nations staff used the hotel when they worked in the town, said Denise Brown, the humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, in an emailed statement.
"I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago," she said.
"I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia."
Poland to double troops at border with Belarus
The Polish government announced that it is planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.
In an interview with state news agency PAP, a deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik announced the decision and accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration.
He said migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area is growing, although it cannot compare to the situation two years ago.
Thursday recap: Russia intercepts drones heading for Moscow for the second straight day
Russian air defense systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day, officials said, with the attack disrupting flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.
One drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine.
No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
Domodedovo airport, south of the city, halted flights for more than two hours and Vnukovo airport, southwest of the city, stopped flights for more than two and a half hours and redirected some incoming aircraft to other airports, according to Russian news agencies.
Biden ‘to ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine'
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a source has told The Associated Press.
The last such request from the White House, made in November, was met and then some — Congress approved more than what Biden had requested. But there’s a different dynamic this time.
A political divide on the issue has grown, with the GOP-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party’s leader Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.
Church burns after Russian strike on residential area of Zaporizhzhia
Three people have been killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Zelensky shared footage of a damaged church at the scene of the attack on Telegram, with fire still burning in the courtyard.
“Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families,” the post read.
“The rescue operation is underway. All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance. And this war crime of Russia will certainly face its sentence. And the response to Russian terrorists will be on the frontline - thanks to our heroic warriors.”
Ukraine’s counteroffensive has faltered – but who is to blame?
Mary Dejevsky writes: “Whatever happened to Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive? For the best part of six months, the prospect was keenly anticipated inside and outside Ukraine, as the move that would determine the course of the conflict, and – many hoped – send Russian forces packing. Now, not so much.
WAs summer starts to give way to autumn, some basic questions about the counteroffensive hang in the air. Has it been, and gone? Did it happen at all? If it did, what was the plan? And will similar talk accompany the arrival of spring 2024?”
Sixty commercial ships stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia’s invasion
Around 60 commercial ships have been stuck in the Ukrainian ports since Russia’s invasion, their fates unresolved by the deal that allowed grain exports to resume in July last year.
Many of the ships’ crews have been evacuated, leaving locally hired Ukrainian staff to help look after the vessels.
Since abandoning the grain deal, Russia has said it will treat any ships approaching Ukrainian ports as potential military vessels, and their flag countries as combatants on the Ukrainian side. Kyiv has responded with a similar threat to ships approaching Russian or Russian-held Ukrainian ports.
The United Nations has said Russia’s decision to quit the deal risks worsening a global food crisis, hurting poor countries the worst, by keeping grain from one of the world’s biggest exporters off the market.
Moscow says it will return to the grain deal only if it receives better terms for its own exports of food and fertiliser. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, co-sponsor of the grain deal alongside the U.N., says he hopes to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin it at talks this month.
“I think it will not be an exaggeration to say that President Erdogan is probably the only man in the world who can convince President Putin to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
A German grain trader said: “People want more details about the Ukrainian temporary shipping channel announced today as it cannot work unless Russia gives a concrete commitment not to attack the ships.”
Questions over corridor’s viability
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said: “Safe navigation for merchant shipping was one of the benefits of the Black Sea Initiative, which we hope can resume.”
“The obligations of International Humanitarian Law on land and sea must be upheld.”
Shipping and insurance sources familiar with Ukraine said they were not informed about the new corridor and there were questions over its viability. It was unlikely most ships would agree to sail at the moment, they said.
“Insurers and their backing banks will have to agree and they may say we do not like the risks,” one insurance source said.
“The possibility of multiple seafarer deaths (in the event of a ship being hit) has not been addressed, so this is another major question,” a shipping industry source said.
Ukraine announce “humanitarian corridor” in Black Sea
Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea on Thursday to release cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war, a new test of Russia’s de facto blockade since Moscow abandoned a deal last month to let Kyiv export grain.
At least initially, the corridor would apply to vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the February 2022 invasion, and were not covered by the deal that opened the ports for grain shipments last year.
But it could be a major test of Ukraine’s ability to reopen sea lanes at a time when Russia is trying to reimpose its de-facto blockade, having abandoned the grain deal last month. Shipping and insurance sources expressed concerns about safety.
In a statement, the Ukrainian navy said the routes had already been proposed by Ukraine directly to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
The routes would “primarily be used for civilian ships which have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022.”
“Vessels whose owners/captains officially confirm that they are ready to sail in the current conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes,” the statement said, adding that risks remained from mines and the military threat from Russia.
Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s navy, said: “The corridor will be very transparent, we will put cameras on the ships and there will be a broadcast to show that this is purely a humanitarian mission and has no military purpose.”
