A building in central Moscow has been damaged in a drone attack in the early hours today, causing a “powerful explosion” heard across the business district of the Russian capital.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone was shot down by Russian air defence systems but that debris from the exploded drone fell on the city’s Expo Center, less than 5km (3.1 miles) from the Kremlin. A video published by Russian media outlets showed thick smoke rising next to skyscrapers.
The Russian defence ministry blamed the “Kyiv regime” for carrying out the “terrorist attack” but added that there were no casualties in the strike.
“The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), after being targeted by air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment area of Moscow,” the ministry said.
It comes as the United States approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russia’s invading forces, as soon as pilot training is completed.
As president Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who’ll listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
One of the issues where that’s becoming more evident by the day is Ukraine.
John McCain, the late Arizona Senator and 2008 GOP presidential candidate, sounded the alarm about Russia for years, making him one of President Vladimir Putin’s “greatest antagonists,” the Arizona Republic noted in February 2022, days after the Russian invasion began.
During the last year of his presidency in 2008, George W Bush said he “strongly supported” eventual Nato membership for Ukraine and Georgia. Last year, in a viral gaffe, he mistakenly said Iraq when he meant to call the war in Ukraine “unjustified and brutal”.
His younger brother, Jeb Bush, a former Florida Governor, went to Europe in 2015 shortly before announcing his presidential campaign.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:
US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said.
Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.
Denmark and the Netherlands had recently asked for those assurances. The US must approve the transfer of the military jets from its allies to Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the US official said.
“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Mr Blinken said in a letter to the two officials.
He added: “It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty.”
He said the approval of the requests would allow Ukraine to take “full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training.”
Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.
China’s defense minister promises to boost cooperation with Belarus
Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu on Thursday visited Belarus and said his country would increase military cooperation with Russia‘s neighbour and ally, where Moscow is deploying tactical nuclear weapons.
Shangfu met with strongman president Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk and said “the purpose of my visit to Belarus is precisely the implementation of important agreements at the level of heads of state and the further strengthening of bilateral military cooperation.”
Moscow building damaged in drone attack
A building in central Moscow has been damaged in a drone attack in the early hours today causing a blast heard across the business district of the Russian capital, officials said.
A witness in the area described it as “a powerful explosion”.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone was shot down by Russian air defence system but the debris from the exploded drone fell on the city’s Expo Center, less than 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from the Kremlin.
A video published by Russian media outlets showed thick smoke rising next to skyscrapers.
The Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine was behind the drone attack.
No immediate comment was issued from Kyiv.
Ukraine has rarely claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia and territories held by Russia.
ICYMI: How Ukraine’s first lady struck a hammer blow against Putin via the UK
Sitting with Olena Zelenska in the fortified presidential complex in Kyiv, her understated delivery belied a strong defiance of Russia’s invasion.
Britain’s sanctions against Moscow’s war machine were quickly expanded in the wake of her interview with The Independent’s International Correspondent Bel Trew.
Ukrainian accounts of torture ‘go way beyond rogue Russian troops’, UN warns
Allegations of Ukraine’s civilians being snatched from their homes and abused in makeshift detention centres go “way beyond” the actions of rogue Russian soldiers, the UN’s special rapporteur on torture has warned.
Dr Alice Jill Edwards has written to Russian authorities detailing the accounts she has received of harrowing and widespread human rights abuses by Moscow’s troops in Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s invasion – including electrocutions, mock executions and threats of genital mutilation.
How many casualties has Russia suffered in Ukraine?
Local independent media group Mediazone, branded a “foreign agent” by the Kremlin, work hard, operating within a tightly-controlled environment, to offer its own running total of Russian casualties in Ukraine based on what its journalists can corroborate from publicly available information, which currently puts the total at just 28, 652 as of its latest update of 28 July.
But there’s more to that story.
Wagner tracker: Charting Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group through the Ukraine war
Prague cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko
A scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital has been cancelled over political pressures as Russia wages war on Ukraine, Czech officials said.
The announcement came days after the Prague government said that all its coalition parties “unequivocally” opposed the concert, calling it “insensitive”.
Prague’s Municipal House, where Netrebko’s 16 October performance was to take place, and the Nachtigall Artists Management, an agency that organised it, have agreed on the cancellation.
The soprano will not demand compensation, the organising agency confirmed.
The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine during the war.
The governing coalition in Prague is made up of the same political parties that comprise the Czech government.
Netrebko sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York City over its decision to cut ties with her last year for refusing to repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Her 2023-24 season includes engagements with Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden, the Vienna State Opera, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opera.
ICYMI: Why tensions have been growing along NATO’s eastern border with Belarus
Poland is deploying thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, calling it a deterrent move as tensions between the two neighbors ratchet up.
Those tensions between Poland — a NATO and European Union country — and Belarus, which is Russia’s ally in its war on Ukraine, have been building up in recent months on the border.
